ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastpointe, MI

Michigan mayor sued after shouting down residents during public comment

By Scott McClallen
The Center Square
The Center Square
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NlQtG_0j7eGKC200
Eastpointe Mayor Monique Owns (left), shouts down a resident giving public comment in a Sept.6 city council meeting.  City Council screenshot

(The Center Square) – When Eastpointe residents criticized Mayor Monique Owens in a Sept. 6 city council meeting, she claimed the residents were “assaulting” her.

Now, the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that defends free speech, filed a federal lawsuit accusing Owens of “abuse of authority.”

Video shows Owens repeatedly interrupting and silencing constituents at the podium expressing support for Councilman Harvey Curley, who has been involved in an ongoing dispute with Owens.

Mary Hall-Rayford, a community activist, former chaplain, and school board member who attempted to speak at the meeting, said that residents have a "right to complain."

"We have a right to complain about people who aren't doing their job that they're elected to do," Hall-Rayford said in a phone interview with The Center Square. "If you don't like criticism, you shouldn't have gotten involved in politics."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0idaHU_0j7eGKC200
Mary Hall-Rayford is a plaintiff in the lawsuit against Eastpointe Mayor Monique Owens. Courtesy of Lasting Memories Photography

Hall-Rayford said she moved to Eastpointe in 2012 and attended local meetings in 2019 to become more involved with the community.

“I love Eastpointe. Eastpointe is my home,” Hall-Rayford said in a statement. “But every resident should have the freedom to express their thoughts about what happens in their community. Mayor Owens may not want to hear our feedback, but we have the right to speak up. Change doesn’t happen when people sit quietly.”

The lawsuit challenges a city policy prohibiting the public from directing comments at an individual member during the public-comment segment of council meetings.

Owens follows that rule, depending if the comments are negative or positive, the lawsuit says. At another meeting, Owens’ allowed a supporter to describe her as “beautiful” and “wonderful” uninterrupted.

“Mayor Owens frequently uses her authority as Presiding Officer of Eastpointe’s City Council to suppress dissent and criticism by interrupting and shouting down members of the public who criticize her or raise subjects she finds personally embarrassing,” the lawsuit says.

Owens was elected mayor of Eastpointe in 2019. Owens hasn’t responded to The Center Square's request for comment by publication.

Owens shouted at Eastpointe resident Karen Beltz – a retired teacher, grandmother, and 40-year resident of Eastpointe who had never before spoken at a city council meeting – “You’re not going to sit here and assault me, lady I never met!”

The lawsuit says that Owens ignored the advice of Eastpointe’s city attorney that members of the public have “free rein” to discuss topics during their three minutes of public comment.

The lawsuit says that Owens also shouted down another resident, Karen Mouradjian, who tried to criticize the mayor’s treatment of Hall-Rayford and Beltz.

Owens told Mouradjian, who usually discusses animal welfare issues, that Mouradjian may “talk about your cats and dogs in the community, but you won’t talk about me.”

FIRE attorney Conor Fitzpatrick said that the First Amendment protects criticism.

“This is Michigan, not Moscow,” Fitzpatrick said in a statement. “Public officials are elected to serve the people, not silence them. The First Amendment prohibits the government from requiring citizens to offer praise in order to be heard. FIRE is suing Owens to ensure that she no longer censors Eastpointers or tries to protect herself at the expense of the Constitution.”

FIRE’s lawsuit seeks to hold Owens accountable for viewpoint discrimination and violating citizens’ constitutional rights, as well as to prevent her from censoring criticism.

“City council meetings aren’t safe spaces for elected officials,” FIRE attorney Harrison Rosenthal said in a statement. “They’re opportunities for politicians to get honest feedback from the public. FIRE will make sure that Owens and other mayors tempted to abuse their authority get the message that the First Amendment trumps their ego.”

Comments / 13

Cheryl Cochran
4d ago

the mayor is abusing her authority and the citizens elected her in office oh she can get that part.

Reply
8
Chuck Allen
4d ago

you guys should do some due diligence I'm lansing's mayor Andy shore go look in his Facebook for The last 5 years and look how he ignores the cries for help to have a safe community and he turns his back but a mile away in a higher class white community they say something once and it hits the front page paper!!

Reply(1)
3
Sim S
4d ago

Democrats and their hatred of the constitution and Bill of rights

Reply
16
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

Bankole Thompson: How Dana Nessel could help Detroit's overtaxed residents

If Detroit was governed by a Republican mayor and was still voting for Democrats, the state Democratic machine would likely be much more involved in the quality-of-life issues in the state’s biggest city. It would be advantageous for the party to constantly remind Black Detroiters about how the city leader's priorities are wrong.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Shri Thanedar speaks on historic election win

(CBS DETROIT) - Following last week's midterm election, new faces will represent Michiganders in Washington, D.C. Voters chose Shri Thanedar to represent Michigan's 13th Congressional District. Thanedar, a current Michigan state representative was elected to the open seat. "I've got to listen to the people of my district and understand the issues, not going in thinking I have all the solutions and answers," he said.Working with President Joe Biden and other congressional leaders to improve Detroit's infrastructure is one of Thanedar's biggest missions. "You know, some of our roads and bridges are in bad repair," Thanedar added.  According to Thanedar, those aren't the...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Center Square

Ann Arbor approves 20-year climate millage despite affordability concerns

(The Center Square) – Ann Arbor voters approved a 20-year climate millage on the Nov. 8 ballot, voting 37,451 to 15,244. Critics say increasing taxes will hike the cost of living, hurt those on fixed incomes, and fund “redundant” spending. The new 1-mill tax will raise $7 million annually to fund local clean energy, waste reduction, energy efficiency, sustainable food, and resilience programs and services. Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

Eastpointe meeting devolved into shouting. Then came the lawsuit

Four Eastpointe residents are suing the city and its mayor over how they were treated during public comments portion of council meetings this year, which the women allege violated their First Amendment rights and showed "impermissible viewpoint discrimination." Mary Hall-Rayford, Karen Beltz, Karen Mouradjian and Cindy Federle filed the lawsuit...
EASTPOINTE, MI
thesalinepost.com

Saline Police Investigate White Supremacist Propaganda Found in City

The Saline Police Department is investigating after racist propaganda started showing up on the back of signs and street poles in the city. The stickers advertise the PatriotFront.us website, along with messages like "It's Okay to be White," "United We Stand," "Reject Poison" (drugs), and "America First." Another sticker shows two people apparently fighting and reads "Good Night Left Side."
SALINE, MI
Detroit News

James Craig, Matt DePerno could run for Michigan Republican Party chair

Lansing — Former Detroit police Chief James Craig and attorney general candidate Matt DePerno are considering launching campaigns to be the Michigan Republican Party's next chairman as a fight begins to unfold over who will lead the GOP after historic losses in Tuesday's election. Craig, who ran for governor...
MICHIGAN STATE
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report: First Black Speaker of the House Elected by Michigan Democrats

Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. Democrat Joe Tate has been selected as the next Speaker of the Michigan House of Representatives. Tate represents Detroit’s Lower Eastside and Grosse Pointe Park, Grosse Pointe City and Grosse Pointe Farms. Tate is a former professional football player, former Detroit public school teacher and a former firefighter.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

10 counties that explain Gretchen Whitmer's big win

Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ran up big margins of victory in Michigan's most populated areas while cutting into Republicans' advantages in their usual strongholds on her way to securing a resounding, nearly 11-point victory over challenger Tudor Dixon on Tuesday. Whitmer outperformed Dixon in the Norton Shores businesswoman's...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

James ekes out win over Marlinga for suburban U.S. House seat

Republican businessman John James has prevailed over Democrat and former prosecutor Carl Marlinga in their contest for an open seat in Congress representing southern Macomb County and Rochester and Rochester Hills in Oakland County. James had 49% of the vote and Marlinga had 48% with 99%of the votes counted when...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
23K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy