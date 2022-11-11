Where are the Skelton brothers? Thanksgiving marks 12-year anniversary of Michigan boys' disappearance

Read full article on original website
Beatrice Vela
4d ago
I'm in Michigan n this story has always broke my heart every November. I never forget. If only that man would tell us where they r. I hope some day soon we will hear that they have been found. Been 2 long.
Cathy Somers
3d ago
He should have to remain in prison until he tells them where the boys are!!!! No freedom for that deadbeat until he gives their mom, grandparents and others closure!!!
jcb0169
4d ago
Every time I hear of a missing person case solved, my first hope is that it’s these precious boys. Prayers they come home some day while their momma is still here.💔
Investigative Attorney of Missing Michigan Woman Issues Challenge to Dee Ann Warner's Husband
Dee Ann WarnerPhoto via Lenawee County Fair & Event Grounds Facebook page. Billy Little, Jr., investigative attorney on the Dee Ann Warner missing person case, is turning up the heat in pursuit of the truth. Since taking the case in March of 2022, almost a year after Dee was reported missing from her rural Tecumseh, Michigan home, Little has worked tirelessly to get answers for her family — and he’s been doing it pro bono. If you are unfamiliar with the case, you can learn more here.
WILX-TV
Grass Lake teen shines on ‘The Voice’
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Grass Lake’s very own Brayden Lape competed on “The Voice” Monday night for the season’s first live show. The Grass Lake teen is one of 16 artists vying for 13 spots in the current round. You can vote for Lape on the...
Help Honor Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner this Holiday Season
Dee Ann Warner.Photo courtesy of Parker Hardy. Two Christmas trees will be decorated in honor of Dee Ann Warner this season and you can be a part of keeping her spirit alive. Dee Warner, mother of five and grandmother to six, was reported missing from her rural Tecumseh, Michigan home on April 25, 2021. Since then, the family has been desperate for answers. If you are unfamiliar with the case, you can learn more here.
fox2detroit.com
Group storms Flint dealership, steals 13 vehicles; 7 recovered in Metro Detroit area
GENESSEE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A group of about 30 people stormed a Genesee County dealership and stole 13 vehicles Monday morning before fleeing to the Metro Detroit area. Gunfire was exchanged with a security guard before the suspects headed south in the stolen vehicles. The guard was not hurt.
whtc.com
Hunters Shoot at Deer Legally in Michigan on Tuesday, but Motorists Collide with Deer Year-Round
ALLEGAN, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 14, 2022) – While firearm deer hunting season in Michigan begins at dawn on Tuesday, motor vehicle deer hunting season is a 12-month-long proposition on state roads. According to Triple-A of Michigan, nearly 600 thousand hunters are expected to head out to bag their quota...
wtvbam.com
Rodriguez sent to prison after entering no contest plea to 2nd degree CSC
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) A Coldwater man was sent to prison on Monday morning in Branch County Circuit Court after he entered a no contest plea to a charge of second degree criminal sexual conduct. 36-year-old Adan George Rodriguez was ordered to serve between two and 15 years in the Michigan...
The 10 Michigan counties with biggest hike in voter turnout – 5 red and 5 blue
Michigan’s nearly 4.5 million votes in last week’s election was a state record for a midterm. And that happened despite a 6.6% turnout drop in Wayne County – Michigan’s largest county – compared to 2018. Altogether, about 144,000 more people voted in November 2022 compared...
Northville couple killed in rollover crash
Northville residents Omar Salamen, 46, and his wife, Manal Kadry, 40, were killed in a rollover crash Saturday night, according to police. The one-vehicle crash occurred in the Steeplechase subdivision near the intersection of Seven Mile and Napier roads in Northville Township. The vehicle left the road and hit a tree while navigating a curve in the neighborhood, according to a news release Sunday from the Northville Township Police and Fire Departments. The couple was pronounced dead...
Governor Whitmer announces recipients of 2022 Governor's Service Awards
Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Community Service Commission have announced the recipients of the 2022 Governor’s Service Awards.
thesuntimesnews.com
Dexter oral surgeon killed in rollover crash
The Dexter business community lost one of its own on November 12 with the passing of Dr. Omar Salamen, of Dexter Oral Surgery and Implant Center. He and his wife died in a tragic auto accident near Northville. The Northville Township Police issued a press release about the accident, which...
Expert sheds light on cyberattack after MI schools hit with ransomware
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – School leaders in Jackson and Hillsdale County said staff are working around the clock to investigate a ransomware attack that locked the district accounts. Officials with the Jackson Intermediate School District say they found the issue over the weekend. A cyber security expert said criminals are increasingly going after large organizations […]
13abc.com
TPD finds female shot inside residence
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Early Sunday morning, the Toledo Police Department responded to a person shot on the 400 block of Baden Street. Police found one female shot inside the residence, and she was taken to a hospital. There is no information on the victim’s condition and there are no...
abc57.com
Michigan State Police searching for missing 16-year-old
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. - The Michigan State Police Wayland Post is asking for the public's help in locating 16-year-old Raven McBride, a Laketown Township resident who was last seen at 8:30 p.m. on October 21 telling her family she was taking the dogs outside. McBride is described as 5 feet...
Paleoindians and beyond: West Michigan’s history goes back millennia
For West Michigan, history effectively starts with the Hopewell Indians.
13abc.com
Whitehouse officer fired following accusations of sending texts to student
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A police officer in Whitehouse is off the job and has been fired amid claims she exchanged text messages with an Anthony Wayne high school student. School leaders and police administrators are calling the situation inappropriate. According to the documents obtained by 13abc, the former officer...
The First Enclosed Shopping Mall to be Built in Michigan, 1961
What is it? No, it's not the Northland Center, in Southfield. The Northland was indeed the world’s largest shopping center, and the first in Michigan, opening in 1954.....but it was not originally enclosed. The honor of Michigan's first enclosed shopping mall goes to Rogers Plaza in Wyoming, a suburb...
South Toledo Save A Lot robbed at gunpoint Saturday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — A Save A Lot grocery store was robbed at gunpoint on Saturday. The incident happened at Save A Lot located on Airport Highway in South Toledo around 8:45 p.m. Toledo Police responded at 8:45 p.m. to a robbery at the store. Upon arrival, an employee reported an unknown male wearing all black approached him with a handgun while he was working behind the register.
awesomemitten.com
Top 10 Cozy Winter Cabin Rentals in Michigan
As the snow drifts toward the ground and winter settles in throughout Michigan, residents and travelers begin to feel the natural urge to hibernate. It just feels like the right time of year to get away to secluded winter cabin rentals in Michigan where you can cozy up under a blanket, take your favorite book, and enjoy the natural, peaceful beauty that surrounds you.
Bomb squad called to Point Place after suspect found with 'unfamiliar powder'
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police contacted the bomb squad after locating an "unfamiliar powder" in the possession of a suspect on Friday at approximately 5:39 p.m. According to a report, police found the 54-year-old suspect in a parking lot at the intersection of Ottawa River Road and Suder Road in Point Place. The suspect was in possession of a grocery bag filled with an "unknown fine gray/black powder." Police did not specify how they located the suspect.
Michigan’s largest model train show is a ‘holiday’ for train lovers
All aboard train fanatics!
