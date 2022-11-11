Read full article on original website
Up North Voice
Grayling holds Harvest Festival
GRAYLING – Grayling Main Street and Tip’n the Mitten hosted the annual Grayling Harvest Fest Oct. 1. Downtown Grayling was set up with an antique tractor show, Farmers Market booths, and kids’ events. Bounce houses were added this year to keep the kids entertained. There was a wagon ride to the Grayling Elementary School for the Grayling Promotional Association (GPA) craft show.
Up North Voice
Art and Appetizers Workshop offered November 17
GLADWIN – The Gladwin Area Artist Guild is lucky to have its very talented acrylic artist Cora Hartman instructing this year’s annual paint workshop on Thursday, Nov. 17, from 6 – 9pm at Columbus Hall in Gladwin. Hartman, who is from Standish, designed a landscape painting that works for beginning artists and those with more advanced skills because it allows room for painterly embellishments.
Up North Voice
Wally Knapp, 72, of Houghton Lake
Wally is survived by his wife of almost 54 years, Margaret, and their 3 children: Oldest son Adam Knapp and his wife Kerri, of San Ramon, California; Lindsey Knapp, daughter, of Roscommon, Michigan; Youngest son Tyler and his wife Gina, and their children, (grandson, Eli James and granddaughter, Alison Ann Marie) of Middleville, Michigan. Brothers Michael Knapp and wife Gloria, of Winter Haven, Florida, and Jeff Knapp and his wife Jayne, of Cadillac, Michigan. Wally is preceded in death by his brother Tim Knapp, and parents Barney and Betty Knapp.
Up North Voice
Harry and Marge Walbridge Scholarship established
ROSCOMMON – The Roscommon County Community Foundation (RCCF) established the Harry and Marjorie Walbridge Scholarship Fund to assist in higher education for a Roscommon County student. Harry moved to the Roscommon area in 1973 and was a devoted member of many organizations including the Masonic Lodge, Roscommon Higgins Lake...
Up North Voice
Katie Troyer, 90, of Goshen, formerly of Fairview
Katie C. Troyer, 90, of Goshen, formerly of Fairview, Michigan, passed away, Friday, October 14, 2022 at Goshen Hospital. She was born March 12, 1932 in Johnson, County, Iowa, near Kalona, the 14th of 15 children born to Clemens C.B. Miller and Mattie J. (Miller) Miller. The family moved to...
Some Northern Michigan ski resorts turn on snow guns as winter temperatures arrive
Fire up, snow farmers! Some of Northern Michigan’s biggest ski resorts have flipped on their snow guns - and set off a wave of anticipation for the start of ski season. As temperatures across the state took a sharp turn toward winter on Friday, the extended forecast shows these low temps are likely here to stay.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Northern Michigan Conservation Officer Given Top Award
Cpl. Mike Hearn, a Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officer from Kalkaska County, was recognized as the 2021 Shikar Safari Wildlife Officer of the Year at Thursday’s Michigan Natural Resources Commission meeting at the Lansing Community College West Campus in Lansing. The award is the highest state honor...
Up North Voice
Update: Dementia patient found near Houghton Lake
UPDATE- Roscommon County Undersheriff Ben Lowe said a missing dementia patient has been found near Houghton Lake. “Bill (Holden) was just located alive and well and is being returned home. “Thank you to everyone for sharing this information and helping us locate him quickly and get him home safely.”. ———————-...
Home For Sale In Harrison, Michigan Taken Over By Racoons
A property that just went for sale in Harrison, MI has a pretty interesting description, but one thing you can't say about it is that they're trying to hide the truth of its condition. The home and land going for $75,000 at 3255 Vanden Tr. features a two-bedroom, one-bathroom cabin and a shed surrounded by a beautiful Michigan woodland area. But the house itself...needs a bit of a makeover.
Up North Voice
Dan Stocker, 80, of Grayling
Daniel Ernest Stocker, 80, of Grayling, MI passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 11, 2022. Daniel was born on March 10, 1942 in Pontiac, MI to Ernest and Helen (Reed) Stocker. Daniel married Ruth A Watts on August 4, 1962. The two of them just celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary....
Womp Womp. $1M Winning Michigan Powerball Tickets Gets Split 78 Ways
Nobody at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City will be retiring early. A $1 million winning Powerball ticket is getting split among 78 people. Technically, One Person Purchased the Winning Ticket. BJ Bossert is the man responsible for buying the winning ticket at a CVS Pharmacy in Traverse City. He...
‘They Deserve Better’ – Report Shows a Quarter of Michigan Veterans Are Struggling to Pay Bills
Veterans across the country were honored Friday, while many others in Michigan struggle to pay their bills. The United Way of Michigan put out a report from 2019 that shows more than a quarter of veterans in our state are below the ALICE Threshold. The Threshold looks at the minimum income level necessary for a family to survive. According to the United Way of Northwest Michigan, a family of four living in the region must make over $60,000 a year in order to survive. So the Executive Director of the United Way of Northwest Michigan, Seth Johnson, says the number of vets struggling could be even higher.
Up North Voice
John Fournier, 74, of Hubbard Lake
John Edmond Fournier, 74, of Hubbard Lake passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022, at Medilodge of Alpena. John was born February 1, 1948, in Detroit to the late Joseph and Marcella (Sanchez) Fournier. On May 25, 1996, he married Gloria (Linton) Phipps. John enjoyed fishing and hunting. Surviving are his...
interlochenpublicradio.org
Experience, money and district lines: How Betsy Coffia narrowly won
A tight race in the 103rd State House District helped give Michigan Democrats the boost to a trifecta victory. For the first time in four decades, the party holds the governor's office and will have majorities in both chambers of the Michigan Legislature. Democratic candidate and Grand Traverse County Commissioner...
Fox17
Nessel issues subpoenas to local tree company accused of overcharging clients
LANSING, Mich. — Attorney General Dana Nessel has sent out subpoenas to a local tree company on suspicions it violated the Michigan Consumer Protection Act. The state alleges Michigan’s Choice Tree Service overcharged clients for its services and went against promises that customers would not owe money for expenses that weren’t covered by insurance.
Antrim County Sheriff’s Office Looking for Missing Man
The Antrim County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help looking for Parker Clark, 27, who was last seen Nov. 4 in Grand Traverse County. Parker left work and told his girlfriend he was headed to Home Depot. He was driving a Gray 2012 GMC Sierra and his license plate is EHP0509.
