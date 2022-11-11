Read full article on original website
The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his lifeCJ CoombsFulton, MO
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millionsCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Architect Morris Frederick Bell's work in Fulton, Missouri and well known work at the University of MissouriCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The Albert Bishop Chance House is a museum and garden open to the publicCJ CoombsCentralia, MO
Missouri men's basketball rolls to 3-0 after defeating Lindenwood
COLUMBIA - Missouri men’s basketball kept rolling with a win against Lindenwood with an 82-53 victory. The Tigers started out relatively slow on offense, but that changed with Nick Honor. Honor made three 3-pointers in the first half, and picked up 11 total points in the second half. Honors...
Bowling Green offense too much for Hallsville in district final
Bowling Green dominated Hallsville in the MSHSAA Class 2 District 7 final, securing a 57-8 win Friday in Bowling Green. The Bobcats showed a fast-paced offense with relentless efficiency, while their defense made Hallsville's offense stagnant throughout the game. Running back Marcus Starks scored four total touchdowns — three rushing...
Caton stars as Boonville tops Moberly in district final
Boonville quarterback Colby Caton led the Pirates to their first district title in 11 years with a 28-13 win over Moberly on Friday in the MSHSAA Class 3 District 5 final in Moberly. Caton finished the game with three rushing touchdowns and a passing touchdown. His first rushing touchdown came...
Missouri women's basketball takes down SEMO 62-50
Missouri welcomed Southeast Missouri State to Mizzou Arena Sunday afternoon, remaining undefeated after capturing a 62-50 win. The first half went well for the Tigers as Lauren Hansen and Hayley Frank each posted six points. However, the team struggled to maintain possession throughout the first half, posting ten turnovers. SEMO...
Helias unable to stop Timberland's offense in district final loss
Helias and Timberland stayed close for most of the game until a touchdown from senior quarterback AJ Raines halfway through the fourth quarter gave the Wolves the momentum they needed to pull away in the MSHSAA Class 5 District 4 final. Helias never did recover from Raines’ score as the...
Fading fantasies
Temperatures fell below freezing Friday but football teams across mid-Missouri soldiered on as they played for the district championship title. Rock Bridge’s season ended as the Bruins fell to De Smet 44-21 in Columbia. Blair Oaks’ undefeated campaign will continue into the state playoffs after it defeated St. Francis Borgia 54-14. Blair Oaks faces Lift for Life Academy Charter next Friday in the Class 2 district quarterfinals.
Rock Bridge offense stifled in season-ending loss to De Smet
After the final whistle Friday, Rock Bridge Stadium fell eerily silent for the first time all season as fans witnessed the Bruins’ first and final home loss of the season. Rock Bridge lost 44-21 to De Smet, who captured the MSHSAA Class 6 District 2 title for the third time in four years. The Spartans will host Lee’s Summit North in the Class 6 semifinals next Friday in St. Louis.
$50,000 Powerball prize sold at Gerbes on Paris Road
COLUMBIA - One Missouri Lottery player won $50,000 when her ticket matched four white-ball numbers and the Powerball number in the Oct. 31 drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Gerbes located on Paris Road in Columbia, according to the Missouri Lottery. “I thought I was going to have a...
HIGHLIGHTS: Rock Bridge falls short against DeSmet in the district title game 44-21
The Rock Bridge Bruins finished the Class 6 District 2 tournament in second place after falling to the DeSmet Spartans in the championship game by 23 points. Rock Bridge finished the 2022 season with a 9-3 record and a CMAC championship in head coach Matt Perkins' first year leading the program.
Here's what you need to know: Saturday, Nov. 12
District championship highlights and scores from around mid-Missouri. Friday Night Fever on KOMU 8 Sports has you covered with highlights and scores from last night's District championships. Boonville, Blair Oaks and Monroe City advanced to the state tournament after winning their respective district championships. Blair Oaks quarterback Dylan Hair became...
Missouri gets run over by Tennessee's offense, Tigers lose 66-24
KNOXVILLE, TN. - The Missouri Tigers lose 66-24 against Tennessee, ranked #5. A 4 point game in the 3rd quarter and then the Volunteers exploded on offense scoring 38 unanswered to send Missouri to 4-6. "We got it to 28-24, and then you know kind of the wheels fell off..."...
Woman arrested after hitting Columbia man with vehicle in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY − A Park Hills woman was arrested Sunday after her vehicle struck a Columbia man while traveling on Highway 67 in Jefferson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Tiffany Nahlik, 33, was traveling south on the highway when her vehicle struck Dustin Short, 38, just before 6 p.m.
Police start death investigation in north Columbia
COLUMBIA — The Columbia Police Department is conducting a death investigation in north Columbia. Blue Ridge Road in between Oakland Gravel and Brown Station roads was closed Monday morning for the investigation. Police did not share details of the investigation, but KOMU 8 News spoke to neighbor who said...
Two people killed after crash on Highway 63 near Route NN
BOONE COUNTY − Two people were killed after a crash on Highway 63 near Route NN in northern Boone County Monday afternoon, according to Boone County Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Gale Blomenkamp. The crash involving a semi and a car was first reported around 1:30 p.m. Blomenkamp said...
Emergency crews responding to Columbia residential structure fire
COLUMBIA — The Boone County Fire Protection District and Columbia Fire Department responded to a large residential fire at 10 p.m. Friday. The fire occurred at a home under renovation on the 6000 block of Summers Lane, east of Old Hawthorne Drive. The cause of the fire is still...
Columbia police, community members to visit National Civil Rights Museum
With hopes of empowering "our community by broadening perspectives on the pursuit of civil rights," 36 community members set out Tuesday for Memphis on a trip to visit the National Civil Rights Museum, according to a Columbia City Council memo. Five high school students, at least five Columbia Public Schools...
Woman seriously injured in Monroe County crash
MONROE COUNTY — A woman has been seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Friday night. Jean Jewell, 54, was travelling southbound on Missouri Route 15 about four miles outside of Shelbina. The woman travelled of the right side of the road, and overturning her vehicle. Jewell was transported to...
Local foster agency to host a tour around Columbia to spread awareness
COLUMBIA- Central Missouri Foster Care & Adoption Association will host its annual Journey Home Bus Tour from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14. In the state of Missouri, there are nearly 14,000 foster children and 1,400 children eligible for adoption. The tour will allow the public to...
COVID bivalent booster clinic in Sturgeon scheduled for Thursday
COLUMBIA - A COVID booster clinic will be held by Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services on Thursday, Nov. 17, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Sturgeon Youth Center, located at 209 South Turner Street. No appointments are needed. PHHS will offer updated/bivalent Pfizer booster doses for children...
Cole County acquires speed radar trailer to address community complaints
COLE COUNTY — Cole County Public Works announced Monday it has recently acquired a speed radar trailer to be used for "speed control" on county roadways. According to a news release, the trailer was funded by the Cole County Sheriff's Department. Officers will reportedly conduct patrols while the trailer is placed alongside different county roads.
