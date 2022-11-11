Read full article on original website
Over 300 people fed in West Terre Haute
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An annual West Terre Haute tradition returned to the local community center on Sunday night. Over 300 people were fed at the annual Thanksgiving dinner. Attendees were treated to several festive dishes, including turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing and more. This is the fifth...
Danville woman honors veterans with Wreaths Across America
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Every year, Wreaths Across America decorates gravesites across the country, including in Danville National Cemetery. But there’s a slight problem: the cemetery has 12,000 gravestones, but right now, they have only raised enough money for 1,000 wreaths. One Central Illinois mom hopes her story...
‘We couldn’t believe it,’ Local club floored by theft of 500 lb. grill
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– As members of the German Oberlander Club of Terre Haute gathered for their meeting on Thursday, there was a notable absence. A costly, 500-pound absence. The group discovered their industrial charcoal grill had been stolen off of their premises– a shocking discovery, according to Brad...
West Lafayette turkey poacher gets lifetime hunting suspension
WARREN COUNTY, Ind. — A 25-year-old turkey poacher from West Lafayette has become the first person in Indiana state history to be given a lifetime hunting suspension. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources announced that on top of the first-of-its-kind lifetime hunting suspension, 25-year-old Hanson Pusey was also sentenced by Warren County Court to home detention, probation and a slew of fees.
Vincennes toddler dies of gunshot wound, investigation underway
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An investigation is underway following the death of a two-year-old in Vincennes who police say died from a gunshot wound. According to a release from the Vincennes Police Department, law enforcement was called to Good Samaritan Hospital on Wednesday, November 9 in reference to a toddler who had arrived with a gunshot wound.
Baker pleads guilty to theft of fallen officer funds
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars in fallen officer funds has entered a guilty plea in Sullivan County. Josie Baker, 33, filed her guilty plea Tuesday in Sullivan County Circuit Court. As part of the deal, a joint sentencing recommendation has been entered, with prosecutors agreeing to ask the court to sentence Baker to more than two, but less than five years behind bars. Baker will also be fined $25 in addition to the court costs assessed.
VCSC Supt. Haworth announces he’s retiring
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Vigo County School Corporation Superintendent Dr. Rob Haworth announced that he’s retiring from his position in January. The announcement came near the end of the Vigo County School Board meeting on Monday. The Vigo County School Board voted to put Dr. Tom Balitewicz...
Charleston pedestrian struck by vehicle near Dollar General
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Charleston Sunday. According to Lt. Joel Shute of the Charleston Police Department, a person walking near the entrance to the Dollar General parking lot in the 1900 block of 18th Street was struck by a vehicle.
