The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Energy sector, higher by 1.4%. Within that group, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.4% and 3.2%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.9% on the day, and up 73.44% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is up 83.92% year-to-date, and Devon Energy Corp. is up 76.14% year-to-date. Combined, APA and DVN make up approximately 4.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

6 HOURS AGO