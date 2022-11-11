Karen Camper joins Memphis mayor's race

Democratic state House leader Karen Camper joined the race for Memphis mayor Thursday, Nov. 11. She made her candidacy official in South Memphis, speaking from the front porch of her grandmother’s house in South Memphis.

“From the front porch of every house in Memphis, we can see if our city is succeeding or if it is failing our people,” she told a group of 40 people gathered around the porch on Dempster Avenue.

“From the front porch we can see the conditions of our streets that are littered with potholes; we can see and hear the engines roar from out-of-control street racing and hear gunshots that ring out too often,” she said. “From the front porch in Longview Heights they can see if there is a police officer working his beat, getting to know the residents, the small business owners, the faith leaders that make up the neighborhood.”

Among those in the crowd of supporters were Democratic state Senator Raumesh Akbari and Democratic state representatives Dwayne Thompson and Larry Miller.

“People feel like they are not being heard,” Camper said. “They want to know that whoever their next mayor is is very involved.”

A crowd of supporters gathers around state Houes leader Karen Camper after she announced her run for Memphis mayor on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (Bill Dries/The Daily Memphian)

Asked about whether she thinks outgoing Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland is doing a good enough job on those kinds of issues — which sound a lot like Strickland’s 2015 campaign theme of being “brilliant at the basics” — Camper declined to be critical of Strickland specifically.

Camper has run unopposed in races for her state House seat for a decade and acknowledged the already-crowded field for the October 2023 mayoral election will be different.

“You are coming out of a policy world to an executive world. People believe that in an executive role, you are empowered to actually do something — to get something done,” she said. “If I pick up the phone and call you — you ain’t got to pass a law, you ain’t got to make a new rule. You can make something happen.”

Camper joins a field that already includes Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner Jr., former Shelby County Commissioner Van Turner, Downtown Memphis Commission president Paul Young, retired Criminal Court Judge Joe Brown and Memphis Shelby County Schools board member Michelle McKissack.

Candidates cannot begin pulling qualifying petitions to get on the October ballot until May.

Camper was introduced by former Memphis Police Association president Mike Williams, who ran for mayor in 2015.

“Some of the people running aren’t as popular as they think. It is what it is,” Williams said after the rally. “I’m hearing on the side that Mark Luttrell is possibly gearing up as well. It’s going to be interesting.”

Luttrell, who is currently chairman of the Shelby County Election Commission, has run and won four countywide campaigns — two for Sheriff and two for county mayor. He also ran in the 2016 Republican primary for the 8th Congressional District in a large field of contenders led by current U.S. Rep. David Kustoff of Germantown.

He has just over $14,000 in his campaign account.

“I haven’t seen any significant groundswell of support for the idea. I haven’t really pursued it,” Luttrell told The Daily Memphian after Camper’s announcement.

“I don’t have any plans in that direction. … There are a couple of people that have approached me about it,” he said. “I think they approached me just because of my background. There’s not anything organized going on as far as getting me in place.”