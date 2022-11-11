The need for creative arts continues to increase, and recently, the State of Kansas made an announcement in regard to just that. Thursday, Gov. Laura Kelly announced the Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission (KCAIC) selected Traci Brimhall as the 2023-2026 Poet Laureate of Kansas. Brimhall, a professor and Director of Creative Writing at Kansas State University, will become the state’s eighth Poet Laureate when her four-year term begins Jan. 1.

KANSAS STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO