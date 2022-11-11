Read full article on original website
Alex Drake
4d ago
Yep! How long before the race card comes into play?
HometownLife.com
Livonia residents urge council to pass, deny nondiscrimination law at council meeting
The fate of a proposed nondiscrimination law in Livonia will be decided next month. Councilman Brandon McCullough gave a first reading of the proposal during Monday's meeting, and it will be up for a final vote during council's Dec. 5 regular meeting. Council could approve the proposal, deny it or send it back to the drawing board in committee.
wdet.org
Speaker-elect Joe Tate talks Democrats’ upcoming legislative priorities
Michigan Democrats control the state House for the first time in 12 years. The party made history again last week when House Democrats chose state representative Joe Tate of Detroit, as the new House speaker. He will be the first African American man to lead the chamber when he officially takes over in January.
Detroit News
Bankole Thompson: How Dana Nessel could help Detroit's overtaxed residents
If Detroit was governed by a Republican mayor and was still voting for Democrats, the state Democratic machine would likely be much more involved in the quality-of-life issues in the state’s biggest city. It would be advantageous for the party to constantly remind Black Detroiters about how the city leader's priorities are wrong.
Shri Thanedar speaks on historic election win
(CBS DETROIT) - Following last week's midterm election, new faces will represent Michiganders in Washington, D.C. Voters chose Shri Thanedar to represent Michigan's 13th Congressional District. Thanedar, a current Michigan state representative was elected to the open seat. "I've got to listen to the people of my district and understand the issues, not going in thinking I have all the solutions and answers," he said.Working with President Joe Biden and other congressional leaders to improve Detroit's infrastructure is one of Thanedar's biggest missions. "You know, some of our roads and bridges are in bad repair," Thanedar added. According to Thanedar, those aren't the...
thesalinepost.com
Saline Police Investigate White Supremacist Propaganda Found in City
The Saline Police Department is investigating after racist propaganda started showing up on the back of signs and street poles in the city. The stickers advertise the PatriotFront.us website, along with messages like "It's Okay to be White," "United We Stand," "Reject Poison" (drugs), and "America First." Another sticker shows two people apparently fighting and reads "Good Night Left Side."
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
Detroit City Council approves $16 million payout for wrongfully convicted men
More massive settlements by the city of Detroit are being paid out to men wrongfully convicted of murder.
Hamtramck schools to create new review process after complaints about LGBTQ books
Hamtramck Public Schools will establish a new process that includes parents to review books for students after some had raised concerns about books with LGBTQ themes they believe are too sexually explicit for children. "We will be introducing a new book review process that will include a committee consisting of parents, educators and administrators," the district said in a statement provided Friday by Hamtramck Schools Interim Superintendent and English Language Development director Nabil Nagi. "The committee’s...
The 10 Michigan counties with biggest hike in voter turnout – 5 red and 5 blue
Michigan’s nearly 4.5 million votes in last week’s election was a state record for a midterm. And that happened despite a 6.6% turnout drop in Wayne County – Michigan’s largest county – compared to 2018. Altogether, about 144,000 more people voted in November 2022 compared...
One area where GOP made gains
Good morning! Whew. We have made it to Saturday. Let's get to the news ... It was a jam-packed week of Election 2022 coverage at the Free Press, and we will continue to stay on guard over the next few weeks as unofficial results become official and transitions are made in the Michigan Legislature.
Detroit News
Court clerk shortage hits 'crisis' level in Wayne County, leading to delayed, canceled hearings
Detroit — Melvenia Simpson’s son is facing a first-degree murder charge that could keep him behind bars for life. Every court date, every hearing, every step in the process is critical as he plans his defense — and as Simpson waits for resolution in her son’s case.
Motor City Transit: Millages pass in three counties
Regional public transportation emerged as a winner of the midterm election, with voters in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties approving transit tax proposals. Why it matters: SMART bus services will be maintained in Wayne and Macomb counties and expanded countywide in Oakland County. Some communities in Oakland County, such as...
Detroit News
James Craig, Matt DePerno could run for Michigan Republican Party chair
Lansing — Former Detroit police Chief James Craig and attorney general candidate Matt DePerno are considering launching campaigns to be the Michigan Republican Party's next chairman as a fight begins to unfold over who will lead the GOP after historic losses in Tuesday's election. Craig, who ran for governor...
District Detroit plans $1.5B investment while some 2017 plans are unfinished
Ilitch Companies, Olympia Development of Michigan and other organizations announced plans for a proposed $1.5 billion development of several new and renovated buildings in The District Detroit.
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: First Black Speaker of the House Elected by Michigan Democrats
Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. Democrat Joe Tate has been selected as the next Speaker of the Michigan House of Representatives. Tate represents Detroit’s Lower Eastside and Grosse Pointe Park, Grosse Pointe City and Grosse Pointe Farms. Tate is a former professional football player, former Detroit public school teacher and a former firefighter.
Second Amendment Challenge to University of Michigan Gun Ban
In today's Wade v Univ. of Michigan, the Michigan Supreme Court sent a challenge to the University of Michigan's gun ban back to the Court of Appeals, for consideration in light of N.Y. State Rifle & Pistol Ass'n v. Bruen. The Court didn't issue an opinion, but Justice David Viviano had an interesting concurrence:
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
What voters in Macomb County are saying after the 2022 Midterm Election
People across the state are waking up to the latest results from the 2022 Midterm Election, and voters have made their voices heard loud and clear.
8 indicted in bank fraud conspiracy scheme
DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) - A grand jury indicted eight people in connection with a bank fraud conspiracy scheme in which checks were allegedly stolen from the mail and then deposited into newly opened bank accounts, according to United States Attorney Dawn Ison.Authorities say that Kevin Jones, 57, of Detroit, Flent Curney, 62, of Detroit, John Randazzo, 52, of Warren, Feraud Curney, 38, of Detroit, Filan Curney, 39, of Detroit, Ferris Curney, 34, of Detroit, Melody Leggett, 37, of Detroit, and Katana Jackson, 45, of Detroit, devised and participated in a scheme to obtain checks sent through the US Mail intended for legitimate businesses.The conspirators, according to the U.S. Attorney, would then incorporate fictitious businesses with similar-sounding names to the legitimate businesses and then open bank accounts in the names of those fictitious businesses. The defendants then deposited the checks intended for the legitimate business into the fraudulent bank accounts. The conspirators then depleted the money from these accounts via cash withdrawals, debit card purchases, and cashier's checks. The defendants have been charged with bank fraud and conspiracy to commit bank fraud. The defendants could face up to 30 years in prison if convicted.
Michigan's legislature, Governor's office controlled by Democrats for the first time in over 30 years
Two closely watched races in Macomb County and parts of Detroit ended with Democrats beating out their Republican rivals Wednesday morning, all but securing the State Senate while Democrats won the majority of House seats.
Program aims to prevent suicides among Michigan first responders
There is a stigma among many police, firefighters, and other first responders against seeking help
The Grand Rapids Press
See who was elected to 3 Michigan university boards
Six Democrats won elections to sit on the boards of Michigan’s three largest public universities. For the University of Michigan Board of Regents, Kathy White won with 25% of the vote followed by Michael Behm with 24%. They narrowly beat two Republican candidates, according to unofficial election results reported by the Michigan Secretary of State Wednesday afternoon.
