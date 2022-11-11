ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Perfect Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

The past year has been miserable for many investors. Economic uncertainty has driven the S&P 500 into a bear market, and many growth stocks have lost more than half of their value. For instance, Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) have seen their share prices plunge 56% and 67%, respectively, leaving both stocks near a 52-week low.
NASDAQ

BALL Crosses Above Average Analyst Target

In recent trading, shares of Ball Corp (Symbol: BALL) have crossed above the average analyst 12-month target price of $54.33, changing hands for $56.81/share. When a stock reaches the target an analyst has set, the analyst logically has two ways to react: downgrade on valuation, or, re-adjust their target price to a higher level. Analyst reaction may also depend on the fundamental business developments that may be responsible for driving the stock price higher — if things are looking up for the company, perhaps it is time for that target price to be raised.
NASDAQ

Surprising Analyst 12-Month Target For IYG

Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (Symbol: IYG), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $185.19 per unit.
NASDAQ

Validea's Top Five Energy Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 11/13/2022

The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations. DELEK LOGISTICS PARTNERS LP (DKL) is a mid-cap growth stock in...
Business Insider

Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally

Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
NASDAQ

2 Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

Did the big disappointment Meta Platforms delivered from its latest quarter leave you feeling nervous about investing in tech stocks? If so, you're not alone. The tech-stock-heavy Nasdaq 100 index has lost more than one-fifth of its value since August. At times like these, it's nice to own stocks tied...
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today – Stocks Close Higher as Treasury Yields Fall

Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 gained 1.02%, 0.57%, and 0.75%, respectively. The consumer discretionary sector was the session’s laggard, as it lost 0.26%. Conversely, the materials sector was the session’s leader, with a gain of 1.72%.
NASDAQ

Cintas (CTAS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Cintas (CTAS) closed at $443.86 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.15% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.92%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.08%. Heading into today, shares of the uniform rental company had gained...
NASDAQ

New Strong Buy Stocks for November 14th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. Asure Software ASUR: This company which offers Web-based workforce management solutions that enable organizations to manage their office environment, as well as their human resource and payroll processes, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 75.0% over the last 60 day.
NASDAQ

3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

Last week ended with a bang. The market rallied following potentially encouraging inflation news, and it was off to the races for depressed equities. The "three stocks to avoid" in my column last week that I thought were going to lose to the market --Yeti Holdings (NYSE: YETI), Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN), and Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) -- rose 39%, 30%, and 11%, respectively, averaging out to a 26.7% ascent.
NASDAQ

Taiwan Stock Market Has Positive Lead For Monday's Trade

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market rebounded hard on Friday, one session after ending the four-day winning streak in which it had spiked more than 650 points or 5.2 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 14,000-point plateau and it's got a green light again for Monday's trade.
NASDAQ

Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/12/2022

The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Small-Cap Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Motley Fool. This strategy looks for small cap growth stocks with solid fundamentals and strong price performance. INTERCORP FINANCIAL SERVICES INC (IFS) is a mid-cap value stock in the Money Center Banks industry....
NASDAQ

Why Palantir Stock Soared Today

Palanitr Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) stock made explosive gains in today's trading. The data analytics specialist's share price gained ground in conjunction with momentum for the broader market and closed out the daily session up roughly 9.3%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index, Nasdaq Composite, and Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the day's session up approximately 5.5%, 7.4%, and 3.7%, respectively.
NASDAQ

Constellation Brands (STZ) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Constellation Brands (STZ) closed the most recent trading day at $247, moving +1.22% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.92% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.06%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the wine,...
NASDAQ

3 Reasons to Buy Roblox Stock and 3 Reasons to Sell

Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) has been a divisive stock since its direct listing in March 2021. The bulls claimed its gaming platform would lock in younger users and blossom into a self-sustaining ecosystem, while the bears argued it was merely a fad that would burn itself out before ever turning a profit.
NASDAQ

Bpost (BPOSY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Bpost (BPOSY) closed the most recent trading day at $5.15, moving -1.9% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.92%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.08%. Heading into today, shares of the company had gained...

