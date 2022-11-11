Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his lifeCJ CoombsFulton, MO
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years oldCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millionsCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
KOMU
Missouri women's basketball takes down SEMO 62-50
Missouri welcomed Southeast Missouri State to Mizzou Arena Sunday afternoon, remaining undefeated after capturing a 62-50 win. The first half went well for the Tigers as Lauren Hansen and Hayley Frank each posted six points. However, the team struggled to maintain possession throughout the first half, posting ten turnovers. SEMO...
KOMU
Helias unable to stop Timberland's offense in district final loss
Helias and Timberland stayed close for most of the game until a touchdown from senior quarterback AJ Raines halfway through the fourth quarter gave the Wolves the momentum they needed to pull away in the MSHSAA Class 5 District 4 final. Helias never did recover from Raines’ score as the...
KOMU
HIGHLIGHTS: Rock Bridge falls short against DeSmet in the district title game 44-21
The Rock Bridge Bruins finished the Class 6 District 2 tournament in second place after falling to the DeSmet Spartans in the championship game by 23 points. Rock Bridge finished the 2022 season with a 9-3 record and a CMAC championship in head coach Matt Perkins' first year leading the program.
KOMU
Missouri men's basketball rolls to 3-0 after defeating Lindenwood
COLUMBIA - Missouri men’s basketball kept rolling with a win against Lindenwood with an 82-53 victory. The Tigers started out relatively slow on offense, but that changed with Nick Honor. Honor made three 3-pointers in the first half, and picked up 11 total points in the second half. Honors...
KOMU
Rock Bridge offense stifled in season-ending loss to De Smet
After the final whistle Friday, Rock Bridge Stadium fell eerily silent for the first time all season as fans witnessed the Bruins’ first and final home loss of the season. Rock Bridge lost 44-21 to De Smet, who captured the MSHSAA Class 6 District 2 title for the third time in four years. The Spartans will host Lee’s Summit North in the Class 6 semifinals next Friday in St. Louis.
muddyriversports.com
Neither temperatures nor Cardinals can derail Panthers’ pursuit of district championship
MONROE CITY, Mo. — Monroe City senior Ceaton Pennewell channeled his inner Luke Kuechly on Friday night. With temperatures in the high 20s and a wind chill in the teens, Pennewell wasn’t about to let South Shelby think he was cold. While some of his teammates were a little more dressed for the conditions, Pennewell, who plays linebacker and fullback, had no need for sleeves or any other cold-weather gear.
etxview.com
How to watch Mizzou vs. Lindenwood men's basketball on live stream plus game time
The Missouri and Lindenwood University men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in a non-conference contest on Sunday, Nov. 13. The game is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. CT. Mizzou enters the matchup 2-0 overall. Most recently, Missouri beat Penn 92-85 on Friday. Lindenwood University comes into the contest...
KOMU
Bowling Green offense too much for Hallsville in district final
Bowling Green dominated Hallsville in the MSHSAA Class 2 District 7 final, securing a 57-8 win Friday in Bowling Green. The Bobcats showed a fast-paced offense with relentless efficiency, while their defense made Hallsville's offense stagnant throughout the game. Running back Marcus Starks scored four total touchdowns — three rushing...
ktvo.com
Macon's ace commits to UCM
Macon senior pitcher Brooke Weimer has committed to the University of Central Missouri. After an impressive senior season, that included a perfect game, multiple no-hitters, and a strikeout rate north of 50 percent against conference opponents, she leaves a team she says perfectly prepared her for this moment.
KOMU
Caton stars as Boonville tops Moberly in district final
Boonville quarterback Colby Caton led the Pirates to their first district title in 11 years with a 28-13 win over Moberly on Friday in the MSHSAA Class 3 District 5 final in Moberly. Caton finished the game with three rushing touchdowns and a passing touchdown. His first rushing touchdown came...
$50,000 won off Powerball ticket purchased at Gerbes Super Market in Columbia
According to the Missouri Lottery, the winning ticket was purchased at the Gerbes Supermarket off Paris Road in Columbia, Missouri for the Oct. 31 drawing.
KOMU
Missouri gets run over by Tennessee's offense, Tigers lose 66-24
KNOXVILLE, TN. - The Missouri Tigers lose 66-24 against Tennessee, ranked #5. A 4 point game in the 3rd quarter and then the Volunteers exploded on offense scoring 38 unanswered to send Missouri to 4-6. "We got it to 28-24, and then you know kind of the wheels fell off..."...
kjluradio.com
Accumulating snow expected for much of mid-Missouri tonight
Snowfall is expected for much of mid-Missouri this evening. The National Weather Service says the area will likely experience light accumulating snowfall beginning tonight and running through tomorrow morning. Higher snowfall is also possible in the area north of I-70, from Columbia through eastern Missouri.
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Saturday, Nov. 12
District championship highlights and scores from around mid-Missouri. Friday Night Fever on KOMU 8 Sports has you covered with highlights and scores from last night's District championships. Boonville, Blair Oaks and Monroe City advanced to the state tournament after winning their respective district championships. Blair Oaks quarterback Dylan Hair became...
939theeagle.com
Mid-Missouri forecasted for 1-2 inches of snow Monday night
Mid-Missouri is prepping for some wintry weather starting later Monday night. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for most of the area, from midnight to 9 a.m. Tuesday. Forecaster Jared Maples says Columbia and Jefferson City could see one to two inches of snow, with the...
KRMS Radio
Retired Osage Beach Firefighter Loses Battle With Cancer
A former firefighter with the Osage Beach Fire Department has passed away. According to a post by the department, Eric Newman lost his battle with cancer. Newman started his career in Rolla before joining Osage Beach in 2009. Officials say he served a total of 11 years and also served...
KOMU
$50,000 Powerball prize sold at Gerbes on Paris Road
COLUMBIA - One Missouri Lottery player won $50,000 when her ticket matched four white-ball numbers and the Powerball number in the Oct. 31 drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Gerbes located on Paris Road in Columbia, according to the Missouri Lottery. “I thought I was going to have a...
kttn.com
Driver of motorcycle life-flighted to Columbia after crashing west of Macon
The highway patrol reports a Macon resident was hurt when the motorcycle he was operating went off the road and hit a guardrail. Twenty-five-year-old Brant Bull was flown by medical helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia, with serious injuries. The accident happened Saturday night nearly two miles west of Macon...
ktvo.com
Rollover crash badly injures northeast Missouri woman
MONROE COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri woman was badly hurt Friday night in a rollover crash in Monroe County. It happened at 9:05 p.m. on Highway 15, four miles south of Shelbina. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says an SUV driven by Jean Jewell, 54, of Shelbina, was...
KOMU
Woman arrested after hitting Columbia man with vehicle in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY − A Park Hills woman was arrested Sunday after her vehicle struck a Columbia man while traveling on Highway 67 in Jefferson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Tiffany Nahlik, 33, was traveling south on the highway when her vehicle struck Dustin Short, 38, just before 6 p.m.
