If the Midterm Elections Showed Us Anything, It’s That Americans Want the Right to Legal (and Safe) Abortions
It’s no secret that abortion rights and reproductive justice were on the line in the 2022 midterm elections. With Roe v. Wade no longer in place, a person's ability to get a legal abortion depends on the laws in their state as well as whatever may be passed on the federal level—which means that whoever represents you in the state and federal governments (like your governor, congressional representative, and senator) has more power than ever to shape reproductive health policy. (Terrible, we know.)
Wisconsin Voters Have Reelected A Governor And Attorney General Who Support Abortion Rights And Say They Won’t Enforce A Near-Total Abortion Ban
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul have pledged not to enforce the state’s near-total abortion ban, which took effect after Roe v. Wade was overturned. Voters in Wisconsin reelected Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul, who have pledged not to enforce the near-total...
House Judiciary Votes Against Bill To Allow Fathers To Use Courts To Stop Abortions
CONCORD – A bill that would allow biological fathers to use the courts to stop an abortion will not be recommended for future legislation. The New Hampshire House Judiciary Committee voted 12-7 to not recommend the legislation, HB 1181, from the pile of studied bills they still have to report out in November.
This Swing State Could Rewrite Abortion Access in the Midwest
DETROIT — More than four months after the Supreme Court shredded the federal right to an abortion, arguing that access to the procedure should be decided on a state-by-state basis, voters in Michigan are getting their chance to do just that. On Tuesday, Michiganders will head to the polls...
The Midterms Handed Democrats in Congress a Mandate to Codify Abortion Rights
The Democratic mantra headed into Election Day was that two things were on the ballot: democracy and abortion rights. In a stunning rebuke to the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, voters turned out en masse to stun pundits, delivering a mandate to Democrats to codify abortion rights into law.
Reporter confronts White House press secretary on abortion: 'What about the child's right to life?'
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre faced a loud interjection from a reporter demanding to get an accounting for a child's right to life in the abortion issue Tuesday.
Longtime Abortion Rights Advocate Josh Shapiro Has Been Elected Governor Of Pennsylvania
Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania’s Democratic attorney general, has won the race for governor of the state, defeating the Donald Trump–endorsed Doug Mastriano. The race was called by Decision Desk HQ at 10:13 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Shapiro’s win means that Pennsylvania will continue to have a divided government, with...
Voters Rejected Montana’s Anti-Abortion Referendum. Here’s What it Means
Montana was one of five states with abortion-related ballot measures on Tuesday, and in all cases, voters chose to protect abortion access.
BBC
Abortion election results: Kentucky rejects constitutional amendment on abortion
Kentucky has rejected a constitutional amendment that would have said there was no right to abortion. The result here follows three other pro-choice victories in this year's midterm elections: Vermont, Michigan and California have all enshrined the right to abortion in their constitution. However, in Kentucky the result won't automatically...
Amy Coney Barrett Cracks Joke About Abortion Rights Protesters With Federalist Society
Her quip came to the delight of a roomful of right-wing lawyers.
Vox
The midterms were a resounding win for abortion rights — with one exception
Democrats sought to make the 2022 election a referendum on reproductive rights, and they appear to have been successful: Not only did ballot measures on abortion rights come down repeatedly on the pro-abortion rights side, but the outcomes of important state races should also provide protection for abortion access in states across the country.
The Dobbs effect is real: Voters, still angry about the Roe overturn, turned out to protect abortion
"Is the Dobbs effect fading?" blared a headline from October 10 at Politico Playbook, the nerve center for the smug centrist take on Beltway politics. The story helped kick off a month of hand-wringing in the press about how abortion was fading from voters' minds. Over the summer, there had been a massive national backlash to Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health, the Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade. Over the past few weeks, however, pundits insisted, fears about reproductive rights were replaced with concerns about inflation. (Even though, as the talking heads carefully avoided noting, Republicans are a serious threat to the economy as well.) Mid-October, MSNBC pundit Mike Barnicle summed up the argument by arguing that "while abortion is an issue, it nowhere reaches the level of interest of voters in terms of the cost of gas, food, bread, milk, things like that." "Democrats' Reliance on Abortion for Midterms May Not Be Enough," read a USA Today headline, ignoring that the mythical Democrat who only campaigns on abortion is a strawman. In a classic of the circular-firing-squad genre, the New York Times ran a piece elevating those who "say there has been too much focus on abortion rights and too little attention on worries about crime or the cost of living."
Washington Examiner
Anti-abortion group rips GOP following midterm election defeats
A prominent anti-abortion organization blamed the GOP losses Wednesday morning on candidates' failure to take strong stances on abortion. Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America President Marjorie Dannenfelser attacked Republican candidates, such as Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, for failing to define their position on abortion, suggesting that it left them vulnerable to attacks from abortion proponents on an issue that dominated the election cycle following the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade in June. Dannenfelser noted the success in Florida of Sen. Marco Rubio, who was quick to endorse a 15-week national abortion ban.
Kayleigh McEnany acknowledges abortion rights played part in midterms but says issue will ‘go away’
The former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in an appearance on Fox News on Thursday that Republicans’ poor performance in Tuesday’s midterm election was attributable in part to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade — but that the abortion issue will “go away” in the long run. “Roe v Wade, and overturning it, was profoundly more important than any short-term politics,” Ms McEnany, Donald Trump’s fourth press secretary, said. “The victory that happened over the summer was a victory for the rule of law, and it is far more enormous than any slight margin...
Vox
How Americans voted for abortion rights, in one chart
Since Roe v. Wade was overturned in June, Americans have had six chances to vote directly on laws that would affect their access to abortion — once last summer in Kansas and five in this year’s midterm elections. Every single time, voters have pushed for abortion rights. Abortion...
Cortez Masto wins in Nevada, giving Democrats Senate control
LAS VEGAS — Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto won election to a second term representing Nevada on Saturday, defeating Republican Adam Laxalt to clinch the party’s control of the chamber for the next two years of Joe Biden’s presidency. With Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly’s victory in Arizona...
Congress faces leaders in flux, big to-do list post-election
WASHINGTON — Congress is returning to an extremely volatile post-election landscape, with control of the House still undecided, party leadership in flux and a potentially consequential lame-duck session with legislation on gay marriage, Ukraine and government funding. Newly elected members of Congress arrived for Monday’s orientation amid jarring disappointments...
Florida lawmakers say further abortion restrictions likely
TALLAHASSEE — Supercharged by a super-majority in the House and Senate, Florida legislative leaders broke their silence Wednesday and confirmed they are prepared to further tighten abortion restrictions in Florida in the next year. But how far they will go is the big question, and interviews with the presiding...
Abortion Rights Are a Winning Strategy
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In state after state on Election Day, voters sent a resounding message: “Abortion rights matter to us.”. They didn’t only matter in California and Vermont, where voters chose to guarantee abortion rights...
In election, support for abortion rights was about much more
WASHINGTON — To Mona Cohen, a lifelong Philadelphia Democrat, democracy is under attack in the United States. In the midterm elections, she lists a woman's right to abortion as one of many fleeting freedoms she voted to defend.Cohen, 68, feared the Supreme Court's decision in June to eliminate women's constitutional protections for abortion was only the beginning of a broader erosion of rights. So she backed Democrats in her state of Pennsylvania, where the party flipped a U.S. Senate seat and won the contest for governor against a pair of Donald Trump loyalists.A government dominated by Republicans, Cohen said, "would...
