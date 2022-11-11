ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

International Surviors of Suicide Loss Day on November 19th

By Lynnsey Spader
International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day is an event in which survivors of suicide loss come together to find connection, understanding, and hope through their shared experiences. This year, International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day is Saturday, November 19, 2022. You can find a current list of registrations here . If you have questions please contact your local AFSP chapter or email survivorday@afsp.org .

In 1999, Senator Harry Reid, who lost his father to suicide, introduced a resolution to the United States Senate, leading to the creation of International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day. Also known as Survivor Day, the day was designated by the United States Congress as a day on which those affected by suicide can join together for healing and support. It was determined that Survivor Day would always fall on the Saturday before American Thanksgiving, as the holidays are often a difficult time for suicide loss survivors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21CXZg_0j7eokWQ00

There are two in-person events happening in the state of Connecticut.

Click here to learn more about the meeting as well as register for the Darien meeting happening at Noroton Presbyterian Church

Click here to learn more about the meeting as well as register for the Niantic Meeting happening at Brian’s Center for Healing Hearts.

There will also be a virtual meeting for those who can't attend in person, click here for more information and to register.

These events are for Survivors of Suicide Loss only.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pKDif_0j7eokWQ00

For loss survivors' resources, click here!

