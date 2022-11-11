On the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918, the Armistice was signed, ending World War I, the “war to end all wars,” as it was known. We know now that phrase was optimistic, and wrong. World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Gulf War, Afghanistan, Somalia, and Iraq, along with many more smaller military operations, have called servicemen and women to combat.

LIBERAL, KS ・ 8 HOURS AGO