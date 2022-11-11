ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, MO

KMZU

Motorcycle driver hurt trying to avoid crash

MACON, MO - The driver of a motorcycle was injured after an accident on Sunset Drive west of Macon, Saturday night. Highway Patrol indicates Brant Bull, 25, was the driver of a motorcycle that swerved to avoid hitting an oncoming vehicle and hit a guardrail. Bull was taken by air...
MACON, MO
kwos.com

UPDATE: Victims identified in Highway 63 double fatality near Sturgeon

State troopers say two mid-Missourians are dead following a horrific double-fatality crash Monday afternoon on Highway 63, in northern Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s crash report says 72-year-old Danny Stidham of Harrisburg was traveling slowly in the right lane of northbound 63 near Sturgeon, when a tractor trailer driven by a Fayette man failed to sufficiently slow. Troopers say 60-year-old Carl McDonald’s semi struck the rear of Stidham’s vehicle.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Highway Patrol Accident And Arrest Reports

State Troopers report one accident and one arrest in the area counties over the weekend. Saturday in Chariton County, a 17-year-old Mendon boy was injured when he was eastbound on Route E near Highway 11. At about 1:25 pm, the teen ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, and ran off the left side of the road and his pick-up overturned and came to rest on its wheels. The teen was not wearing a safety belt and was taken to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield for treatment of minor injuries.
CHARITON COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Two die in Boone County crash

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. -- A rear end crash in Boone County Monday afternoon, was fatal for both drivers. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol report, a vehicle driven by Danny L. Stidham, 72, of Harrisburg, was traveling slowly in the right land of northbound 63 Highway, when it was struck from behind by a vehicle driven by Carl R. McDonald, 60, of Fayette.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Columbia man arrested regarding shooting victim found in car

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Columbia police say they apprehended a suspect regarding a shooting victim found in a car yesterday morning. According to the release, officers responded to the incident at 6:45 a.m. in the 2700 block of Blue Ridge Road. Discovered was 42-year-old April Joann Brooks, of Cuba, Mo., unresponsive in her running vehicle, allegedly fatally wounded due to a gunshot wound.
COLUMBIA, MO
ktvo.com

Northeast Missouri man injured in Adair County rollover crash

ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was injured Monday morning in a rollover crash in Adair County. It happened around 10:20 a.m. on Missouri Highway 6, five miles west of Novinger. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Robert A. Wernert, 71, of Green Castle,...
ADAIR COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Man seriously injured in Macon County crash Saturday

MACON COUNTY — A Macon man was seriously injured after a crash in Macon County Saturday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened on Sunset Drive one and a half miles west of Macon around 8:45 p.m. The crash happened when Brant...
MACON COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Driver of motorcycle life-flighted to Columbia after crashing west of Macon

The highway patrol reports a Macon resident was hurt when the motorcycle he was operating went off the road and hit a guardrail. Twenty-five-year-old Brant Bull was flown by medical helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia, with serious injuries. The accident happened Saturday night nearly two miles west of Macon...
MACON, MO
KOMU

Victim in north Columbia death investigation identified

COLUMBIA - Court documents reveal a child was inside the vehicle when a Cuba, Missouri, woman was shot and killed in north Columbia Sunday night. April Joann Brooks, 42, was found with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle in the 2700 block of Blue Ridge Road Monday around 6:45 a.m. The vehicle was still running when a neighbor discovered it, police said.
COLUMBIA, MO
97X

Police Shocked After Finding A Strange Animal In Car During Traffic Stop

An Arizona Police Department dealt with an interesting situation over the week. The Payton Police Department made a post on Facebook sharing that officers pulled over a man for a possible DUI. Not only was he breaking the law of driving under the influence, but he was also breaking another law, possession of wildlife.
PAYSON, IL
KMZU

Drug and firearm seizure in Saline County

SALINE COUNTY, Mo. - Drugs and a firearm were reportedly seized by a trooper in Saline County Sunday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrest report, 25-year-old Melvin E. Osburn, of Sedalia, is in custody for alleged delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Sedalia man facing drug and firearm allegations makes initial court appearance

SALINE COUNTY, Mo. - A Sedalia man accused of drug and weapons charges made an initial appearance in Saline County court yesterday. Court records indicate 19-year-old Michael Waddle is charged with delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a defaced firearm, and drug paraphernalia following his arrest Sunday by the highway patrol.
SEDALIA, MO
FOX 2

Criminal charges expected after Mexico, Missouri storage unit fire

MEXICO, Mo. – Criminal charges are expected to be filed after a fire at a self-storage building. The Mexico, Missouri Department of Safety says that it was started by someone and damaged every other storage unit. Firefighters were called to the Corner Storage location in the 500 block of South Clark Street at around 4:00 […]
MEXICO, MO
khqa.com

Hannibal man killed after being ejected in crash

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — A man from Hannibal was killed on Tuesday in a single car crash in Livingston County, Mo. The crash happened around 10:40 a.m. on U.S. 36 at Medicine Creek Bridge about three miles west of Wheeling. Charles Bieber was driving a Chevy Camaro westbound...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO

