Where are the Skelton brothers? Thanksgiving marks 12-year anniversary of Michigan boys' disappearance

By Amber Ainsworth
fox32chicago.com
 4 days ago
Beatrice Vela
4d ago

I'm in Michigan n this story has always broke my heart every November. I never forget. If only that man would tell us where they r. I hope some day soon we will hear that they have been found. Been 2 long.

Cathy Somers
3d ago

He should have to remain in prison until he tells them where the boys are!!!! No freedom for that deadbeat until he gives their mom, grandparents and others closure!!!

jcb0169
4d ago

Every time I hear of a missing person case solved, my first hope is that it’s these precious boys. Prayers they come home some day while their momma is still here.💔

