Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Two dead after semi, car involved in Highway 63 crash in northern Boone County
Two people are dead after a semi-truck and a car crashed on Highway 63 in northern Boone County on Monday afternoon, a Boone County Fire Protection District spokesman said. The post Two dead after semi, car involved in Highway 63 crash in northern Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KMZU
Motorcycle driver hurt trying to avoid crash
MACON, MO - The driver of a motorcycle was injured after an accident on Sunset Drive west of Macon, Saturday night. Highway Patrol indicates Brant Bull, 25, was the driver of a motorcycle that swerved to avoid hitting an oncoming vehicle and hit a guardrail. Bull was taken by air...
kwos.com
UPDATE: Victims identified in Highway 63 double fatality near Sturgeon
State troopers say two mid-Missourians are dead following a horrific double-fatality crash Monday afternoon on Highway 63, in northern Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s crash report says 72-year-old Danny Stidham of Harrisburg was traveling slowly in the right lane of northbound 63 near Sturgeon, when a tractor trailer driven by a Fayette man failed to sufficiently slow. Troopers say 60-year-old Carl McDonald’s semi struck the rear of Stidham’s vehicle.
kchi.com
Highway Patrol Accident And Arrest Reports
State Troopers report one accident and one arrest in the area counties over the weekend. Saturday in Chariton County, a 17-year-old Mendon boy was injured when he was eastbound on Route E near Highway 11. At about 1:25 pm, the teen ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, and ran off the left side of the road and his pick-up overturned and came to rest on its wheels. The teen was not wearing a safety belt and was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield for treatment of minor injuries.
KMZU
Two die in Boone County crash
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. -- A rear end crash in Boone County Monday afternoon, was fatal for both drivers. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol report, a vehicle driven by Danny L. Stidham, 72, of Harrisburg, was traveling slowly in the right land of northbound 63 Highway, when it was struck from behind by a vehicle driven by Carl R. McDonald, 60, of Fayette.
KMZU
Columbia man arrested regarding shooting victim found in car
COLUMBIA, Mo. - Columbia police say they apprehended a suspect regarding a shooting victim found in a car yesterday morning. According to the release, officers responded to the incident at 6:45 a.m. in the 2700 block of Blue Ridge Road. Discovered was 42-year-old April Joann Brooks, of Cuba, Mo., unresponsive in her running vehicle, allegedly fatally wounded due to a gunshot wound.
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri man injured in Adair County rollover crash
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was injured Monday morning in a rollover crash in Adair County. It happened around 10:20 a.m. on Missouri Highway 6, five miles west of Novinger. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Robert A. Wernert, 71, of Green Castle,...
2 Missouri men dead after semi rear-ends truck
BOONE COUNTY —Two Missouri man died in an accident just before 1:30p.m. Monday in Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2018 Kenworth semi driven by Carl R. McDonald, 60, Fayette, was northbound on U.S. 63 just north of Route NN. The semi rear ended a 1980...
krcgtv.com
Man seriously injured in Macon County crash Saturday
MACON COUNTY — A Macon man was seriously injured after a crash in Macon County Saturday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened on Sunset Drive one and a half miles west of Macon around 8:45 p.m. The crash happened when Brant...
kttn.com
Driver of motorcycle life-flighted to Columbia after crashing west of Macon
The highway patrol reports a Macon resident was hurt when the motorcycle he was operating went off the road and hit a guardrail. Twenty-five-year-old Brant Bull was flown by medical helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia, with serious injuries. The accident happened Saturday night nearly two miles west of Macon...
Columbia man arrested after woman found dead in car
Police have arrested a Columbia man after they found a woman's body in a car Monday. The post Columbia man arrested after woman found dead in car appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Victim in north Columbia death investigation identified
COLUMBIA - Court documents reveal a child was inside the vehicle when a Cuba, Missouri, woman was shot and killed in north Columbia Sunday night. April Joann Brooks, 42, was found with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle in the 2700 block of Blue Ridge Road Monday around 6:45 a.m. The vehicle was still running when a neighbor discovered it, police said.
Police Shocked After Finding A Strange Animal In Car During Traffic Stop
An Arizona Police Department dealt with an interesting situation over the week. The Payton Police Department made a post on Facebook sharing that officers pulled over a man for a possible DUI. Not only was he breaking the law of driving under the influence, but he was also breaking another law, possession of wildlife.
Missouri Sheriff Is Latest Law Enforcement Official Busted for Boozing
The sheriff was found in the Arby's drive-thru with an open container, reports say
KMZU
Drug and firearm seizure in Saline County
SALINE COUNTY, Mo. - Drugs and a firearm were reportedly seized by a trooper in Saline County Sunday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrest report, 25-year-old Melvin E. Osburn, of Sedalia, is in custody for alleged delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.
KMZU
Sedalia man facing drug and firearm allegations makes initial court appearance
SALINE COUNTY, Mo. - A Sedalia man accused of drug and weapons charges made an initial appearance in Saline County court yesterday. Court records indicate 19-year-old Michael Waddle is charged with delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a defaced firearm, and drug paraphernalia following his arrest Sunday by the highway patrol.
Criminal charges expected after Mexico, Missouri storage unit fire
MEXICO, Mo. – Criminal charges are expected to be filed after a fire at a self-storage building. The Mexico, Missouri Department of Safety says that it was started by someone and damaged every other storage unit. Firefighters were called to the Corner Storage location in the 500 block of South Clark Street at around 4:00 […]
Four arrested, one wanted after stolen vehicle, meth busts in rural Missouri
Four people are behind bars and another person is wanted in a rural Missouri investigation linked to a stolen vehicle and meth possession.
khqa.com
Hannibal man killed after being ejected in crash
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — A man from Hannibal was killed on Tuesday in a single car crash in Livingston County, Mo. The crash happened around 10:40 a.m. on U.S. 36 at Medicine Creek Bridge about three miles west of Wheeling. Charles Bieber was driving a Chevy Camaro westbound...
ktvo.com
Hunter kills deer in Kirksville with pickup; secondary crash resulted
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A hunter in northeast Missouri accidentally got a jump start on deer season. He killed a deer with his pickup truck Friday afternoon in Kirksville, and that collision led to a secondary crash at the scene. It happened right around 3 p.m. just north of the...
Comments / 0