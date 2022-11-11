ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Jeff Bezos, Jay-Z might buy NFL team Washington Commanders

Jeff Bezos, the billionaire founder of Amazon, may make a bid for the Washington Commanders NFL team in a deal that would make him the league’s richest owner. The franchise’s potential sale is in its early stages, but could also involve music mogul Jay-Z as an investor, an anonymous source told the Washington Post, which Bezos also owns.
WASHINGTON, DC
Midland, TX
