Where are the Skelton brothers? Thanksgiving marks 12-year anniversary of Michigan boys' disappearance

Dee Ann WarnerPhoto via Lenawee County Fair & Event Grounds Facebook page. Billy Little, Jr., investigative attorney on the Dee Ann Warner missing person case, is turning up the heat in pursuit of the truth. Since taking the case in March of 2022, almost a year after Dee was reported missing from her rural Tecumseh, Michigan home, Little has worked tirelessly to get answers for her family — and he’s been doing it pro bono. If you are unfamiliar with the case, you can learn more here.

TECUMSEH, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO