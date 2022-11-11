Read full article on original website
Liberal First
Community, KDOT discuss road to the future
The Kansas Department of Transportation is investing more than $100 million in Seward County highway infrastructure to enhance safety, reduce congestion and support economic growth within the region. There are 12 projects in various stages along U.S. Highway 83 and U.S. Highway 54, including four-lane expansion, passing lanes, pavement preservation...
Liberal First
LHS juniors Norman, Wallace named Shocker Scholars
Students throughout USD 480 have received many honors and recently, a pair of USD 480 students were recognized by Wichita State University. Liberal High School students Katie Norman and Dalton Wallace were among many other students in Kansas recognized by the WSU Shocker Scholars program. The recognition event took place recently, and WSU Recruitment Event Specialist Rose Krenek said she is proud of the program.
Liberal First
Special United Way-sponsored events planned for Saturday
Monday, the ground in Liberal was painted white as snow fell across much of the area. All of this happens as Thanksgiving nears, and that means Christmas is not too far behind. The holidays can prove stressful for many, but this Saturday, Seward County United Way is giving people two...
Liberal First
DOROTHY KOST
Dorothy Pearl (Hockett) Kost, 91, died Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 at her home in Beaver, Okla. She was born April 3, 1931 to Andrew and Cora Hockett. She married Warren Kost Dec. 26, 1948. They later divorced. They had five children, Glenn, Delbert, Jerry (Patsy), Gerry (Kay), and Sherry Newman.
Liberal First
SCCC accepting entries for 2022 poetry contest
Those looking for a creative outlet have a great chance thanks to Seward County Community College. The SCCC Humanities division is currently seeking entries for its annual poetry contest and coordinator Sherry Moentmann says she is excited for this year’s contest. “Poetry contests are fun because you hear so...
Liberal First
DON HICKOK
ULYSSES – Donald Ulysses Hickok, 97, died Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. He was born July 21, 1925 to Charles William and Mary Frances (McGillivray) Hickok. He married Ruth Ann Reese June 14, 1948. He joined the Navy in 1943. He was sent to school in Maryville, Mo., and from...
Liberal First
On Veterans Day and every day, service members deserve our thanks
On the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918, the Armistice was signed, ending World War I, the “war to end all wars,” as it was known. We know now that phrase was optimistic, and wrong. World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Gulf War, Afghanistan, Somalia, and Iraq, along with many more smaller military operations, have called servicemen and women to combat.
Liberal First
SAMUEL VAZQUEZ
Samuel C. Vazquez, 62, died Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at his home in Liberal. He was born Feb. 7, 1960 to Socorro Vazquez and Josefina (Cardenas) Vazquez. He married Luzvila Sanchez May 20, 1995. She survives. He worked as a warehouse man in agriculture for many years. Survivors also include...
Liberal First
BOUNMA KHAMPHOUVONG
Bounma Khamphouvong, 78, died Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Liberal. She was born Nov. 1, 1944 in Laos. She worked for National Beef for 10 years. She was a member of the Buddhist Community in Liberal. She loved gardening, watching crime mysteries on TV, and listening...
Liberal First
Slow start and turnovers doom Cardinal’s playoff hopes
RINGWOOD, Okla.—The Turpin Cardinals outgained the Ringwood Red Devils 495 to 371, but could not overcome a bad start, five turnovers, and mistakes throughout, ending their season with a 46-24 loss in the first round of the Class B playoffs. Early on, the Cardinal offense sputtered, gaining only 25...
