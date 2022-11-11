Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Bank of America Turkey Tuesday FISH of Greater New Haven
Here is Renee's interview with Jill Meyerhoff, Executive Director of FISH of Greater New Haven. They chat about Bank of America's Turkey Tuesday to benefit Connecticut Foodshare. Listen here:. Bank of America Presents ‘Turkey Tuesday’ to Benefit Connecticut Foodshare. Renee DiNino CT of The River 105.9 will be broadcasting live...
Lebanon Mother Crowned International United Pennsylvania Ms. 2023
(Lebanon, PA) -- Lebanon resident Deborah Wright can add another pageant title to her list of achievements. She was crowned International United Pennsylvania Ms. 2023 over the weekend. In the past, she's won six other pageant titles and many recognitions for her community service. Lebtown dot com says Wright lives in Lebanon with her daughter and her boyfriend. She will be competing for the international title in Orlando, Florida in July of 2023.
Mass. Students Among 32 Americans Selected For Rhodes Scholar Class Of 2023
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Out of the 32 students chosen to receive the Rhodes Scholarship for 2023, two are from Massachusetts and more are from greater New England. More than 2,500 students applied to the program this year. Tessa Haining of Newton is a senior at Harvard University, where...
Nebraska to receive $11 million from Walmart opioid settlement
(Lincoln, NE) -- Nebraska is set to get millions of dollars from a nationwide settlement from Wal-Mart over the opioid crisis. On Tuesday, Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson announced a settlement with Walmart to resolve allegations that the company contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by failing to appropriately oversee the dispensing of opioids at its stores. Peterson's office says the settlement will provide over $3 billion nationally with more than $11 million going to Nebraska’s Opioid Recovery Fund and participating cities and counties throughout Nebraska. In October, states confirmed that settlement negotiations were also well underway with Walgreens and CVS. Peterson's office says Nebraska and other states, together with local governments, continue their efforts to achieve final settlement with both CVS and Walgreens.
NYS Attorney General Cracking Down on Online Ammunition Sales
New York State Attorney General Letitia James is cracking down on online retailers illegally selling firearm ammunition. Her office identified 39 sellers that have been violating state law and shipping ammunition directly to addresses in New York. James has ordered these retailers to immediately stop shipments or risk serious legal consequences. These sellers are also required to take every necessary step to preserve all records related to ammunition sales. Under New York's SAFE Act, all sales of ammunition have to be conducted in-person between a licensed firearms dealer or registered seller of ammunition and a customer.
PSP Checking Child Safety Seats
(Undated) -- Pennsylvania State Police are enforcing a Click It or Ticket seat belt safety initiative from now until November 27th. During that time, PSP personnel certified as Child Passenger Safety Technicians are holding free child seat fitting events across the state. They include checking for seat suitability, instructions on the proper installation of seats, learning how to properly harness a child in a seat, and checking seats for recall. Child seat checks will be held in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties.
Mass. Winter Weather Advisories Issued Ahead Of Season's First Snow
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories for parts of Massachusetts and large swaths of the rest of New England for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Most of Worcester County excluding Worcester itself, the upper Pioneer Valley and the Berkshires are all under...
Much of Iowa Could See the Season's First Measurable Snow
DES MOINES, Iowa -- Much of Iowa could see the first measurable snow of the season starting late Monday night into early Tuesday morning. "Especially during Tuesday morning's commute--it's likely going to be slick out there. We're looking at snowfall accumulations by the end of the day on Tuesday of one to three inches," says National Weather Service Meteorologist Rod Donovan.
Nebraska, Iowa Gas Prices To Start Week
As we start the work week, a look at local gas prices. In Nebraska, "Triple A" Monday morning has the average price per gallon at 3:51, though a little higher in the Metro area;. In Iowa, the auto club say it's 3.50 per gallon, though lower in Pottawattamie, Mills, and...
Treasure Coast Man Is Mega Millions Winner
Some people on the Treasure Coast have more money. The Florida Lottery announced that 51-year old Jeremy Eastman of Jensen Beach has claimed a $1 million prize from the July 29th Mega Millions drawing. The winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers, but not the Mega Ball.
Should a private company be able to force you to have anything on your land
My position on this has been clear and unchanging. If I had land that a private company wanted to put a pipeline under, it would be all about the money. Having said that, I would never want you - my neighbor - to be forced by a private company to accept something under your land that you did not want.
