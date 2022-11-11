ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
hbsdealer.com

Lowe’s Veterans Day salute with blue wreaths

For the second year, this Veterans Day, Lowe’s said it is calling upon consumers across the U.S. to #BuildThanks and, “show appreciation for military neighbors with a simple gesture – adorning their doors with a blue wreath.”. Seen as a universal symbol of welcome and celebration, wreaths...
L.A. Weekly

Five Organizations That Are Helping Veterans Year-round

Veterans Day is a time when we stand together in unity for one day, countrywide, to pay our respect and extend our gratitude to our loved ones who have served and those who continue to serve our country. While we dedicate Veterans Day to honor our veterans for their patriotism...
WASHINGTON STATE
Raleigh News & Observer

On Veterans Day, a belated welcome home to Vietnam War vets

Over the last two decades, we have all watched ceremonies on TV, or maybe even in person, welcoming home hundreds of thousands of troops from tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. As an Army Veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom, I was one of those troops. I can tell you it was overwhelming to see and feel the love and pride emanating from the people cheering, crying and waving flags and signs as we stepped off that plane.
The Gaston Gazette

Veterans Day: Boys to men

They came to us as middle school boys, just entering the sixth grade. As a bonus, their mom came with them and volunteered to be our substitute teacher when we were away. Their names are Franklin and Ben Bogle. Like all the boys in the middle school Sunday school class we taught for many years, they changed radically over the three years we spent with them. Boys are physically and emotionally behind girls at this age. My wife, Carla, sometimes reflecting on the behavior of her spouse, suggests this maturity gap is never fully bridged.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 8

Navy Corpsman amputee shares Veterans Day story of valor

SAN DIEGO — Veteran's Day is a time to honor our nation's heroes. In this Zevely Zone, I met the definition of valor and share a story that goes beyond the call of duty. It was the attack on 9-11 that compelled Doc Jacobs at 18 years old to become a Navy Corpsman. "That's me in a Humvee we are heading out on patrol," said Doc. On February 25th, 2006, Doc wasn't supposed to work but when he heard his team was a medic short, he insisted they send him out in a Humvee in Iraq.
MyNorthwest

Dad is just one hero on this Veterans Day

Dad was a war hero. No doubt about that. All who serve are heroes. I include those who were in Korea, Vietnam, the Gulf, and Afghanistan. I believe those who know they may put their lives on the line at any given moment to defend freedom are considered heroes. My...
Washington Examiner

Thank you to our nation's veterans

Today, at 2:11 pm EST, observe a two-minute moment of silence in honor of the brave men and women who previously served in the military. We acknowledge their great sacrifice and sense of duty to protect so that others may be free. Today, honor our country’s veterans. Veterans Day...
WINKNEWS.com

WWII veteran, turning 100 on Saturday, honored at pinning ceremony

Veterans Day is an opportunity to honor those who spent part of their lives in the armed forces, which is exactly what Avow Hospice is doing. Pins and certificates that show gratitude to the people who risked their lives for our freedom. Avow’s mission is to honor veterans every day...
Washington Examiner

On Veterans Day, reflect on why America is worth fighting for

A defining characteristic of our American republic is service and devotion. No group exemplifies these civic virtues better than America’s veterans. On Friday, this Veterans Day, it’s more important than ever to remember the sacrifice our veterans made for this country. Every Nov. 11, on what was once...
Terry Mansfield

Honoring Veterans For Service And Sacrifice

Honoring our veterans is important to show appreciation for their service and sacrifice. In observance of Veterans Day, America honors those who served in the military. Sign thanking veterans.Image by April Bryant from Pixabay.
Navy Times

Veterans need support every day to find their post-military purpose

Every Veterans Day we honor the bravery and sacrifices our armed forces make for our country, but we often forget the support our service members need to transition into civilian life. This phenomenon has been well-documented by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and by academics like the Pew Research...
americanmilitarynews.com

US Special Ops puts out Veterans Day statement – here it is

In honor of Veterans Day, United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) released a statement recognizing “the many generations of brave Americans who have served our Nation in uniform.”. The statement said the following:. U.S. Special Operations Command Teammates,. This Veterans Day, we recognize the many generations of brave Americans...

Comments / 0

Community Policy