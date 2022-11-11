ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford, NJ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Beach Radio

Ready for riders: protected bike lane from Jersey City to Hoboken

A bike path connecting Jersey City and Hoboken is now fully protected as part of the cities' goal to eliminate traffic deaths and injuries, according to officials. The bikeway that connects 18th Street in Jersey City to Observer Highway in Hoboken comes with a traffic separator curb and flexible posts. The green pathway's "Endurablend" surface is meant to provide high visibility and traction.
HOBOKEN, NJ
Beach Radio

NJ man goes missing after hike in Bergen County park

MAHWAH — A search continued Tuesday for a man who did not return home from hiking trip on Sunday. Héctor Zamorano, 41, went hiking in the Ramapo Valley reservation Sunday morning and did not return home, according to a missing poster. Mayor Jim Wysocki told the Daily Voice that search teams used an ATV, drone and K9 units on Monday in their search of the 4,000-acre county park.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Beach Radio

NJ bear hunt – how to comment before the vote

If you want to comment on a proposed black bear hunt in New Jersey, you will have to do it in person. The New Jersey Fish and Game Council will meet Tuesday, Nov. 14, to approve an emergency hunt. They are expecting a large turnout from the public. Typically, the...
TRENTON, NJ
Beach Radio

New Holiday Shopping Choices at Jersey Shore Premium Outlets in Tinton Falls, New Jersey

Tis' the season to be jolly and it's the season to find great deals for the holidays. I think people are looking for fresh ideas for gifts and bargains that fit their budget. Jersey Shore Premium Outlets in Tinton Falls has several brand-new shops where people can find brand-new ideas for the holidays. Maybe something on your list for you or maybe something you didn't even think of, that you want to add to your holiday shopping list.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
Beach Radio

On-duty Bayonne, NJ police captain dies ‘unexpectedly’

BAYONNE — A Bayonne police captain has died while on duty after serving the department for 37 years. Paul Jamolawicz, 61, passed away on Friday night, according to Bayonne Police Chief Robert Geisler. "It is with a heavy heart that I must announce the death of Bayonne Police Department...
BAYONNE, NJ
Beach Radio

Conversation at Walmart leads to Brick, NJ drug arrests

BRICK — A conversation overheard by four police officers conducting surveillance led to the arrests of four men on drug charges Thursday evening. After hearing their conversation about their involvement in drug activity, the Brick police officers and their police dog Rebel approached the group. Rebel picked up the scent of drugs outside their vehicle, which led to a search and the discovery of crack and drug paraphernalia, police said.
BRICK, NJ
Beach Radio

Arrest made in daytime shooting of man in Rahway, NJ

RAHWAY — An arrest was made in the Saturday afternoon shooting death of a Roselle man. Rahway police were called after gunfire was heard on the 1400 block of Witherspoon Street around 12:40 p.m. Jack Harris, 44, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Union County Prosecutor William...
RAHWAY, NJ
Beach Radio

Beach Radio

Toms River, NJ
18K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mybeachradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy