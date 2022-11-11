ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ascopost.com

Researchers Identify Subset of Patients Who Have Melanoma With Low Malignant Potential

Researchers identified a subset of patients who had early-stage melanoma with almost no melanoma-related deaths, potentially representing cases contributing to overdiagnosis, according to a new study published by Eguchi et al in Cancer. The findings may help clinicians determine which patients have a low risk of mortality from melanoma after growth removal.
New Research Highlights Disparities in Receipt of Guideline-Concordant Treatment Among Patients With Ovarian Cancer

New research examining whether patients with ovarian cancer were receiving care concordant with the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines) found clear disparities based on patients’ race, ability to pay, and access to specialists and cancer centers—significantly impacting the treatment course and affecting survival. The findings were published by Montes de Oca in JNCCN–Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network.
Nationwide Study Finds Higher Rates of Cancer Mortality, Increasing Cases of Early-Onset Colorectal Cancer Among American Indian and Alaska Native Individuals

New findings revealed that overall cancer mortality among American Indian and Alaska Native patients was 18% higher than among White patients despite similar cancer incidence, according to a new study published by Kratzer et al in CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians. The findings included the first nationwide mortality data published for this population.
Early Discontinuation of Full Treatment Regimen or Oxaliplatin Alone in Patients Receiving Adjuvant Oxaliplatin/Fluoropyrimidine Therapy for Stage III Colon Cancer

In a pooled analysis reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, Gallois et al found that early discontinuation of adjuvant oxaliplatin/fluoropyrimidine regimens—consisting of FOLFOX (infusional fluorouracil, leucovorin, and oxaliplatin) or CAPOX (capecitabine and oxaliplatin)—was associated with poorer outcomes in patients with stage III colon cancer. Early discontinuation of oxaliplatin alone was not associated with poorer outcomes unless < 50% of planned cycles were given.
Cancer Clinical Trial Participation Among Medicare Fee-for-Service Beneficiaries With Cancer

In a retrospective cohort study reported in JAMA Oncology, Green et al found that only 1% to 2% of Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries aged ≥ 65 years with cancer were enrolled in interventional cancer clinical trials. Study Details. The study assessed clinical trial participation among patients with Medicare fee-for-service insurance...
First-Line Pembrolizumab vs Chemotherapy in Advanced PD-L1–Positive NSCLC Without EGFR/ALK Alterations

Overall Survival at 5 Years in the KEYNOTE-042 Trial. As reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology by Gilberto de Castro, Jr, MD, PhD, and colleagues, 5-year follow-up of the KEYNOTE-042 trial showed a maintained overall survival benefit with first-line pembrolizumab vs chemotherapy in patients with non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with a PD-L1 tumor proportion score (TPS) ≥ 1% and no EGFR/ALK alterations.
Rare Germline ATM Variants in Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

In a single-institution analysis reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, Benjamin L. Lampson, MD, and colleagues found a higher prevalence of rare germline ATM variants in chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) vs other lymphoid and myeloid disorders. They also determined that patients with CLL with vs without these variants were diagnosed younger and were more likely to have a somatic 11q deletion.
FDA Grants Accelerated Approval to Mirvetuximab Soravtansine-gynx for FRα-Positive, Platinum-Resistant Epithelial Ovarian, Fallopian Tube, or Peritoneal cancer

On November 14, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted accelerated approval to mirvetuximab soravtansine-gynx (Elahere) for adult patients with folate receptor alpha (FRα)-positive, platinum-resistant epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer, who have received one to three prior systemic treatment regimens. Mirvetuximab soravtansine is a FRα-directed antibody and microtubule inhibitor–conjugate. Patients are selected for therapy based on an FDA-approved test. The FDA also approved the VENTANA FOLR1 (FOLR-2.1) RxDx Assay as a companion diagnostic device to select patients for the above indication.

