5 years ago, a woman with Autism suspiciously disappeared while cat-sitting for her parents. What happened to Jenna?Fatim HemrajAtlanta, GA
BBQ competition drawing national teams to Cumming FairgroundsMichelle HallCumming, GA
7 Ways To Bring Warmth And Joy To Atlanta's Homeless This HolidayJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Cumming celebrates those who served during annual Veterans Day eventJustine LookenottCumming, GA
How To Do A Road Trip From Atlanta To LAMario DonevskiAtlanta, GA
American Teacher Who Died Alongside Boyfriend in Mexico Airbnb Loved Travel: 'He Was a Free Bird,' Family Says
Jordan Marshall had visited Croatia, Iceland, Morocco and Italy before he and two other Americans died of apparent carbon monoxide poisoning while in Mexico City to celebrate Day of the Dead Jordan Marshall loved to explore the world — so much so that the 12th grade English teacher started his own online travel agency as a side gig. "You just couldn't hold Jordan down," his sister, Jasmine Marshall, told PEOPLE Wednesday. "He was always down to travel." In October alone, Marshall, 28, visited Mexico City twice for weekend...
A Portland man bought a 70-year-old double-decker bus and turned it into a tiny home that he rents out on Airbnb. Take a look at how he did it.
Whit Scott, the owner, estimates that he spent about $25,000 on the conversion. The whole project took 10 months to complete.
I stayed in a luxurious 230-square-foot stateroom that cost nearly $1,000 a person on Norwegian's new cruise ship — see what it was like
Norwegian Cruise Line invited me on the new Norwegian Prima's first US sailing in early October. I surprisingly enjoyed my four nights in the luxurious 230-square-foot family-balcony stateroom. The room starts at $991 per person during the Prima's upcoming New York City to Bermuda round trips. Norwegian Cruise Line's newest...
Airbnb hosts are worrying about an 'Airbnbust.' Here's the main reason some short-term-rental owners are experiencing a rough patch.
Some hosts are seeing bookings slow, even as Airbnb earned record profits. People who thought short-term-rentals were a surefire way to make money may be in for a rude awakening.
A couple bought a private island in Finland they found on Google Maps and turned it into a $2,400-a-night getaway. Here's how they did it.
Designer Aleksi Hautamäki and his partner purchased an island in Finland they call Project Ö. They designed everything themselves and now rent it out for between $1,800 and $2,400 a night. The island's luxury cabin has an indoor and outdoor kitchen, natural hot tub, and sauna. In 2018,...
This Florida Hotel Suite is the Most Expensive in the Entire United States
Hotel rooms around the world can be expensive, particularly in big cities. According to Go Banking Rates, the average price of a hotel room in New York in June of 2022 was $393. The rates are a bit better in Florida, where the average rate is around $109.
Royal Caribbean's Tour of 'Family Townhouse' Suite Is Totally Over-the-Top
Cruises are so much fun, but for those of us who like to travel with family and friends know that usually these types of vacations mean a total loss of all personal space. Staterooms aren't exactly known for being huge — after all, they are on a boat, not in a hotel. But if you have the cash, you're totally able to spread out... maybe even more than you do at home!
Taylor Swift Tour Almost Spoils Bride-to-Be’s Wedding After Hotel Cancels Room Block
Taylor Swift's tour announcement nearly derailed an upcoming wedding. According to bride-to-be Christina Leonard, Swift's upcoming concert run inadvertently threw a monkey wrench into her upcoming wedding plans after a hotel allegedly canceled the rooms she had already booked. According to NewsCenter 5, Leonard and her fiancé are planning to...
This 25-year-old actor converted an ambulance into a home-on-wheels with $15,000 and now lives in NYC rent free — see inside
"Gas is essentially my rent, and then I look at my insurance as my utilities," Eli Young told Insider, adding that he pays an average of $450 a month.
Inside the Shangri-La London hidden within the iconic Shard building
An ideal spot for digital nomads in finance and tech.
Buy yourself an entire Spanish VILLAGE for £227,000 (the price of a one-bed apartment in Madrid): Abandoned settlement with 44 homes, hotel and swimming pool goes on the market
An entire abandoned Spanish village has gone up for sale for £227,000, the same price as a one-bed apartment in Madrid. Salto de Castro, found in north-western Spain, has 44 homes, a hotel, a church and a swimming pool - and has been put up for sale by the current owner.
Airbnb is listing castles where you can sleep like royalty for less than the cost of a cheap hotel — see inside
Budget travelers can get a room with a private bath in a French castle for $49. Well-heeled travelers can drop $5,795 on a 17th Century Scottish castle. Sleep like Empress Sisi in the castle featured in the Netflix series "The Empress." Airbnb has just launched a new castle category with...
‘I lie in the bath, imagining that I am wandering the Rialto in Venice’: my obsession with Duolingo
This morning, before checking in on my young son or making a coffee, I opened the Duolingo app on my phone and translated “They love smelling meat” into Italian. I’ve been starting my days like this for a few months now: wake up, wash face, grapple with the gerund. I usually spend between 10 and 20 minutes on it while the kettle boils or I load CBeebies or write some emails. It used to be eBay. Then Wordle. Now it’s this.
Millennials And Gen X’ers, These Photos May Feel Like Just Yesterday, But They’re All Actually From Three Decades Ago
If you recognize these photos you probably need a retinol night cream and good comfy shoes.
Apartment Therapy
You Can Book the Byers’ California Home from ‘Stranger Things’ on Vrbo
Have you been missing “Stranger Things” since Season 4’s epic finale aired this summer? Then why not stay in the Byers’ very own home while enduring the long wait for the Netflix show’s fifth and final season?. That’s right, the family’s California home from Season...
10 of the best UK seaside hotels, lodges and beach houses
The wooden deck of this white, timber-clad beach house on two floors leads straight down to Camber Sands, home to rolling dunes and over four miles of golden beach. The open-plan, centrally heated Hamptons-chic space sleeps up to eight people in four sleeping areas. Warm up with the wood burner, firepit and sheepskin rugs, and relax amid salvaged beach curios or kick back with the beach house guitar or bongo drums.
MySanAntonio
You can stay in ‘The White Lotus’ season 2 hotel on the stunning coast of Sicily
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. If you’ve been swooning over the seaside Sicily hotel that serves as a backdrop for season 2 of HBO's “The White Lotus,” we’ve got good news: Stays aren’t just for fictional guests. San Domenico...
SheKnows
Alexandra Daddario is Selling Her Sun-Soaked, Historic Mediterranean Mansion for $7.6 Million – See Photos!
In June, White Lotus star Alexandra Daddario married her husband Andrew Form in a beautiful New Orleans ceremony, per Vogue. Now that the two have tied the knot, they’re ready for the new chapter and with that comes out with the old and in with the new. After buying a unique Allen Siple-designed home earlier this month for $7.6 million, Daddario just listed her Hancock Park, Los Angeles mansion for the exact same price tag, Dirt reported.
