Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Have you tried these secret menu items at Potbelly's?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Is Kuma's Corner still as Iconic as it once was?Chicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
VVSD Job Fair on 11/16Adrian HolmanRomeoville, IL
An Alleged Kidnapping In Chicago And How Crimes Like This Will Be Affected By The Safe-T Act: OpinionJason MortonChicago, IL
Related
Lunchbreak: Turkey Gravy
Rob Levitt, Head Butcher and Chef at Publican Quality Meats. 1 ½ quarts turkey stock (or chicken stock) 1 teaspoon soy sauce (optional) A few springs of thyme (optional) When the turkey is done cooking, remove it from the roasting pan to rest. Remove any solids (turkey gizzards, necks, onions, herbs etc.) from the roasting pan. Pour and scrape the remaining drippings into a heavy bottomed saucepan. Put the saucepan over medium heat and bring to a simmer (caution: hot fat). Cook until all the liquid (non fat) drippings have reduced down almost dry, and are golden brown. Pour off all but 4 tablespoons of fat. Whisk in the flour, a bit at a time, until it is all incorporated and lump-free. Turn down the heat and let it cook, stirring often, until a chestnut brown color is achieved. Add the thyme. Slowly pour or ladle in room temperature stock. Gravy should be thin at first, but it will thicken to a nice, creamy texture as it simmers. Simmer for 20 minutes to cook out the raw flour. Season to your liking with soy sauce, salt, and pepper.
Get in the holiday spirit at these Chicago events
(Nov. 11 – Jan. 8) North Michigan Avenue (625 North Michigan Avenue)
The Field Museum celebrates Native American Heritage Month
Chef Jessica Walks First is paving the way for Indigenous cuisine in Chicago with her pop-up and catering business Ketapanen Kitchen which is now being featured at the Field Museum’s Bistro Cafe. She joins us now in our Studio 41 kitchen with a look at one of her featured dishes.
Which hurricane has had the biggest effect on Chicago?
Chicago is so far inland that hurricanes rarely have a significant effect on us. But I seem to recall that in 2008 Hurricane Ike dropped considerable rainfall. Which hurricane has had the biggest effect on Chicago?. Melinda, Glenview. Dear Melinda,. Chicago has been affected the remnants of hurricanes on at...
Pink coming to Chicago’s Wrigley Field in 2023
Pink will be playing a concert at Wrigley Field as part of the 2023 Summer Carnival Tour, the Cubs officially announced on Monday.
Chicago begins wintry week with 1st snow of season
–Chicago heads into a cold, wintry week with prospects of the city’s first measurable snow in 7 months tomorrow into Wednesday—though precip is likely to be mixed at times after start Tuesday morning as snow, especially in areas near Lake Michigan. Lake enhancement of the precip as cold air rides over warmer lake waters is indicated in lakeside counties.
Shedd Aquarium mourns loss of oldest beluga whale ‘Mauyak’
CHICAGO — The Shedd Aquarium is mourning the death of their beloved beluga whale Mauyak. The female died at 41 Saturday and was the matriarch of the aquarium’s beluga pod. Mauyak, whose name meant “soft snow,” arrived from Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium in Tacoma, Washington in 1997.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Tuesday
The Chicago area is expected to see the season’s first sticking snow on Tuesday. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Chicago area starting at 6 a.m. Tuesday and running through 6 a.m. Wednesday. McHenry, Lake, DuPage and Cook counties are all included. Snow with slushy accumulations...
Continental U.S. Snow Cover reached 24% Saturday
Saturday was the first day this fall that snow was reported at Midway Airport. Flurries had occurred at O’Hare Airport on Oct. 17. A chance for the first accumulating snow of the season for Chicago arrives Monday night and continues during the day Tuesday. Snow accumulation is possible, especially on grass and elevated surfaces. Pavement temperatures may remain warm enough to melt the snow.
‘Going Through The Emotions’ of a Bears’ loss to the Lions
This week's edition of the plays has the plays from the Bears' game against the Lions at Soldier Field on Sunday that had fans smile, frown, and say "OMG" on "The 9-Yard Line."
Kalyn Kahler talks Bears, NFL on ‘9 Good Minutes’
The Athletic NFL reporter discusses the Bears' strong offense over the last three games, Ryan Poles' building of the team, along with other NFL topics with Larry Hawley on this WGN News Now segment and "The 9-Yard Line" show.
First snowfall of season to precede biting cold
Early November was notable by virtue of abnormal warmth, with the first 11 days of the month producing daily temperature surpluses. Despite daytime readings in the 30s this past weekend, the month was still posting a whopping plus 8-degree departure from normal heading into Monday. That temperature surplus will be largely eradicated over the next 10 days as a wintry pattern evolves. Satellite imagery late Monday showed a vigorous disturbance over the Red River valley of the southern plains. This system will lift NE across Indiana Tuesday morning, spreading a swath of accumulating snow into the Chicago metro area. This first measurable snow of the season will be ill-timed, coinciding with the morning commute. Occasional snow may linger into midweek as a weaker, secondary system makes its way across the western Great Lakes. It is behind this feature that very cold air (by mid-November standards) arrives. By Friday upper-level wind flow over Chicago will arrive directly from the Canadian arctic. Highs Thursday may struggle to reach freezing. Max temps Friday and Saturday are expected to hold in the 20s, making them our first occurrence of sub-freezing days this season.
Anthony Rizzo is re-signing with the Yankees, reports say
NEW YORK – As one of the more popular members of the Cubs in the last generation, there was some hope from fans that the first baseman might end up back in Chicago in 2023. But that won’t happen, as Anthony Rizzo is ready to stay in his current city for at least the next few years.
See the schedule for Marian Hossa’s Blackhawks number retirement night
CHICAGO – One of the most anticipated moments of the Blackhawks’ 2022-2023 season is something that’s happening before a game is even played. That’s on Sunday, November 20th, when the team salutes one of the greatest players in team history. The Blackhawks released the schedule for...
Blackhawks show support for St. Ignatius Prep hockey players injured in crash
Chicago Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson sent his best wishes to those hockey players on the St. Ignatius College Prep junior varsity hockey team that were injured in a bus crash on Saturday evening in Warsaw, Indiana.
Monster’s Mash: The optimism around Bears QB Justin Fields
WGN News Now has more on that story along with the Bears offense's improved play, Chase Claypool's adjustment to the team after the deadline trade, and the first NFL start for Lake Zurich native Jack Sanborn in this video notebook before the game against the Lions.
Justin Fields continues to ascend, but the Bears continue to lose, drop game to Lions, 31-30
CHICAGO — For a few minutes in the fourth quarter, it looked like the Bears had reclaimed momentum after Justin Fields decided it was turbo time at Soldier Field. A 67-yard scamper, where Fields outran his former Ohio State teammate Jeff Okudah with ease, delivered a touchdown lead for Chicago with 9:11 remaining in the […]
Man charged with stabbing co-worker during fight at Coca-Cola Bottling Company in Niles
NILES, Ill. — A Chicago man is charged with stabbing a co-worker during an altercation at the Coca-Cola Bottling Company in Niles. Treyvon King, 28, is facing charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. According to police, officers responded to the business located in the 7400 N. Oak Park Avenue around 12:15 p.m. Saturday […]
Federal jury convicts leader of Wicked Town Vice Lords, tied to 6 West Side murders
CHICAGO — Federal prosecutors in Chicago secured guilty verdicts Tuesday against two men tied to a slew of violence on the city’s West Side over the course of two decades. Jurors at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse returned guilty verdicts against Donald Lee and Torance Benson, two higher-ups in the Wicked Town faction of the Traveling Vice […]
Police seek tips in crash that killed Northwest Indiana teacher; condemn ‘incorrect’ speculation
PORTAGE, Ind. — Police are seeking tips following a six-vehicle crash that killed a Northwest Indiana middle school teacher and condemned “incorrect” speculation. At around 5:45 p.m. on Nov. 8, Portage police responded to the intersection of Willowcreek and Lute on the report of a crash involving six vehicles.
WGN TV
Chicago, IL
37K+
Followers
31K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0