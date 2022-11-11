On November 14, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted accelerated approval to mirvetuximab soravtansine-gynx (Elahere) for adult patients with folate receptor alpha (FRα)-positive, platinum-resistant epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer, who have received one to three prior systemic treatment regimens. Mirvetuximab soravtansine is a FRα-directed antibody and microtubule inhibitor–conjugate. Patients are selected for therapy based on an FDA-approved test. The FDA also approved the VENTANA FOLR1 (FOLR-2.1) RxDx Assay as a companion diagnostic device to select patients for the above indication.

