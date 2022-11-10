ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, GA

American Teacher Who Died Alongside Boyfriend in Mexico Airbnb Loved Travel: 'He Was a Free Bird,' Family Says

Jordan Marshall had visited Croatia, Iceland, Morocco and Italy before he and two other Americans died of apparent carbon monoxide poisoning while in Mexico City to celebrate Day of the Dead Jordan Marshall loved to explore the world — so much so that the 12th grade English teacher started his own online travel agency as a side gig. "You just couldn't hold Jordan down," his sister, Jasmine Marshall, told PEOPLE Wednesday. "He was always down to travel."   In October alone, Marshall, 28, visited Mexico City twice for weekend...
WanderWisdom

Royal Caribbean's Tour of 'Family Townhouse' Suite Is Totally Over-the-Top

Cruises are so much fun, but for those of us who like to travel with family and friends know that usually these types of vacations mean a total loss of all personal space. Staterooms aren't exactly known for being huge — after all, they are on a boat, not in a hotel. But if you have the cash, you're totally able to spread out... maybe even more than you do at home!
The Guardian

‘I lie in the bath, imagining that I am wandering the Rialto in Venice’: my obsession with Duolingo

This morning, before checking in on my young son or making a coffee, I opened the Duolingo app on my phone and translated “They love smelling meat” into Italian. I’ve been starting my days like this for a few months now: wake up, wash face, grapple with the gerund. I usually spend between 10 and 20 minutes on it while the kettle boils or I load CBeebies or write some emails. It used to be eBay. Then Wordle. Now it’s this.
The Guardian

10 of the best UK seaside hotels, lodges and beach houses

The wooden deck of this white, timber-clad beach house on two floors leads straight down to Camber Sands, home to rolling dunes and over four miles of golden beach. The open-plan, centrally heated Hamptons-chic space sleeps up to eight people in four sleeping areas. Warm up with the wood burner, firepit and sheepskin rugs, and relax amid salvaged beach curios or kick back with the beach house guitar or bongo drums.
SheKnows

Alexandra Daddario is Selling Her Sun-Soaked, Historic Mediterranean Mansion for $7.6 Million – See Photos!

In June, White Lotus star Alexandra Daddario married her husband Andrew Form in a beautiful New Orleans ceremony, per Vogue. Now that the two have tied the knot, they’re ready for the new chapter and with that comes out with the old and in with the new. After buying a unique Allen Siple-designed home earlier this month for $7.6 million, Daddario just listed her Hancock Park, Los Angeles mansion for the exact same price tag, Dirt reported.
97.5 WTBD

97.5 WTBD

97.5 WTBD plays the best Adult Hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York.

 https://wtbdfm.com

