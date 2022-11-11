Read full article on original website
State of Alabama vs Brittany Smith: A New Netflix DocumentaryA.W. NavesAlabama State
Sewanee Elementary School Resource Officer Smells Marijuana Coming From Delivery Truck & Find Fentanyl in Franklin Co.Zack LoveSewanee, TN
Major supermarket chain opens another new location in AlabamaKristen WaltersScottsboro, AL
Publix Opens New Stores In 3 StatesBryan DijkhuizenScottsboro, AL
Dollar General Store Replacement AnnouncedBryan DijkhuizenWinchester, TN
Commissioners, House Speaker among potential replacements for Strong as Madison chairman
Two Madison County Commissioners and Alabama’s Speaker of the House are among names mentioned as replacements for Dale Strong as Madison County Commission chairman. Strong said he intends to continue as chairman until January, when he will become a member of the U.S. House of Representatives for the 5th Congressional District. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey will appoint his replacement once he submits his resignation.
How Democratic ‘discouragement’ allowed GOP to flex its muscle in Mobile, Madison counties
Republicans continued their dominance in Alabama by squashing any surprises and swamping Democrats in competitive contests in two of the state’s largest counties. Mobile and Madison counties standout because they trail only Jefferson County -- the state’s largest Democratic stronghold – in population size. But neither county has a Democrat in charge of a countywide office, and Tuesday’s election results suggest that Republicans have little reason to sweat.
Hartselle Enquirer
Superintendent finalists interviewed for vacant position
The Hartselle school board interviewed all six finalists for the vacant superintendent position this past week, and it began the process with Arab City Superintendent Johnny Berry, a former principal at Decatur High, and Florence Middle School Principal Kevin Wieseman, a former principal at Huntsville’s Lee High School. During...
WAAY-TV
Alabama's death row is a lengthy process. Here's what it could look like for Jimmy Spencer
A Marshall County judge sentenced convicted murderer Jimmy Spencer to death Monday. He killed three people in Guntersville in 2018 and was out on parole at the time of his crimes. WAAY 31's Brittany Harry spoke to former U.S. Attorney Jay Town about the death penalty process in Alabama. Town...
‘It never leaves you’: Iraq War Veteran says fellow soldiers are suffering daily
Many North Alabama military veterans are honored on Veteran's Day, but it is also a reminder of the continued struggles that our veterans face daily.
radio7media.com
One Lincoln County Inmate Dead and One Captured in Alabama
TWO WORK RELEASE INMATES ESCAPED OVER THE WEEKEND IN LINCOLN COUNTY. MEDIA SOURCES REPORT, ERIC JAMES SHORT AND MICHAEL BRANDON BOWDEN ESCAPED SATURDAY NIGHT IN FAYETTEVILLE ON A YELLOW HONDA 4-WHEELER. ON SUNDAY SHORT WAS APPREHENDED IN MORGAN COUNTY ALABAMA AND BOWDEN WAS FOUND DEAD. AN AUTOPSY OF BOWDEN IS BEING CONDUCTED TO DETERMINE THE CAUSE OF THE DEATH.
Funeral arrangements for Marshall County’s Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie
Visitation with Guthrie's family is set for November 20, from 2 - 4 p.m. at the Albertville Fine Arts Center. The funeral service will immediately follow, starting at 4 p.m.
WHNT-TV
Remembering Alabama's Jeff Cook
Remembering Alabama's Jeff Cook
Alabama man delivering produce to Tennessee school allegedly caught with 7.6 ounces of fentanyl
A produce driver making a delivery to Sewanee Elementary School was busted by a Franklin County, Tennessee, school resource officer based on the suspected smell of marijuana as the truck passed by last week, authorities there said. When school resource officer Josh Alexander was welcoming students Thursday morning at the...
Habitat for Humanity raises the walls on newest Huntsville home
Habitat for Humanity of the River Valley began construction on a new home in Huntsville on Saturday.
wvtm13.com
Soaking rain and more chilly weather Tuesday
IMPACT WEATHER - Best soaking since early October: steady rain develops Monday night into Tuesday setting up a damp, chilly day ahead . Check the video forecast for the latest. IMPACT DAY TUESDAY. The last ‘widespread’ in in Central Alabama fell on October 13: thirty-two days ago. That streak ends...
Ex-Marine shoots, kills would-be robber at north Alabama gas station, sheriff says
Limestone County officials said a man shot and killed an armed robber exiting an Ardmore gas station Monday night. According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, Athens police responded to a store robbery Monday night in the 200 block of U.S. 31 and obtained a description of the robber and his getaway vehicle.
WAFF
Marshall County crash claims lives of 2 teens
Marshall County crash claims lives of 2 teens
FOUND: Lincoln County inmate search ends
wtvy.com
Third suspect arrested in Jackson County kidnapping
Third suspect arrested in Jackson County kidnapping
WAAY-TV
Death investigation underway in Ardmore, Alabama, following shooting
A death investigation is underway in Ardmore, Alabama. The Limestone County Sheriff's Office says they're assisting the Ardmore Police Department with the death investigation in the 26,000 block of Main Street. Limestone County Coroner Mike West says a shooting led to the death investigation with one male victim. West says...
Multiple law enforcement agencies conducting death investigation in north Alabama
Guntersville man charged in fatal overdose released from jail
A Guntersville man who was charged in connection to three overdoses, including one death, has been released from jail, according to court documents.
Scottsboro woman arrested on multiple drug charges
A Scottsboro woman was arrested on several drug-related charges after a traffic stop earlier this week, according to police.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says Henagar woman is located
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing Henagar woman.
