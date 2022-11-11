Read full article on original website
Disney to Make Cuts After Streaming and Theme Park Losses
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
Here's How Disneyland Is Celebrating The 2022 Holidays...AND The Release Of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
Spoiler alert: It's pretty darn great!
Where to Watch and Stream Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Free Online
Cast: Letitia Wright Lupita Nyong'o Danai Gurira Winston Duke Dominique Thorne. Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia and Everett Ross and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.
Was Disney+ a Big Mistake?
Disney's streaming service is turning three, but let's talk about the terrible twos.
Actor Matt Damon and wife Luciana Barroso Move Their Family Back To The East Coast
Matt Damon and wife Luciana BarrosoEvan Agostini / Invision / AP. Academy Award winner Matt Damon and his Argentinian-born wife Luciana Barroso have one of the most interesting beginnings to a relationship of any Hollywood couple I have heard of. She shared their first interaction with one another with Vogue Australia in May 2018.
Celebrity makeup artist Laney Chantal has died, aged 33
American celebrity makeup artist Laney Chantal, known for her appearance on the reality TV competition Face Off, has died.In a public obituary, Chantal’s family said she had passed away on 31 October from an “accidental drug overdose” in Milford, Michigan.Aside from her appearance on the Syfymakeup competition, Chantal – whose full name is Alaina Chantal Parkhurst – also worked as the lead makeup artist for Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”, which won Video of the Year at MTV’s Video Music Awards 2021.“Alaina loved deeply, with all of her heart,” her family wrote in the statement.“Her...
Beloved Batman Actor Kevin Conroy Dies at 66 After Cancer Battle
Batman actor Kevin Conroy has died at 66 after a short battle with cancer, his representatives confirmed Friday. He was best known for voicing DC's iconic superhero in Batman: The Animated Series and the Arkham video games. After starting his career on stage (he played Hamlet in 1984) and showing...
Celebrity Deaths in 2022: Stars We’ve Lost
Conroy, who voiced Batman for over 30 years, died on November 10 at age 66 after a battle with cancer. “Kevin was perfection,” Mark Hamill, who voiced The Joker on Batman: The Animated Series alongside Conroy, said in a statement on November 11. “He was one of my favorite people on the planet, and I loved him like a brother. He truly cared for the people around him — his decency shone through everything he did. Every time I saw him or spoke with him, my spirits were elevated.”
Where Is Al Roker and Why Isn’t He on the ‘Today Show’?
Al Roker, we hope everything is OK in your neck of the woods. Fans of The Today Show are concerned for the longtime host after noticing he’s been absent from the show for more than a week. And with no confirmation as to why, his fans are hoping he is simply on vacation — and we’ve got our fingers crossed, too.
Days of Our Lives' John Aniston Dies: Peacock Sets Release Date for His Final Episode as Victor Kiriakis
Days of Our Lives viewers will see Victor Kiriakis for the last time on Monday, Dec. 26, when the late John Aniston’s final episode begins streaming on Peacock, TVLine has confirmed. Aniston’s death was announced by his daughter, Friends vet Jennifer Aniston, on her Instagram account Monday. “You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew,” she wrote. “I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace — and without pain.” He was 89 years old. In a new statement provided to TVLine, Days of Our Lives executive producer Ken Corday refers to Aniston as...
Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome Are Married After 4 Years Together: Wedding Details
Now there are two Taylor Lautners! The actor and Tay Dome are married after a one-year engagement. The pair married on Friday, November 11, exactly one year after getting engaged, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail. They said “I do” in front of about 100 guests at Epoch Estate Wines in California.
AMC may have just spoiled 2 big reveals for the 'The Walking Dead' series finale in newly released photos
AMC dropped a bunch of teaser images for its final episode. Fans quickly noticed something that shouldn't have been in the background of one photo.
'E! News' host Adrienne Bailon-Houghton reveals why her infant has a verified Instagram page
Adrienne Bailon-Houghton chats about parenting her baby son Ever James, co-hosting the reboot of "E! News," her singing days in 3LW and more.
Amazon Has a Secret Section Filled With Luxury Gifts Under $50
WHETHER YOU'RE on the hunt for IG-famous sneakers or adding delectable Christmas crackers to your cart, gift shopping on Amazon (and the quick, free delivery!) is so much easier than running from store to store. And if you know where to look, you can even find high end and designer items on the site.
A Soap Opera Queen Is Headed to 'NCIS' — Let's Dish About It!
Die-hard fans of General Hospital are about to get a big dose of Carolyn Hennesy in an upcoming episode of NCIS. That's right, Port Charles's favorite attorney Diane Miller is making a somewhat lateral move when she lands at Quantico. Who does Carolyn Hennesy play on NCIS and when can...
Disney+ users will have to pay $3 more a month for ad-free content
Disney+ says its new pricing plan goes into effect Dec. 8, and users will have to pay $3 per month more to preserve ad-free streaming services.
Awkward Moments Are Highlighted in Bread & Butter Wines’ Holiday Campaign
Bread & Butter Wines is getting awkward for its new holiday campaign. “Don’t Overthink It” by Deloitte Digital tells people not to overthink their awkward moments, no matter how uncomfortable they might be. In one spot, “Christmas Cowgirl,” a young woman brings a bottle of Bread &...
Instagram Explore Home Ads Now Available via Instagram Marketing API
Brands can now place ads on the Instagram Explore home directly via the Instagram Marketing API (application-programming interface). A new endpoint is not required, as brands can simply use the new INSTAGRAM_EXPLORE_HOME placement option, which enables them to update their application to let clients create and preview ads in Instagram Explore home directly via the API.
TikTok Content Creator Flaunts Mexican Culture Through ‘Inappropriate’ Outfit
In a world where we all find ourselves in different places at different times based on career paths, work demand or marriage, cultural diversity cannot be overemphasized. Many people lose their identity when they go through the aforementioned process, while some mask their culture to blend into their new environment.
Ambitious German Retailer's Holiday Campaign Aims to Fix Societal Divisions
An ambitious and powerful holiday campaign calls on society to come together and mend the many divisions that have become apparent in recent years. Developed for German food discounter Penny Markt GmbH (Penny) which annually produces an emotional holiday film alongside creative agency partner Serviceplan, “The Rift” addresses and encourages the need for more empathy for strangers and neighbors after recent years of division.
