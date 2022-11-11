Days of Our Lives viewers will see Victor Kiriakis for the last time on Monday, Dec. 26, when the late John Aniston’s final episode begins streaming on Peacock, TVLine has confirmed. Aniston’s death was announced by his daughter, Friends vet Jennifer Aniston, on her Instagram account Monday. “You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew,” she wrote. “I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace — and without pain.” He was 89 years old. In a new statement provided to TVLine, Days of Our Lives executive producer Ken Corday refers to Aniston as...

1 DAY AGO