(KNSI) — A 28-year-old man is facing four felony charges after allegedly selling fentanyl pills. According to the criminal complaint earlier this fall, the Violent Offender Task Force learned of someone selling pressed fentanyl pills around Stearns County. Investigators conducted an operation on November 1st in St. Cloud and bought 66 fentanyl pills from Rashawn Levell McDonald. Another operation was conducted on November 7th in St. Cloud, and they bought 97 pills. Investigators also checked McDonald’s Facebook page and found dozens of pictures of him posing with money and two handguns. McDonald is not allowed to have guns due to previous felony convictions.

STEARNS COUNTY, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO