Pocatello, ID

Pocatello's first Veterans Day Parade in 80 years is Saturday

By By Maddy Long
 2 days ago

POCATELLO — The Gate City's first Veterans Day Parade in 80 years will take place on Saturday.

According to the parade committee's website, the parade will begin at 10 a.m. on South First Avenue. It will then go east on East Center Street and then south on 15th Avenue before turning onto Memorial Drive. The parade will follow Memorial Drive and end in the east parking lot of Idaho State University's Reed Gym.

Seating will be available at Caldwell Park where Paul Anderson will act as announcer. The parade will feature veterans from all branches of the military.

More information about the parade can be found at https://www.pocatelloveteransdayparade.com/

