After the final whistle Friday, Rock Bridge Stadium fell eerily silent for the first time all season as fans witnessed the Bruins’ first and final home loss of the season. Rock Bridge lost 44-21 to De Smet, who captured the MSHSAA Class 6 District 2 title for the third time in four years. The Spartans will host Lee’s Summit North in the Class 6 semifinals next Friday in St. Louis.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO