Read full article on original website
Related
Biden administration accuses Arizona's Republican governor of TRESPASS for plugging holes in the Mexico border with shipping containers
Arizona's Republican governor has begun using shipping containers to fortify a second section of the southern border despite being ordered to take down barriers in another part of the state. Gov. Doug Ducey is taking legal action, asking a court to allow more than 100 double-stacked containers, topped with razor...
US Border Patrol sends migrants places where no help waits
NEW YORK (AP) — When Wilfredo Molina arrived in the U.S. from his native Venezuela, he told border agents he wanted to go to Miami but didn’t have an address. They directed him to what he thought was a shelter in midtown Manhattan but turned out to be a gray office building.
Border Patrol union tells ACLU 'go to Hell,' over migrant fight, urges votes for pro-border defense candidates
(The Center Square) – After another clash with foreign nationals illegally entering the U.S., the union representing Border Patrol agents is urging Americans to vote on Nov. 8 for candidates who will defend them, the rule of law, and the southern border. On Monday, mostly single male Venezuelans, Mexicans...
Illegal migrants wave Venezuelan flag after crossing US southern border, attack Border Patrol agents
A large group of illegal migrants crossed into the U.S. and allegedly attacked Border Patrol agents with a flagpole and rocks, according to Customs and Border Protection.
Customs authorities found $1 billion worth of meth disguised as coconut water that was headed to Australia
One officer estimated the sheer amount of meth could have ended up being sold in as many as 18 million street-level deals.
Mexican drug cartels buy fentanyl chemicals from China and control the border: 'Tucker Carlson Originals'
Tucker Carlson exposes how Mexican drug cartels get material to make fentanyl from China, which is then transported into the United States and kills Americans on "Tucker Carlson Originals."
Border Patrol agents in California encounter 'heavily armed' suspected human smugglers
U.S. Border Patrol agents in California near the Mexican border encountered four individuals in California who were "heavily armed" and suspected of being illegal immigrants.
15 migrants stopped in stolen bucket truck in Texas after police chase, as border numbers surge
More than a dozen migrants were stopped in a stolen truck in Texas after a police chase as law enforcement deals with the effects of the southern border crisis.
A US Customs and Border Protection officer is killed at a Florida shooting range, police say
An officer with the US Customs and Border Protection was unintentionally shot and killed by a fellow officer during a training exercise at a Florida shooting range, police said Thursday.
US Border Patrol Sending Migrants To Structured Offices Without Any Prior Notice: Including In New York
(AP) NEW YORK: About a dozen recent immigrants were interviewed by the Associated Press, and they volunteered to disclose the documentation they were given when they were let go from American custody so they could apply for asylum after crossing the border with Mexico.
Moment rival Mexican drug cartels have daylight firefight just miles from valuable people and drug smuggling route near the Texas border they are trying to control
This is the moment that members of two rival Mexican drug cartels opened fire on each other miles from the US Mexico border. Footage taken near Ciudad Miguel Aleman shows at least four cars involved in the gunfight using 50. cal machine guns mounted on trucks. The Mexican border city...
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey Defies Biden With Border Wall Made of Shipping Containers
At the mouth of a valley in the Huachuca Mountains, on the northern side of the U.S.-Mexico border, the governor of Arizona is picking a fight with the ghost of Theodore Roosevelt. On Monday, Gov. Doug Ducey began dropping the first of thousands of shipping containers along a 10-mile stretch...
Border agents find migrants hiding in pickup truck bed, aboard train as large groups continue to cross into US
Illegal immigrants were caught crossing in droves this week as border officials in Texas and Arizona caught multiple migrants hiding inside a pickup truck and aboard a train.
Hundreds of migrants released on streets of El Paso but they’re not Venezuelans
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Close to 750 migrants were released into the streets of El Paso just a few days into November. U.S. Customs and Border Protections says the majority of the migrants being released are single adults from Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador and Nicaragua. “The decision to provisionally release migrants was determined after exhausting […]
Border Patrol agents in Texas arrest illegal immigrants, an American citizen in separate busts
Border Patrol agents arrested illegal immigrants trying to sneak into the United States during two busts last week, authorities said
Customs and Border Protection chief Chris Magnus asked to resign or face firing
U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Chris Magnus was asked to resign or face firing Friday by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Magnus said he would not step down, according to a statement to the Los Angeles Times, who first reported the story. “I am excited about the progress I...
US border agency leader resigns amid wave of migrants
The head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection has resigned from his job leading the nation's largest law enforcement agency as agents encounter record numbers of migrants entering the U.S. from Mexico
Biden admin avoiding ‘rush to judgement’ over probe into Border Patrol clash with illegal migrants
The head of Customs and Border Protection says there must not be a "rush to judgement" over a recent clash between Border Patrol agents and illegal immigrants in Texas.
Texas border agents apprehend migrants smuggling drugs into West Texas
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) recently encountered four illegal immigrants attempting to smuggle illicit narcotics into West Texas.
US Customs and Border Protection chief resigns after initially declining Biden administration request to step down
"We are thankful to Commissioner Magnus for his contributions over the past year and wish him well," DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a note.
Comments / 0