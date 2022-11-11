SAP (NYSE:SAP), a market leader in enterprise application software and also one of the biggest analytics and business intelligence companies, has seen its stock rise by close to 29% over the past month (about 21 trading days). While the broader technology indices have fared well in recent weeks, following cooler-than-expected U.S. inflation data for the month of October, there are a couple of factors driving SAP stock higher. Although SAP’s earnings for the third quarter were weaker than expected, with operating profit coming in roughly flat year-over-year at 1.24 billion euros ($1.28 billion) due to higher R&D spending and selling costs, demand is expanding despite a mixed economic environment. The company’s closely watched cloud business saw revenue expand by 38% to 3.29 billion euros ($3.41 billion), with overall revenue growing by 15% to 7.84 billion euros ($8.12 billion). SAP indicated in September that it would raise prices on maintenance of software installation to offset rising costs and this could partly help to protect margins in the current environment.

