knsiradio.com
Stearns County Man Sentenced to 21 Years in Prison for Leading a Meth Trafficking Ring in Prison
(KNSI) — A Stearns County man has been sentenced to 21 years in federal court for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine while in prison. Investigators say 39-year-old Robert Edward Maloney, Jr. used the prison telephones to communicate with co-conspirators. They obtained recordings of the phone calls, revealing Maloney directed and coordinated drug sales. He also arranged meetings and discussed prices and quantities. He was also accused of threatening a government witness.
kduz.com
Update/Correction-Crash West of Hutchinson
A driver and passenger were taken to Hutchinson Health after a two-vehicle crash west of Hutchinson Saturday afternoon (not two drivers as originally reported). The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office says the driver and passenger in one vehicle, 20-year-old Bernyse Leach of Willmar and 24-year-old Adrian Rojas of Fairfax were taken to Hutchinson Health for evaluation.
Southern Minnesota News
Four injured in collision at Kandiyohi County intersection Sunday evening
According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, at about 6:16 p.m. on Nov. 13, a Dodge Ram being driven by Scott Rosendahl of Spicer colllided with a Pontiac G6 driven by Marcos Cruz-Jimenez of Litchfield. The collision happened at the intersection of County Roads 8 and 23. Four occupants of Cruz-Jimenez’s vehicle were transported with non-life threatening injuries.
Southern Minnesota News
Redwood Falls man sentenced in Redwood County Court after drugs found in improperly registered vehicle
A Redwood Falls man, Matthew John Sonnichsen, age 45, was sentenced in Redwood County District Court after multiple types of drugs were found in the vehicle he was driving during a traffic stop. According to court records, on the evening of May 28, 2020, a Redwood Falls Police Officer was...
kvrr.com
Fire Extinguisher Crashes Through Woman’s Windshield North of Alexandria
CARLOS TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KFGO) — A Douglas County woman is hospitalized after a fire extinguisher came crashing through the windshield of her SUV north of Alexandria. The Minnesota State Patrol said Lindsay Fluegel, 27, of Carlos was driving on Highway 29 Friday morning when it happened. Fluegel was taken to an Alexandria hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
knsiradio.com
Violent Offender Task Force Bust Leads to Discovery of Over 300 Pressed Fentanyl Pills
(KNSI) — A 28-year-old man is facing four felony charges after allegedly selling fentanyl pills. According to the criminal complaint earlier this fall, the Violent Offender Task Force learned of someone selling pressed fentanyl pills around Stearns County. Investigators conducted an operation on November 1st in St. Cloud and bought 66 fentanyl pills from Rashawn Levell McDonald. Another operation was conducted on November 7th in St. Cloud, and they bought 97 pills. Investigators also checked McDonald’s Facebook page and found dozens of pictures of him posing with money and two handguns. McDonald is not allowed to have guns due to previous felony convictions.
Southern Minnesota News
Wood Lake teen injured sliding off snowy road in Redwood County Monday morning
A Wood Lake teen was injured Monday morning when his vehicle slid off the snowy road in Redwood County. According to the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office, Tyler Robert Lundin, age 18, at about 6:38 a.m. on Nov. 14, was traveling northbound on County Road 7. Near 430th Street, Lundin approached a curve in the road and slid off into the ditch.
Southern Minnesota News
St. Paul woman sentenced in Redwood County court for aiding car thief
A St. Paul woman, Alicia Ko Yang, age 37, was sentenced in Redwood County Court for aiding a car thief in Redwood Falls several months ago. According to court documents, on Sept. 17 of this year, a Redwood Falls Police Officer was on routine patrol. Near the intersection of E. Bridge Street and North Halvorson Street, the officer noted a vehicle with a license plate indicting the vehicle had been stolen. The officer performed a traffic stop on Highway 19, near Justice Avenue.
krwc1360.com
Three Injured in Pickup vs. SUV Crash in Winsted Township
Three people were injured late Thursday afternoon in a two vehicle traffic crash in neighboring McLeod County. The State Patrol reports that around 5:30 PM, an SUV that was westbound on Highway 7 collided with a pickup truck that was southbound on Babcock Avenue in Winsted Township. The driver of...
Albany Man Hurt in Mille Lacs County Crash
MILACA (WJON News) -- An Albany man was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Mille Lacs County. The Minnesota State Patrol says 43-year-old Gary Mortensen was traveling west on 80th Street, which is the Highway 23 detour when his pickup collided with another vehicle. The crash happened just after 5:00...
myklgr.com
Two suspects arrested after shots fired in Willmar Saturday night
According to KWLM, Willmar Police say at around 11:12 p.m. they were called to a residence in the 700 Block of 3rd Street Southeast after a report of shots fired. Two people had been shot: one had minor injuries and refused treatment. The other was treated at the St. Cloud Hospital and released.
dakotanewsnow.com
Fargo woman identified in fatal crash
MILBANK, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Fargo woman has been identified as the person who died Monday morning in a two-car crash west of Milbank. According to the Department of Public Safety, a 2008 Econoline Van was eastbound on U.S. Highway 12 when it crossed the centerline into the westbound lane and collided head-on with a westbound 2005 Dodge Ram pickup.
willmarradio.com
Willmar man killed in crash near Mall of America
(Bloomington MN-) A man killed in a crash near the Mall of America Tuesday afternoon was from Willmar. 23-year-old Abdikadir Issack was riding in a Honda Accord that was being pursued by Bloomington Police on the Lindau Lane ramp to eastbound Interstate 494. When negotiating the turn, the Accord jumped the median, went across the second lane to eastbound 494, left the roadway and struck a pillar.
csbsjurecord.com
Still no answers, 20 years later
Nov. 9 marked the 20th anniversary of SJU student Joshua Guimond’s disappearance. The case has captured national attention with two new podcasts and a Netflix episode. Community members are still searching for answers to what happened that late autumn evening. By Caitlin Salfer and Hailey Johnson | [email protected]...
voiceofalexandria.com
Fire destroys the Corral Saloon and Eatery in Nelson on Monday
(Nelson, MN)--A fire that broke out Monday morning has destroyed the Corral Saloon and Eatery in Nelson. Osakis Fire Chief Craig Dropik says he received the page at 10:44 a.m. with smoke coming out of the building and called for help from Alexandria and other fire departments. Temperatures were in...
krwc1360.com
Clearwater Man Dies in Friday Morning Traffic Crash in Stearns County
A local man died in a rollover traffic crash near Clearwater early Friday morning. Stearns County Sheriff’s Department officials report the crash happened around 7:40 AM on Stearns County Road 44, west of 203rd Street East in Lynden Township. The vehicle was believed to have hit a driveway approach...
annandaleadvocate.com
80 years old and still working out
Three Annandale area residents, Dennis Jussila 80, Ayden Goff, 18, and Lynn Seagraves, 40, hit the stage for the Clash of the Titans Bodybuilding competition Saturday, Oct. 15, at Wayzata Middle School in Plymouth. Subscribe to the Annandale Advocate to read more community news!
Police say Glencoe teen missing since September was found by Minneapolis police
GLENCOE, Minn. -- Police say a missing teenager who went missing from the Glencoe area in September has been found.The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said 15-year-old Treasure Robinson was last seen Sept. 17 at her Glencoe residence. On Thursday, the BCA said she was found by the Minneapolis Police Department and is safe.
knsiradio.com
Winter Weather Advisory Includes Sherburne and Wright Counties
(KNSI) — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for several counties, including Sherburne and Wright. Total snow accumulations of two to four inches are expected through the afternoon. Drivers should plan on slippery road conditions and extra travel time. According to the Minnesota Department of...
