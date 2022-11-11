Read full article on original website
Times News
ON THIS DATE NOVEMBER 15, 1991
Richard Merluzzi was named Citizen of the Year last night during the Lehighton Area Chamber of Commerce’s 21st annual dinner held at Platz’s Restaurant, Franklin Township. Merluzzi has served Lehighton for many years and is active in the Lions Club, American Red Cross, Gnaden Huetten Memorial Hospital, Lehighton Police Commission and many other community services.
Times News
Veterans honored in Carbon parade
A week filled with various activities in Carbon County honoring veterans culminated Sunday with an impressive four-division parade in Palmerton. Virtually every veteran organization in the county was represented. In addition, there were bands, floats, Scout units, first responder apparatus and others paying tribute to those who served. The parade...
Times News
Christkindlmarkt returns to SteelStacks
Tickets to Christkindlmarkt at SteelStacks are now on sale. The holiday tradition returns for its 30th year for five weekends beginning Friday through Dec. 19. This year to compliment the three-decade long holiday tradition, ArtsQuest will debut The Ice Rink at SteelStacks, presented by Lehigh Valley Reilly Children’s Hospital, an authentic ice rink constructed on the Levitt lawn from Nov. 22 to Jan. 1. Tickets for both Christkindlmarkt and.
Times News
Event feeds families this holiday
The concept is as simple as a Drop N’ Go. But the overriding goal of the third annual Operation Give a Gobbler Turkeys For Our Veterans serves a much greater purpose. Presented by Valor, Colossal Radio, and the Pennsylvania State Police, the event will be staged from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Colossal Radio in Palmerton.
Times News
Tamaqua Arts Center adds new mural; sign spells out the town
The Tamaqua Arts Center’s latest mural project was designed to give people a sense of community. Designed like a vintage postcard, “Greetings From Tamaqua,” the mural decorates the side of St. Luke’s Tamaqua Medical Plaza, which is next to St. John’s United Church of Christ, on the 100 block of Pine Street.
Times News
Lehighton Borough Council
Lehighton Borough Council recently took the following action:. • Adopted a new Subdivision and Land Development Ordinance. • Hired Remmington & Vernik as borough engineering firm. • Approved cost of living increase for eligible retired police officers. • Approved a request from the Lehighton Ambulance Association for a yearly donation...
Times News
State police at Lehighton - crashes
State police at Lehighton reported details on recent crashes:. • A two-vehicle crash occurred at 6:48 a.m. on Oct. 31 along Little Gap Road in Lower Towamensing Township, Carbon County. Troopers said Caleb T. Schaffer, 19, of Palmerton, driving a 2013 Toyota Rav4, and Melissa M. Reitz, 50, of Palmerton,...
Times News
Palmerton house fire victim remembered by community
“She always told me, when you get to be my age, you’re gonna understand this and that. And she’s absolutely right. At 20, we know everything, right? But when I turned 40, I’m like, yeah, you were right about a lot of things. I wish I would have really believed you back then. But, she was always there for me, no matter what.”
Times News
Tamaqua store turns 100 with blockbuster sale
It’s been 100 years since Charles X Block opened its doors in Tamaqua to provide men with fine, tailored attire along with some of the best customer service around. To mark the milestone, the store will celebrate Thursday with what owner Ralph Richards is calling the “Sale of the Century.”
Times News
Palmerton Class of 1967 holds reunion
The Palmerton High School Class of 1967 held its 55th reunion on Sept. 10 at the Mahoning Valley Ambulance Building. Front row, from left: Carol (Bollinger) Bauer, Mary (Snyder) Strohl, Karen (Sorinsky) Pelc, Susan (Malik) Shinsky, Ann Louise (Strohl) Hilligass, Susan (Bennett) Uhnak, Linda (Gimbor) Patterson, Diana (Fabian) Miller, Grace (Owens) Johnson. Back row, from left: Deborah (Heiney) Cebrosky, Susan (Kurtz) Choy, Susan (Rehrig) Olivia, Donald Frantz, John Kercsmar, Charles Arner, Keith Moon, David Honzo, Michael Samok, Conrad Rehrig, Gary Dobias, Michael Kuba, Thomas Rezeli, Joanne (Zigo) Nonemaker, Susan (Dempsey) Gursky, Linda (Jones) Harpel. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
Times News
Weatherly news
The Shepherd House Food Pantry in Weatherly will distribute food between 10 a.m. and noon on Nov. 19. The Food Pantry is located at Zion’s Lutheran Church, 335 Third St. in Weatherly. Food distribution will be from the side door of the church on Fell Street. If you have...
Times News
State Police at Schuylkill Haven
State police at Schuylkill Haven reported on the following incidents:. • On Oct. 27 at 11:15 a.m. troopers responded to the Fairlane Village Mall in Norwegian Township for a reported disturbance. Through an investigation it was determined that Mayken Ozuna, 34, of Mahanoy City, committed harassment and disorderly conduct and was cited.
Times News
Fire damages 3 homes in Tamaqua
No one was injured when flames tore through a home at 223 Orwigsburg St. and damaged two adjoining properties in Tamaqua Monday morning. No one was home when the fire broke out around 10:13 a.m., according to Tamaqua Fire Chief James Connely. Crews were originally dispatched to 218 Orwigsburg St.
Times News
State Police at Fogelsville - crashes
State police at Fogelsville reported on crashes investigated by troopers:. • Francisco D. Rivera, 29, of Allentown, was cited by state police at the Fogelsville barracks with “following too closely” after a two-vehicle crash at 10:34 a.m. Oct. 21 on Route 100 in Lower Macungie Township. Police said...
Times News
High-end apartments proposed for Broadway in Jim Thorpe
A Nesquehoning man is one step closer to purchasing a Jim Thorpe woodworking building and turning it into five short-term rental units. Brian Seitz received conditional use approval from Jim Thorpe Borough Council on Thursday for five low rise apartments at the current site of Foster-Kmetz Woodworking, 165-167 W. Broadway.
Times News
Monroe County teen assaults nurse in Lehighton
On Saturday at 6:09 p.m. state police at Lehighton responded to St. Luke’s Hospital, Carbon Campus, Franklin Township, for a report of a nurse being assaulted. On scene troopers learned that a 15-year-old female from Effort had assaulted a nurse at the hospital. The nurse sustained a broken wrist...
Times News
Opinion: Local take-aways from Election ’22
Aside from the shocking statewide Democratic gains from last week’s General Election, there were some interesting results in our five-county Times News area that deserve some closer attention. The rematch between incumbent Democrat Susan Wild and Republican challenger Lisa Scheller was just as tight as the pollsters predicted, with...
Times News
Lehighton tracking teacher absences
A new report is included with Lehighton Area School District workshop meeting agendas detailing the total amount of teacher absences for the prior month,. Superintendent Dr. Christina Fish said the district is using the data to spark conversations with school administrators, especially as Lehighton enters budget considerations for the next fiscal year.
Times News
Lehighton elementary students’ speeches honor vets
The sacrifices made by the men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces is not lost on the students of Lehighton Area Elementary Center. During an assembly Friday to honor veterans, fifth grader Maddie Lusch told her classmates that while these heroes were stationed all around the world trying to defend our freedoms, there are many places they couldn’t be.
Times News
Student collecting food goods
Panther Valley student Chase Krynock is again collecting food for Thankful Turkey Kits. His family is collecting canned corn, canned yams, jars of gravy, instant mashed potatoes, canned cranberry sauce, canned carrots, pumpkin pie canned filling, filling/boxed stuffing and gift certificates for turkeys. Drop off goods at 100 W. Fell...
