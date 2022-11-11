Read full article on original website
PSD honors vets
PRESCOTT – Area veterans were honored by the Prescott School District Friday, with a celebration held in the Prescott High School Auditorium. This was followed by refreshments at the FCCLA building. Travion Dickens kicked things off by welcoming everyone, letting the audience know they were on hand to honor veterans, men and women who served with great distinction. He said these people can’t be thanked enough for what they’ve done.
Veteran's Day parade and great art events including Downtown Live are some of the great things you can do this weekend in Texarkana. 1. This Veterans Day is full of stuff to do and great Veterans specials you can take advantage of. And of course, thank you to all of our veterans for your service.
It is another big weekend in Texarkana and we are hoping that you can help make parts of it even BIGGER! November 11 is Veterans Day, our Texarkana Veterans Day Parade is Saturday, November 12 at 11:00 am. Spread the word, we would love to see support for those that served… and what a weekend for live music!
Man shot to death in yard on Smith Street
Magnolia Police are investigating a shooting death that happened Saturday night. Police responded to a call at 611 Smith Street shortly before midnight. DeMontray Hall, 32, was found in the yard of the residence. He was taken to Magnolia Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Magnolia Police Chief...
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Friday, November 11, 2022: Region should bid for new state prison
The Magnolia-Stephens area came very close seven years ago to being awarded a new state prison. Gov. Asa Hutchinson then decided that a new prison wasn’t in the state’s best financial interest at the time. Instead, he opted for a solution to send more Arkansas inmates to Texas prisons, and to dust off plans for smaller expansions at existing facilities. This was a disappointment to the Magnolia Economic Development Corporation. The MEDC has since faded into history, but it had put a lot of effort into recruiting the facility. Imagine the impact. If our region had received the bid, the prison likely would have been open by now. We’d be enjoying the benefits of about 300 new jobs and a payroll in excess of $21 million. We are fans of alternatives to prisons. There are better and more humane ways of dealing with people who commit crimes than locking them up – education, mental health treatment and skills training are big components. But prisons aren’t going away. The state says it needs a new one. Columbia County government is, itself, scratching around for a plan to build a new county jail and there are possibilities for co-locating these facilities. The incoming gubernatorial administration has a punishment mindset, and that administration has a lot of friends here. (If one supports this administration, you’re not allowed to take a NIMBY position about a prison.) We’re no worse off than lots of places in Arkansas when it comes to problems recruiting a workforce. In fact, we may be better suited to recruit a prison workforce of 350 people than 100 people to staff Albemarle Corporation’s expanding chemical facilities. We can have both. Columbia County came close to landing a prison in 2015. Our government and economic officials should dust off those plans and make another run at it. CLICK HERE to see our report about the plan for a new state prison.
2022 Sevier County election results
The election results for Sevier County are in with voters deciding two countywide races and casting their ballots in favor of two upsets on the Sevier County Quorum Court. A total of 3,695 Sevier County voters cast their ballot for a voter turnout of 49 percent. Sevier County races decided...
Arkansas man sentenced to 17 years for trafficking meth in Nacogdoches
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A man from Ashdown, Arkansas has been sentenced to over 17 years in jail on drug trafficking violations. Charles Hawkins, Jr., 31, pleaded guilty on June 28 to possession of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and was sentenced to 17.5 years in federal prison.
Albemarle bringing in hundreds of construction personnel and new employees, but where will they live?
Magnolia and Columbia County may be about to experience a boon in housing construction. Albemarle Corporation’s announcement last week that it will spend $540 million to expand its Magnolia South and Magnolia West bromine plants provides the foundation for housing development. The company said the five-year project will draw...
Vehicle fire put out at Hope fire station
Jamie Hicks of Calion, Arkansas, pulled his truck off the road when it began experiencing mechanical issues. The truck caught fire as Hicks pulled over near the fire station of the Southeast VFD. Firefighters and Hempstead County deputies responded to the vehicle fire, which was extinguished quickly. Hicks’ truck was gutted, but no injuries were reported.
4th Graders From Nevada Hold Food Drive for Food Share
4th grades from Nevada recently held a food drive to collect food for Food Share in Prescott. The 4th graders delivered it this week.
Dr. Vic Ford Receives Lifetime Achievement Award From Ouachita Society of American Foresters
Dr. Vic Ford received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Ouachita Society of American Foresters (SAF) during their annual meeting on November 10. Ouachita SAF is a subsidiary of the Society of American Foresters and consists of foresters from Arkansas and Oklahoma. The Society of American Foresters is the professional organization for foresters in the United States but has members worldwide. The Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes a full, solid, and meritorious career of outstanding contributions, exemplary actions, and diverse achievement by a forestry professional in the administration, practice, development, and advancement of forestry at the local, regional, and national level. This award the National SAF Gifford Pinchot Medal and Dr. Ford will be nominated for that award. Dr. Ford has been a member for 40 years of the society and has served in numerous leadership roles in science, ethics, and professional certification. He currently on the Board of Directors for the Society of American Foresters and is the first Arkansan to serve in this capacity. He is currently an Associate Vice President for Agriculture and Natural Resources for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture with an office in Little Rock and was the Director of the Southwest Research and Extension Center. He and his wife, Cindy, reside in Hope.
Freeze warning on for Columbia County and South Arkansas
Columbia County and neighboring areas of South Arkansas and North Louisiana are under a freeze warning until 8 a.m. Sunday. The National Weather Service in Shreveport said the region may expect sub-freezing temperatures from 25-30 degrees though Sunday morning. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and...
Vehicle strikes school bus in Atlanta
A red sedan struck the bus on Highway 59 in Atlanta in front of the Texas T Body Shop. The sedan’s front end completely crumpled from the impact. No injuries have been reported. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission are reminding motorists that, with modern gun season opening tomorrow,...
Dispatch Desk: Friday, Nov. 11
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
Free turkeys Nov. 20
PRESCOTT – City Park will be the place to be on Nov. 20 as 400 turkeys will be given away, starting at 1 p.m. Chester and Loretta Fort are donating the 400 turkeys to the first 400 who show up. There are no requirements, just show up and get a turkey for Thanksgiving.
Teen found dead in front yard of house in Cass Co.; arrest made
ATLANTA, Texas (KSLA) - A teenager is dead after a shooting in Cass County. The Atlanta Police Department says on Nov. 7 around 5 p.m., officers were called out to a shooting at a home in the 200 block of Pecan Lane. When they got there, they found an 18-year-old male lying in the yard dead from a gunshot wound. The victim has been identified as Brandon Sprayberry.
Firemen Arrive to Vehicle Fire at Station
Firemen with the Southeast VFD were dispatched to their own fire station Thursday about 12:30om. A motorist pulled off US 278 near the fire station when he began experiencing problems. There were no injuries. The owner was identified as Jamie Hicks of Calion. The Hempstead County Sheriff’s Department also responded.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: A chance for snow? Where flurries may fly
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Many in northern Arkansas saw their light snow of the season on Friday night. Another system headed in our direction on Monday night will give many, mainly across northern Arkansas another chance for snow. This system will arrive Monday night. Temperatures will likely be cold...
