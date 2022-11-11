Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Got $5,000? Here Are 3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now
This year's tremendous market volatility led some investors to give up on stocks altogether. But savvy investors know that good times also come with bad, and down markets actually hold some of the best stock-buying opportunities. Many real estate dividend stocks are still battling rising interest rates and high inflation,...
NASDAQ
Key Reasons Why Simon Property (SPG) Stock Soared 31% QTD
Shares of Simon Property SPG have gained 31% in the quarter-to-date period compared with its industry’s growth of 16%. Earlier this month, this Indianapolis, IN-based retail real estate investment trust (REIT) reported third-quarter 2022 comparable funds from operations (FFO) per share of $2.97, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.93. Moreover, the figure increased 1.7% year over year.
NASDAQ
BBMC Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average
In trading on Tuesday, shares of the BBMC ETF (Symbol: BBMC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $76.98, changing hands as high as $77.15 per share. BBMC shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BBMC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist While the Chips Are Down
The chips are down right now, both literally and figuratively. The semiconductor industry is having a rough year as supply has finally caught up with pandemic-related shortages, which is suppressing prices and sending shares of the best producers plunging. On top of that, the broader stock market is trading in...
NASDAQ
1 Dividend Stock Down 34% to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now
Global warehouse giant Prologis (NYSE: PLD) has lost more than a third of its value over the past year. The primary factor weighing on the real estate investment trust's (REIT) share price is the concern that rising interest rates could push the global economy into a recession. That would impact the demand for warehouse space.
NASDAQ
Insurance Giant Flashes Powerful 'Buy' Signal
Following a strong performance in October, markets have built on the momentum into November as better-than-expected inflation data has caused bond yields to fall. Today’s release of the October producer price index figures came in less than expected, bolstering the case that inflation has seen a peak. In turn, equities have put together a short-term rally as they attempt to gain back some of the ground lost earlier in the year.
NASDAQ
3 Top Industrial Stocks to Buy in November
These three stocks crushed the market in 2022. All are in positive territory compared to the S&P 500's 21% decline, and I think they have room to run. Here's why agricultural science company Corteva (NYSE: CTVA), advanced materials specialist Hexcel (NYSE: HXL), and electrical products producer nVent Electric (NYSE: NVT) are suitable investments today.
NASDAQ
Warren Buffett Just Bought Shares of Apple's Key Chipmaker -- and 7 Other Stocks
Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), the huge conglomerate run by legendary investor Warren Buffett, released its always anticipated 13F filing on Monday afternoon, detailing the company's portfolio moves from the third quarter of the year. We already knew from Berkshire's latest earnings report that it had purchased close to $9 billion in stock and sold $5.3 billion worth in the third quarter. But the 13F, which is required for large institutional investment managers, removes the mystery. Let's take a look.
NASDAQ
5 Top Stocks to Buy Before 2023
This year's been a tough one for stocks and investors. The three major indexes slipped into bear territory. And the Nasdaq still is down about 27% since the start of January. But these times won't last forever. Bull markets eventually follow bear markets. We don't know when this transition will...
NASDAQ
Tuesday Sector Laggards: Waste Management, Precious Metals
In trading on Tuesday, waste management shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Charah Solutions, off about 34.6% and shares of Quest Resource Holding off about 12.8% on the day. Also lagging the market Tuesday are precious metals...
NASDAQ
Where To Invest $100,000 Today
There’s a cheeky expression on Wall Street that says the best time to invest is “yesterday,” followed by “today.” The principle behind this axiom is that the longer you can keep your money invested, the more you can benefit from the power of compound interest.
NASDAQ
What Makes Hudson Technologies (HDSN) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
NASDAQ
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Services
The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Energy sector, higher by 1.4%. Within that group, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.4% and 3.2%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.9% on the day, and up 73.44% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is up 83.92% year-to-date, and Devon Energy Corp. is up 76.14% year-to-date. Combined, APA and DVN make up approximately 4.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
NASDAQ
Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: OMFS
The Invesco Russell 2000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 198,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 39,000. Shares of OMFS were up about 1.6% on the day. Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were...
NASDAQ
Gladstone Commercial Corp's 7.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Ex-Dividend Reminder
On 11/17/22, Gladstone Commercial Corp's 7.50% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: GOODO) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.125, payable on 11/30/22. As a percentage of GOODO's recent share price of $20.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.62%, so look for shares of GOODO to trade 0.62% lower — all else being equal — when GOODO shares open for trading on 11/17/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.69%, which compares to an average yield of 7.91% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of GOODO shares, versus GOOD:
NASDAQ
What Makes VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (VTGN) a New Buy Stock
VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (VTGN) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. A company's changing earnings picture is...
NASDAQ
AMD Stock Investors Received Bullish News on Monday
Today's video focuses on two bullish pieces of news impacting Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). The first deals with analysts at UBS and Baird upgrading the stock rating and price target. The second is a data center GPU win in Europe. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
NASDAQ
Can Victoria's Secret (VSCO) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive?
Have you been searching for a stock that might be well-positioned to maintain its earnings-beat streak in its upcoming report? It is worth considering Victoria's Secret (VSCO), which belongs to the Zacks Leisure and Recreation Products industry. When looking at the last two reports, this retailer of lingerie, pajamas and...
NASDAQ
What Makes e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
NASDAQ
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: BKNG, GDOT, GES
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total of 5,360 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 536,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 131.3% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 408,180 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $840 strike put option expiring March 17, 2023, with 138 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13,800 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $840 strike highlighted in orange:
