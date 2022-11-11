Read full article on original website
Warren Buffett Just Bought Shares of Apple's Key Chipmaker -- and 7 Other Stocks
Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), the huge conglomerate run by legendary investor Warren Buffett, released its always anticipated 13F filing on Monday afternoon, detailing the company's portfolio moves from the third quarter of the year. We already knew from Berkshire's latest earnings report that it had purchased close to $9 billion in stock and sold $5.3 billion worth in the third quarter. But the 13F, which is required for large institutional investment managers, removes the mystery. Let's take a look.
Is American International Group Stock Fairly Priced?
American International Group’s stock (NYSE: AIG) has gained 6% YTD, while the S&P500 is down 16% over the same period. Further, at its current price of $60 per share, it is trading 15% below its fair value of $71 – Trefis’ estimate for American International Group’s valuation.
Malaysia Stock Market Set To End Losing Streak
(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has moved lower in back-to-back sessions, slipping more than 15 points or 1 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,450-point plateau although it's predicted to stop the bleeding on Wednesday. The global forecast for the Asian...
Up 29% Over The Past Month, What's Next For SAP Stock?
SAP (NYSE:SAP), a market leader in enterprise application software and also one of the biggest analytics and business intelligence companies, has seen its stock rise by close to 29% over the past month (about 21 trading days). While the broader technology indices have fared well in recent weeks, following cooler-than-expected U.S. inflation data for the month of October, there are a couple of factors driving SAP stock higher. Although SAP’s earnings for the third quarter were weaker than expected, with operating profit coming in roughly flat year-over-year at 1.24 billion euros ($1.28 billion) due to higher R&D spending and selling costs, demand is expanding despite a mixed economic environment. The company’s closely watched cloud business saw revenue expand by 38% to 3.29 billion euros ($3.41 billion), with overall revenue growing by 15% to 7.84 billion euros ($8.12 billion). SAP indicated in September that it would raise prices on maintenance of software installation to offset rising costs and this could partly help to protect margins in the current environment.
Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock
The Dow Jones Industrial Average has done fairly well at enriching investors in the past 10 years. A $10,000 investment (with dividends reinvested) in the index in November 2012 would have blossomed into more than $33,500 in 10 years. But for investors seeking even better returns, other options have delivered...
What's Going On With Upstart Stock?
Upstart's (NASDAQ: UPST) stock strongly correlates to interest rates. More specifically, its prospects are inversely related to changing interest rates. Upstart's management detailed why revenue is slowing amid rising interest rates in its third-quarter earnings call. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Nov. 14, 2022. The video was...
Analysts Forecast 11% Upside For IVDG
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (Symbol: IVDG), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $11.20 per unit.
Pre-market Movers: WVE, TTCF, AAP, CCL, CUK…
(RTTNews) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 06.50 A.M. ET). Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) is up over 15% at $3.67 AGBA Acquisition Limited (AGBA) is up over 9% at $5.48 Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (CPAC) is up over 6% at $5.75 FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (FSCO) is up over 6% at $4.58.
How to Find 'Strong Buy' Stocks Trading Near Highs in November and Beyond
Stocks eventually closed lower Monday, giving up earlier gains to start the week. The drop followed a big week for the stock market that included a historic one-day surge following the release of October’s consumer price index data that pointed to signs of cooling inflation. The market bounced back...
Why Shares of Invitae Rose 11% on Tuesday
Shares of medical genetics testing company Invitae (NYSE: NVTA) rose 11% on Tuesday. The stock is still down more than 76% so far this year. Invitate didn't have any announcements on Tuesday, though it is presenting research this week in Nashville, Tennessee, at the National Society of Genetic Counselors conference. The stock is up more than 59% so far this month after the company announced its third-quarter earnngs on Nov. 8. Invitae reported revenue of $133.5 million, up 16.7%, year over year. More importantly, there was progress toward profitability, at least sequentially.
Income Investors Shouldn't Ignore These 3 Utilities Stocks
The Zacks Utilities sector has performed relatively well in 2022, down roughly 6% vs. the S&P 500’s decline of 17%. Consumers have a never-ending need for the services these companies provide, helping explain why the sector has been a brighter spot during a historically-volatile 2022. In addition to being...
BlackBerry (BB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
BlackBerry (BB) closed the most recent trading day at $4.84, moving +1.47% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.87%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.23%. Coming into today, shares of the cybersecurity software and services...
Higher Open Anticipated For Singapore Stock Market
(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has finished higher in eight straight sessions, improving almost 175 points or 5.6 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 3,275-point plateau and it's tipped to open in the green again on Wednesday. The global forecast for the...
Look Under The Hood: EPS Has 13% Upside
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund ETF (Symbol: EPS), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $48.84 per unit.
Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) closed at $4.19 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.96% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.87%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.23%. Heading into today, shares of the...
Play Earnings Beat Potential With These 5 Top Stocks
Hunting for stocks with estimate-beating potential ahead of an earnings season is a common practice among investors. This is because investors always try to place themselves ahead of time and look to play stocks that are rich in quality. Why Is a Positive Earnings Surprise So Important?. Historically, stocks of...
Stock Market Plunge: Why I'm Loading Up on These 2 Stocks
Earlier this month, the better-than-expected consumer price index reading of 7.7% provided investors with a respite from the downturn in financial markets that has largely persisted throughout this year. But even after the rally that ensued following the release of this economic data, the S&P 500 index is still down 17% so far in 2022.
Down 68% From Its 52-Week High, Is Revolve Group Stock a Buy?
The market inched toward a recovery last week as data suggested inflation is slowing down. It had its best one-day gain in two years on Thursday after the data was released, with many stocks finally feeling some love. It's still down for the year, however. The S&P 500, a broad...
CarMax (KMX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, CarMax (KMX) closed at $72.66, marking a -1.77% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.87% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.23%. Coming into today, shares of the used car dealership chain...
AutoZone (AZO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
AutoZone (AZO) closed the most recent trading day at $2,425.60, moving -0.87% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.87%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.08%. Heading into today, shares of the auto parts retailer...
