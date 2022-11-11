Read full article on original website
University of Virginia: Mourning for campus shooting victims
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A University of Virginia student who went on a field trip to see a play with classmates is the one suspected of opening fire inside the bus they were riding in when the group returned to campus, a university spokesperson confirmed Tuesday. Spokesperson Brian Coy said the suspect in the shooting, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, joined what was previously described as a group of about two dozen others who traveled about 120 miles (193 kilometers) from the campus in Charlottesville, Virginia, to Washington for the field trip Sunday. Police said Jones, a former member of the school’s football team, shot and killed three current team members and wounded two other students, one of them also a football player. The shooting set off panic and a 12-hour lockdown of the campus until the suspect was captured Monday just outside Richmond. University President Jim Ryan said at a news conference Monday that authorities did not have a “full understanding” of the motive or circumstances of the shooting. Authorities said it was unclear how Jones was able to flee the shooting scene.
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ sets viewership milestones
NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Costner’s Paramount epic “Yellowstone” reached 12.1 million viewers for the opening night of its fifth season on Sunday, the most popular scripted series episode so far in the new television season, the Nielsen company said. That it was a cable network...
Summit Carbon has paid out $200M to landowners anticipating pipeline approval
One of three companies that plans to build a carbon dioxide pipeline in Iowa has paid landowners about $200 million to build on their properties, and the company won’t get that money back if the plan fails. “We write them 100% of that contract, and that is theirs,” said Lee Blank, the chief executive of […] The post Summit Carbon has paid out $200M to landowners anticipating pipeline approval appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
