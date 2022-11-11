ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haberman: Trump ‘willing to burn it all down if he doesn’t get what he wants’

By Jared Gans
 4 days ago

Amid new pushback to former President Trump in the wake of Tuesday’s midterm elections, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman tweeted on Friday that he is “willing to burn it all down” if he does not get his way.

“Trump has made clear he’s willing to burn it all down if he doesn’t get what he wants, which is maintaining his grip on the product line he’s been developing for six years: the Republican Party,” she said.

Haberman, who recently released a new book about Trump, said he is more vulnerable than he has been in a long time after several of the candidates he supported in key races lost their elections on Tuesday.

But she added that Trump has been in this position before and he has still maintained his standing in the GOP.

She said the Republican Party is on “the cusp of a broader internal war” and she is uncertain how it will play out.

“Trump has extremely few major donors who want to do anything for him right now and a number of them are having active conversations about the best way to stop him,” Haberman tweeted. “But. Again…sound familiar?”

She said many elected officials in the party will need to make a decision they have not had to before.

Trump has received blame from Republican politicians, strategists and former aides in the days following the election, and some have said Trump’s position as the likely front-runner for the 2024 Republican nomination for president could be in jeopardy.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) easily won reelection, and Florida Republicans won sweeping victories in Senate and House races, potentially positioning him as a contender to Trump as rumors about his potential 2024 ambitions spread.

Haberman’s tweets came as Trump has begun lashing out at DeSantis and other Republicans who could pose a threat to a potential 2024 bid.

Trump has been in positions since the start of his presidency, including after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, where the party has appeared likely to move on from him, but the Republican base has appeared to remain strongly behind him.

“But really final point: the results so far point to problems for Trump as a general election nominee that the party was able to/had no choice but to ignore before,” Haberman said. “That said, voters make those decisions, not ‘the party,’ and it’s not clear yet GOP voters will care.”

KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

