ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Bills taking it by the hour with QB Josh Allen

By Field Level Media
The Exponent
The Exponent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C9WX8_0j7epcD100
Nov 6, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws in the first half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Whether Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen plays this weekend against the Minnesota Vikings likely will be decided at the last minute.

Coach Sean McDermott said Friday that Allen is "hour-to-hour" with a right elbow injury. He has yet to participate in practice this week, including Friday, after sustaining the injury during the final drive of the Bills' 20-17 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday.

"We are in an hour-to-hour situation here to see how he progresses through the day," McDermott said on WGR 550.

Former Vikings quarterback Case Keenum would draw the start should Allen be unable to play for the Bills (6-2).

While Allen's availability is in question, McDermott ruled out safety Jordan Poyer and defensive end Greg Rousseau for the contest versus the Vikings (7-1).

Poyer will miss his second consecutive game with an elbow injury, while Rousseau is considered week-to-week with a high ankle sprain.

The Bills' injury report will be updated Friday afternoon. --Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Exponent

Vikings edge Bills on FG in overtime thriller

Patrick Peterson's second interception for the Minnesota Vikings sealed a heart-stopping, 33-30 win in overtime against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y. The play concluded a wild game in which both teams appeared to win in the final minute of regulation. Buffalo (6-3) seemingly won when it stuffed Kirk Cousins short of the goal line on a fourth-down quarterback sneak. But on the ensuing play, the Bills botched the snap and Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks recovered the ball on the goal line for a touchdown that gave Minnesota a 30-27 lead with 41 seconds left.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Exponent

Commanders not ready to make QB call

Commanders coach Ron Rivera plans to report back on the status of the starting quarterback job in Washington when a decision has been made. Rivera said Tuesday he hasn't gathered all of the medical information on Carson Wentz, who started the season as the QB1 in Washington until a fractured right ring finger sent him to injured reserve following a Week 6 win over the Chicago Bears.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Exponent

Kyler Murray remains day-to-day; Zach Ertz done for season

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday that starting quarterback Kyler Murray remains day-to-day with the hamstring injury that parked him in Week 10. Murray missed Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Rams after testing out his hamstring in pregame warmups. Colt McCoy earned the start, but he, too, left the game with a leg injury. Trace McSorley came on to close out the 27-17 win for the Cardinals.
The Exponent

Report: Eagles TE Dallas Goedert (shoulder) to miss time

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert is set to miss extended time with a shoulder injury sustained during Monday night's loss to Washington, NFL Network reported Tuesday. The injury is not season-ending, per the report. Goedert apparently suffered the injury late in the fourth quarter when he was yanked down...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Exponent

Raiders owner: Coach Josh McDaniels 'doing a fantastic job'

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis said Monday he has "no issues" with the performance of first-year coach Josh McDaniels, despite the team's 2-7 record. Davis told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he hasn't soured on McDaniels, the former Denver Broncos head coach and longtime offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Exponent

Jim Polzin gives Packers a B grade against Cowboys

Offense: A- Aaron Rodgers looked like his old self, and he may have found a new favorite target in Christian Watson. The rookie wide receiver, who has teased his potential, finally put it all together during a 107-yard, three-touchdown performance. The Packers fed Aaron Jones a lot, and he finished with 138 yards and a score. None of this would have been possible without a solid performance from the offensive line.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Exponent

Rams WR Cooper Kupp departs with ankle injury

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp departed Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals early in the fourth quarter with a right ankle injury and was ruled doubtful to return. Kupp went in the air near the sideline in an attempt to grab an off-target pass from quarterback John Wolford,...
The Exponent

Patrick Mahomes' 4 TD passes lead Chiefs past Jaguars

Patrick Mahomes threw four touchdown passes to four different receivers as the Kansas City Chiefs captured a 27-17 win over the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Mahomes completed 26 of 35 passes for 331 yards, finding Travis Kelce, Kadarius Toney, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Noah Gray in the end zone. Mahomes...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Exponent

Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle

NFL roundup: Vikings prevail in OT thriller vs. Bills. Patrick Peterson's second interception for the Minnesota Vikings sealed a heart-stopping, 33-30 win in overtime against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Exponent

Jim Polzin: Why Matt LaFleur got choked up after Packers end 5-game skid

GREEN BAY — Who would have thought the coach in tears Sunday at Lambeau Field would be Matt LaFleur and not Mike McCarthy?. It figured to be an emotional day for McCarthy in his return to a place where he won a Super Bowl while coaching the Green Bay Packers from 2006 until getting fired 12 games into the 2018 season. The main emotion McCarthy was feeling by the end of a 31-28 overtime loss for his Dallas Cowboys was frustration.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Exponent

Rams WR Cooper Kupp to have ankle surgery, placed on IR

Los Angeles Rams star receiver Cooper Kupp will have surgery on his right ankle Wednesday. Coach Sean McVay confirmed Tuesday that Kupp has a high-ankle sprain and will undergo a procedure known as "tightrope" surgery. The team planned to place Kupp on injured reserve, meaning he will miss a minimum...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Exponent

Panthers name Baker Mayfield starting QB in Week 11

Baker Mayfield is returning to starting quarterback in Week 11. Erstwhile starter PJ Walker suffered a high-ankle sprain in last Thursday's game against the Atlanta Falcons and won't be available against the Baltimore Ravens this week. Sam Darnold will back up Mayfield, Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks said Monday. Walker...
The Exponent

Report: Colts LB Shaq Leonard has season-ending surgery

Indianapolis Colts All-Pro linebacker Shaq Leonard underwent successful season-ending back surgery Tuesday morning, NFL Network reported. Leonard had the surgery after several evaluations, per the report. He was placed on injured reserve last Friday due to ongoing issues with his back. Leonard reportedly experienced a setback in practice Wednesday. The...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
953K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy