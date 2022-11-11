ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberal, KS

Special United Way-sponsored events planned for Saturday

Monday, the ground in Liberal was painted white as snow fell across much of the area. All of this happens as Thanksgiving nears, and that means Christmas is not too far behind. The holidays can prove stressful for many, but this Saturday, Seward County United Way is giving people two...
LIBERAL, KS
BOUNMA KHAMPHOUVONG

Bounma Khamphouvong, 78, died Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Liberal. She was born Nov. 1, 1944 in Laos. She worked for National Beef for 10 years. She was a member of the Buddhist Community in Liberal. She loved gardening, watching crime mysteries on TV, and listening...
LIBERAL, KS
DOROTHY KOST

Dorothy Pearl (Hockett) Kost, 91, died Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 at her home in Beaver, Okla. She was born April 3, 1931 to Andrew and Cora Hockett. She married Warren Kost Dec. 26, 1948. They later divorced. They had five children, Glenn, Delbert, Jerry (Patsy), Gerry (Kay), and Sherry Newman.
BEAVER, OK
SAMUEL VAZQUEZ

Samuel C. Vazquez, 62, died Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at his home in Liberal. He was born Feb. 7, 1960 to Socorro Vazquez and Josefina (Cardenas) Vazquez. He married Luzvila Sanchez May 20, 1995. She survives. He worked as a warehouse man in agriculture for many years. Survivors also include...
LHS juniors Norman, Wallace named Shocker Scholars

Students throughout USD 480 have received many honors and recently, a pair of USD 480 students were recognized by Wichita State University. Liberal High School students Katie Norman and Dalton Wallace were among many other students in Kansas recognized by the WSU Shocker Scholars program. The recognition event took place recently, and WSU Recruitment Event Specialist Rose Krenek said she is proud of the program.
LIBERAL, KS
Community, KDOT discuss road to the future

The Kansas Department of Transportation is investing more than $100 million in Seward County highway infrastructure to enhance safety, reduce congestion and support economic growth within the region. There are 12 projects in various stages along U.S. Highway 83 and U.S. Highway 54, including four-lane expansion, passing lanes, pavement preservation...
SEWARD COUNTY, KS
Slow start and turnovers doom Cardinal’s playoff hopes

RINGWOOD, Okla.—The Turpin Cardinals outgained the Ringwood Red Devils 495 to 371, but could not overcome a bad start, five turnovers, and mistakes throughout, ending their season with a 46-24 loss in the first round of the Class B playoffs. Early on, the Cardinal offense sputtered, gaining only 25...
TURPIN, OK

