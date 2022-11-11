Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
GAME DAY: UW-Green Bay at Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. -- Looking to move to 3-0 for just the third time in the Greg Gard era, Wisconsin (2-0) hosts UW-Green Bay (0-2) in an in-state rivalry matchup. The Badgers are 26-1 all-time against the Phoenix, including 23-0 in Madison. UW has also taken each of the last 11 meetings dating back to 2010.
'Prospects have all the rights': Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz updates 'no-visit' policy
Just prior to Iowa's showdown against Wisconsin, Iowa City exploded in conversation when 247Sports reported that Iowa five-star OT commit Kadyn Proctor was on an official visit to the Oregon Ducks. Over the years, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes have come under fire for having a 'no visit' policy. When a prospective student-athlete commits to the University of Iowa, they are no longer allowed to officially or unofficially visit any other schools. On Iowa's official scholarship letter gives a full list of things that must be completed for the scholarship to be valid. The first item? "You must not visit another institution."
Iowa Bowl Projections: Hawkeyes secure bowl eligibility, where do they stand at 6-4?
Iowa currently sits at 6-4 and clinched bowl eligibility this weekend with a victory over Wisconsin, 24-10, in Iowa City. Iowa now has two regular season games remaining on the road against Minnesota and at home against Nebraska to close out the year. Iowa is still very much in the Big Ten West race, but the good news is Iowa has secured a spot in a bowl game as it has won three straight games after previously sitting at 3-4.
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Ferentz fights back emotions when discussing Iowa's 3-game turnaround
Kirk Ferentz has led Iowa to a 3-game win streak, something that causes the head coach to become emotional. In keeping with the recent tradition of a winning streak in November, the Hawkeyes defeated Wisconsin 24-10 on Saturday. It’s the third win for Iowa in as many weeks, as the Hawkeyes also took home wins against Northwestern and Purdue. With Saturday’s win, Iowa has won 13 straight games played in the month of November dating back to 2019.
Kickoff time and TV channel revealed for Minnesota Football vs. Iowa
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -- Minnesota (7-3, 4-3) won their third straight game yesterday when they eviscerated Northwestern in a 31-3 rout. But they now know the start time for the next weekend's game with Iowa, as it'll be Senior Day at Huntington Bank Stadium, along with the battle for the Floyd of Rosedale.
Worried About Snow? Here Are The Iowa Cities That Get The Most
Here we are near the middle of November and we have yet to see our first measurable snowfall of the season. Many people, like myself, have no great desire to have the ground covered with the white stuff yet. Others, including my daughters, would like several inches as soon as possible! No matter your feelings, we're bound to see our share of snowfall here in Eastern Iowa eventually. But which Iowa cities see the most snow every winter?
KCRG.com
The season’s first accumulating snow moves in tomorrow
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on clouds to slowly roll our way through the day, resulting in mostly cloudy conditions. Highs will generally be in the mid-30s over much of the area with the wind remaining fairly light. After midnight, snow will spread our way, likely becoming widespread by tomorrow’s morning commute. Accumulation is possible and due to recent cold weather, slick spots on roads cannot be ruled out. This system for tomorrow and Wednesday will be a prolonged one, likely resulting in a 1-3″ snowfall for many by the time it wraps up on Wednesday evening. Another push of Arctic air is likely Thursday into Friday, which may bring us another round of scattered snow. In addition, the season’s first below zero wind chills may occur Friday morning.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man squeals tires at hotel parking lot in early morning, arrested for 8th OWI
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from central Wisconsin was charged with his eighth OWI offense early Wednesday morning after reportedly driving recklessly in a hotel parking lot. According to the Janesville Police Department, 37-year-old Jerid Reynolds from Marshfield is facing several charges, including Operating While Intoxicated, Disorderly Conduct,...
cbs2iowa.com
Three people hurt in crash on I-380 in Cedar Rapids early Friday morning
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Three people were injured in a crash on I-380 early Friday morning in Cedar Rapids. The crash occurred between the H Avenue and 7th Street exits on I-380 southbound around 2 am. Lanes of southbound traffic are blocked this morning as police...
kciiradio.com
BREAKING NEWS: Local Agencies Respond to Saturday Night Blaze in Downtown Washington
Just after 4p.m. Saturday, local crews responded to the scene of a business fire at 120 E. Main Street, just off the square in Washington. Smoke and flames could be seen coming from the roof of the building. Ladder trucks were deployed, some surrounding buildings were evacuated. Authorities have blocked off a two block radius around the scene. This is an ongoing situation and the public is asked to avoid the area. Agencies on site include Washington Fire Department, Washington Rescue, Washington EMS, Washington Police, Washington County Emergency Management, Kalona Fire, Ainsworth Fire and Alliant Energy. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.
247Sports
59K+
Followers
395K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0