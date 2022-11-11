ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

WGN TV

Lunchbreak: Turkey Gravy

Rob Levitt, Head Butcher and Chef at Publican Quality Meats. 1 ½ quarts turkey stock (or chicken stock) 1 teaspoon soy sauce (optional) A few springs of thyme (optional) When the turkey is done cooking, remove it from the roasting pan to rest. Remove any solids (turkey gizzards, necks, onions, herbs etc.) from the roasting pan. Pour and scrape the remaining drippings into a heavy bottomed saucepan. Put the saucepan over medium heat and bring to a simmer (caution: hot fat). Cook until all the liquid (non fat) drippings have reduced down almost dry, and are golden brown. Pour off all but 4 tablespoons of fat. Whisk in the flour, a bit at a time, until it is all incorporated and lump-free. Turn down the heat and let it cook, stirring often, until a chestnut brown color is achieved. Add the thyme. Slowly pour or ladle in room temperature stock. Gravy should be thin at first, but it will thicken to a nice, creamy texture as it simmers. Simmer for 20 minutes to cook out the raw flour. Season to your liking with soy sauce, salt, and pepper.
The Field Museum celebrates Native American Heritage Month

Chef Jessica Walks First is paving the way for Indigenous cuisine in Chicago with her pop-up and catering business Ketapanen Kitchen which is now being featured at the Field Museum’s Bistro Cafe. She joins us now in our Studio 41 kitchen with a look at one of her featured dishes.
Which hurricane has had the biggest effect on Chicago?

Chicago is so far inland that hurricanes rarely have a significant effect on us. But I seem to recall that in 2008 Hurricane Ike dropped considerable rainfall. Which hurricane has had the biggest effect on Chicago?. Melinda, Glenview. Dear Melinda,. Chicago has been affected the remnants of hurricanes on at...
Chicago begins wintry week with 1st snow of season

–Chicago heads into a cold, wintry week with prospects of the city’s first measurable snow in 7 months tomorrow into Wednesday—though precip is likely to be mixed at times after start Tuesday morning as snow, especially in areas near Lake Michigan. Lake enhancement of the precip as cold air rides over warmer lake waters is indicated in lakeside counties.
Shedd Aquarium mourns loss of oldest beluga whale ‘Mauyak’

CHICAGO — The Shedd Aquarium is mourning the death of their beloved beluga whale Mauyak. The female died at 41 Saturday and was the matriarch of the aquarium’s beluga pod. Mauyak, whose name meant “soft snow,” arrived from Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium in Tacoma, Washington in 1997.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Tuesday

The Chicago area is expected to see the season’s first sticking snow on Tuesday. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Chicago area starting at 6 a.m. Tuesday and running through 6 a.m. Wednesday. McHenry, Lake, DuPage and Cook counties are all included. Snow with slushy accumulations...
Continental U.S. Snow Cover reached 24% Saturday

Saturday was the first day this fall that snow was reported at Midway Airport. Flurries had occurred at O’Hare Airport on Oct. 17. A chance for the first accumulating snow of the season for Chicago arrives Monday night and continues during the day Tuesday. Snow accumulation is possible, especially on grass and elevated surfaces. Pavement temperatures may remain warm enough to melt the snow.
First snowfall of season to precede biting cold

Early November was notable by virtue of abnormal warmth, with the first 11 days of the month producing daily temperature surpluses. Despite daytime readings in the 30s this past weekend, the month was still posting a whopping plus 8-degree departure from normal heading into Monday. That temperature surplus will be largely eradicated over the next 10 days as a wintry pattern evolves. Satellite imagery late Monday showed a vigorous disturbance over the Red River valley of the southern plains. This system will lift NE across Indiana Tuesday morning, spreading a swath of accumulating snow into the Chicago metro area. This first measurable snow of the season will be ill-timed, coinciding with the morning commute. Occasional snow may linger into midweek as a weaker, secondary system makes its way across the western Great Lakes. It is behind this feature that very cold air (by mid-November standards) arrives. By Friday upper-level wind flow over Chicago will arrive directly from the Canadian arctic. Highs Thursday may struggle to reach freezing. Max temps Friday and Saturday are expected to hold in the 20s, making them our first occurrence of sub-freezing days this season.
Anthony Rizzo is re-signing with the Yankees, reports say

NEW YORK – As one of the more popular members of the Cubs in the last generation, there was some hope from fans that the first baseman might end up back in Chicago in 2023. But that won’t happen, as Anthony Rizzo is ready to stay in his current city for at least the next few years.
Community Policy