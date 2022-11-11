Read full article on original website
FBI head: China has ‘stolen more’ US data ‘than every other nation combined’
FBI Director Christopher Wray said Tuesday at a House committee hearing that China has stolen more American data “than every other nation combined.”. “China’s vast hacking program is the world’s largest and they have stolen more Americans personal and business data than every other nation combined,” Wray said at the House Homeland Security Committee’s annual Worldwide Threats hearing.
