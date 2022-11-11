Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Season's first cool snap coming Thursday to Citrus County
Citrus County and the rest of the state may be one of the few places in the nation to dodge the brunt of a cold air mass starting Thursday. AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking a burst of Arctic air that will give much of the central United States a taste of mid-winter cold as temperatures plunge to their lowest levels yet this season — a staggering 20-30 degrees Fahrenheit below average.
Citrus County Chronicle
Booms and Busts: Sleepy little Floral City has seen major changes
FLORAL CITY — A friendly, serene town nestled under the cover of giant live oak trees, Floral City stands apart from other places in the county because of its rich history and unique charm.
New developments with poor irrigation causing major flooding for Wesley Chapel residents
Neighbors in Wesley Chapel are flooded out. They say the water is not from a storm, but rather construction along State Route 56.
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River enjoys relatively low crime rate for year
As large U.S. cities see violent crimes on a steep rise and support for law enforcement wane, Crystal River continues to enjoy a relatively low crime rate and continued good relations with the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office. During the first three quarters of 2022, Crystal River had no murders,...
villages-news.com
‘Crazy White Boy’ tracked down after stealing car and crashing it in woods
A man with the phrase “Crazy White Boy” tattooed on his forehead was tracked down after stealing a car and crashing it in the woods. Kendall Wayne Wilbanks, 32, of Wildwood went to a childhood friend on Nov. 5 and persuaded her to lend him her fiance’s black Nissan Kicks valued at $32,000, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. Wilbanks told her he needed to “go pick up his belongings from his girlfriend’s house.” He did not return the vehicle and the woman contacted law enforcement.
WCJB
Dixie County and neighboring county residents joined forces to help bring missing teen home
OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) -More than 40 people from Dixie and Levy County came out to help with the search for 14-year-old Demiah Appling. Appling has been missing since October 16. Dixie county sheriff deputies reported that the teen was last seen in Suwannee Gardens before getting into a vehicle in the Hammocks neighborhood.
Citrus County Chronicle
Florida’s phosphate ‘gold rush’
FLORAL CITY — What gold did for California in the mid-1800s, phosphate did for Central Florida in the late 1800s to early 1900s — especially in Floral City.
Tropical Storm Nicole batters Pasco County harder than Hurricane Ian, residents say
Residents in Pasco County said Tropical Storm Nicole hit their area much worse than Hurricane Ian.
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus County welcomes winter migration of manatees
Citrus County’s waters will get busier when winter arrives. Not with boaters, kayakers and swimmers, but with manatees.
Citrus County Chronicle
Beginning to look a lot like Christmas
Get into the Christmas Spirit by attending the Gulf to Lakes Pilot Club’s Parade of Trees on Thursday, Nov. 17, and Friday, Nov. 18 at St. Michael the Archangel Greek Orthodox Church. The church is at 4705 W. Gulf-to Lake Highway in Lecanto.
Citrus County Chronicle
Power outages, downed tree limbs so far in Citrus
Tropical Storm Nicole remained on track as of Thursday afternoon, moving west-northwest at 16 mph, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The center of the storm was located near Brooksville at 1 p.m. and was headed toward Cedar Key. Although Nicole is weakening over land and the eye wall is becoming disorganized, a tropical storm warning remains in effect for Citrus County.
Citrus County Chronicle
Homosassa woman arrested for possession of fentanyl, cocaine
A 31-year-old Homosassa woman was arrested in the early morning hours Sunday, Nov. 13, for possession of fentanyl and cocaine after responding to a report of a verbal disturbance at the Racetrac gas station located at 2120 Colonade St. in Inverness. Upon arrival to the scene, deputies found the defendant,...
leesburg-news.com
Frozen turkeys will be available to those in need Thursday at LSSC
Lake and Sumter County residents in need of food before Thanksgiving are invited to the third annual ThanksGiveAway food distribution event on Thursday at Lake Sumter State College’s Leesburg campus. The drive-thru event is hosted by the United Way of Lake and Sumter Counties, which is partnering with Lake...
suncoastnews.com
Hernando commissioners approve giant subdivision after long debate
BROOKSVILLE — A master plan for a subdivision approved 17 years ago but never built reached the Hernando County Commission on Nov. 8 and was the subject of a long debate. Residents of Glen Lakes, which was developed in the 1980s, came out to oppose the effort to reestablish the master plan the County Commission approved in January 2006 for 842 single-family units on 263 acres at the northern terminus of Outer Banks Drive and west of U.S. 19.
villages-news.com
Fleeing driver nabbed at Wawa after leading police on chase at 100 mph
A fleeing driver was nabbed at a Wawa gas station and convenience store after leading police on a chase at 100 miles per hour. Christopher R. Henderson, 35, of Dunnellon, was at the wheel of a 2020 GMC pickup at 3:50 a.m. Saturday when he was caught on radar traveling at 80 mph in a 45 mph zone on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Henderson’s vehicle accelerated to 100 mph when he ran a red light on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Wales Plaza on the Historic Side of The Villages. He eventually pulled over at the Wawa at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and County Road 466.
ocala-news.com
Fallen Tree In Oak Run Community After Hurricane Nicole
This redbud tree was uprooted in the Oak Run community in Ocala after Hurricane Nicole passed through the area. Thanks to Peggy Lawton for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
ocala-news.com
Light Up Ocala returns this Saturday, road closures announced
The City of Ocala is preparing to kick off the holidays this weekend with its popular Light Up Ocala event, a longstanding community tradition that attracts thousands of visitors to downtown Ocala. The 38th installment of the festive event will take place on Saturday, November 19, from 4 p.m. to...
Citrus County Chronicle
A Frontier Christmas at the Duval-Metz House
Monetary, material and skill contributions have supported the Duval Preservation Trust, Inc. to the point of near completion for the rehabilitation of the oldest remaining residency in Citrus County, the Historic Duval-Metz House. It is located at 7801 S. Old Floral City Road, in the heart of Floral City and across the street from the Heritage Hall Museum and Museum “Country” Store.
Citrus County Chronicle
Schlabach: Construction on new shelter could begin in 2023
Public and private monetary donations continue to pour in for Citrus County’s new animal shelter. To date, $3.3 million has been raised.
Citrus County Chronicle
Community Food Bank seeks food/donations to meet needs through the holidays
In Citrus County, there is no reason for anyone to go hungry. That’s long been the guiding principle of the Community Food Bank (CFB) and the 60-plus agencies that rely on the CFB to provide food for the individuals and families they serve.
Comments / 0