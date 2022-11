GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Two former employees of the City of Grapevine were indicted last week by a grand jury for allegedly embezzling thousands in taxpayer dollars. Kevin Mitchell and Ruth Chiego – the former director of parks and recreation and former director of libraries, respectively – were both indicted on three charges: theft by a public servant, abuse of official capacity, and tampering with a government document.According to the indictments, between Jan. 1, 2015 and Feb. 22, 2022, Mitchell allegedly abused his position to unlawfully steal goods, services, and money that belonged to the city and were...

GRAPEVINE, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO