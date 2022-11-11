ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

ClutchPoints

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett sets embarrassing NFL history not seen in 17 years

Kenny Pickett hasn’t had the dream start to his NFL career thus far. The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback has now played in five games with some underwhelming results. Pickett’s slow start has garnered him some unwanted history. After a Week 8 blowout loss against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, the Steelers rookie became the first QB in 17 years to tally two or fewer touchdown passes and eight or more interceptions in his first five games.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Augusta Free Press

Pittsburgh Steelers ride stifling D to 20-10 win over New Orleans Saints

After a two-week layoff, Pittsburgh got back in the win column Sunday, shutting out New Orleans in the second half en route to a 20-10 victory at Acrisure Stadium. The Steeler defense came away with two interceptions and a fourth-down stop on the Saints’ final three possessions of the game to secure the victory.
PITTSBURGH, PA
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to pigeon invasion at Steelers game

You never know what you’re going to see at an NFL game. Sometimes, a crazy play happens. Other times, you might witness something historic. Then there are times like Sunday when pigeons flock to a field and won’t leave. When the Pittsburgh Steelers took the field against the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Three Takeaways From the Saints 20-10 Loss to the Steelers

The New Orleans Saints fall to 3-7 on the season after a 20-10 on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers. New Orleans offensive woes continue as they have fallen in their last two meetings against AFC North opponents. The Saints are now 0-3 against AFC North competition this year. Here are three takeaways from the Saints loss against the Steelers:
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

New Orleans Saints file last-minute roster moves before kickoff vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

We’re coming up quickly on the New Orleans Saints’ Week 10 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, meaning the black and gold needed to file a handful of last-minute roster moves before. They brought up several players from the practice squad and lost a critical starter to an injury, which doesn’t exactly bode well. But they’ll try to make the best of what they’ve got — and who they’ve got available on Sunday. Here’s what you need to know about each move reported on the daily NFL transactions wire:
NEW ORLEANS, LA

