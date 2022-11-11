Rob Levitt, Head Butcher and Chef at Publican Quality Meats. 1 ½ quarts turkey stock (or chicken stock) 1 teaspoon soy sauce (optional) A few springs of thyme (optional) When the turkey is done cooking, remove it from the roasting pan to rest. Remove any solids (turkey gizzards, necks, onions, herbs etc.) from the roasting pan. Pour and scrape the remaining drippings into a heavy bottomed saucepan. Put the saucepan over medium heat and bring to a simmer (caution: hot fat). Cook until all the liquid (non fat) drippings have reduced down almost dry, and are golden brown. Pour off all but 4 tablespoons of fat. Whisk in the flour, a bit at a time, until it is all incorporated and lump-free. Turn down the heat and let it cook, stirring often, until a chestnut brown color is achieved. Add the thyme. Slowly pour or ladle in room temperature stock. Gravy should be thin at first, but it will thicken to a nice, creamy texture as it simmers. Simmer for 20 minutes to cook out the raw flour. Season to your liking with soy sauce, salt, and pepper.

