Growing up, my parents always listened to NPR. As a parent now myself, I finally understand why. I always remember my dad listening to NPR in his truck whenever he drove us anywhere. I always wanted to listen to my station, but I understand now as an adult why he wanted to listen to his station instead. He always had a strict rule that whoever is driving chooses the radio station (of course, this was long before SiriusXM radio or CarPlay…). He drove a minimum of forty-five minutes to and from work every day, so the time in his truck was to get ready for the day or unwind after it.

3 DAYS AGO