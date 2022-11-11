Read full article on original website
Related
KMZU
World Wheat Production Could Break Records
USDA - World wheat production will likely be record large, but prices remain strong. USDA's Rod Bain reports:
US retail sales rose 1.3% last month, a sign of resilience
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Americans stepped up their spending at retailers, restaurants, and auto dealers last month, a sign of consumer resilience as the holiday shopping season begins amid painfully high inflation and rising interest rates. The government said Wednesday that retail sales rose 1.3% in October from...
KMZU
Various Benefits of Agritourism
USDA - How might an agritourism operator and their customers benefit from the form of agribusiness? USDA's Rod Bain reports:
Comments / 0