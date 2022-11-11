TSN’s Mike Johnson discussed some of the high-end wingers that might be available in trade before the NHL Trade Deadline and the St. Louis Blues are a team that a few insiders are looking at. Specifically, Ryan O’Reilly’s name is out there, as is Vladimir Tarasenko’s. Considering Tarasenko asked for a trade out of St. Louis not that long ago, he’s an intriguing player to watch.

