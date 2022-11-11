As Jose Alvarado was being escorted off the floor, the New Orleans Pelicans guard still found a way to provide a final jolt. With 11.5 seconds remaining in Saturday’s game, Alvarado got ejected. Although the Pelicans led by 11 points at that point in the game, Alvarado did not relent. He hung around in the Houston Rockets’ back court and stole the ball. Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. fouled Alvarado hard, and the two exchanged words, which was enough to get both of them booted from the game.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO