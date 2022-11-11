ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Citrus County Chronicle

Season's first cool snap coming Thursday to Citrus County

Citrus County and the rest of the state may be one of the few places in the nation to dodge the brunt of a cold air mass starting Thursday. AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking a burst of Arctic air that will give much of the central United States a taste of mid-winter cold as temperatures plunge to their lowest levels yet this season — a staggering 20-30 degrees Fahrenheit below average.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Crystal River enjoys relatively low crime rate for year

As large U.S. cities see violent crimes on a steep rise and support for law enforcement wane, Crystal River continues to enjoy a relatively low crime rate and continued good relations with the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office. During the first three quarters of 2022, Crystal River had no murders,...
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
villages-news.com

‘Crazy White Boy’ tracked down after stealing car and crashing it in woods

A man with the phrase “Crazy White Boy” tattooed on his forehead was tracked down after stealing a car and crashing it in the woods. Kendall Wayne Wilbanks, 32, of Wildwood went to a childhood friend on Nov. 5 and persuaded her to lend him her fiance’s black Nissan Kicks valued at $32,000, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. Wilbanks told her he needed to “go pick up his belongings from his girlfriend’s house.” He did not return the vehicle and the woman contacted law enforcement.
WILDWOOD, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Florida’s phosphate ‘gold rush’

FLORAL CITY — What gold did for California in the mid-1800s, phosphate did for Central Florida in the late 1800s to early 1900s — especially in Floral City.
FLORAL CITY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Beginning to look a lot like Christmas

Get into the Christmas Spirit by attending the Gulf to Lakes Pilot Club’s Parade of Trees on Thursday, Nov. 17, and Friday, Nov. 18 at St. Michael the Archangel Greek Orthodox Church. The church is at 4705 W. Gulf-to Lake Highway in Lecanto.
LECANTO, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Power outages, downed tree limbs so far in Citrus

Tropical Storm Nicole remained on track as of Thursday afternoon, moving west-northwest at 16 mph, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The center of the storm was located near Brooksville at 1 p.m. and was headed toward Cedar Key. Although Nicole is weakening over land and the eye wall is becoming disorganized, a tropical storm warning remains in effect for Citrus County.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Homosassa woman arrested for possession of fentanyl, cocaine

A 31-year-old Homosassa woman was arrested in the early morning hours Sunday, Nov. 13, for possession of fentanyl and cocaine after responding to a report of a verbal disturbance at the Racetrac gas station located at 2120 Colonade St. in Inverness. Upon arrival to the scene, deputies found the defendant,...
INVERNESS, FL
leesburg-news.com

Frozen turkeys will be available to those in need Thursday at LSSC

Lake and Sumter County residents in need of food before Thanksgiving are invited to the third annual ThanksGiveAway food distribution event on Thursday at Lake Sumter State College’s Leesburg campus. The drive-thru event is hosted by the United Way of Lake and Sumter Counties, which is partnering with Lake...
LEESBURG, FL
suncoastnews.com

Hernando commissioners approve giant subdivision after long debate

BROOKSVILLE — A master plan for a subdivision approved 17 years ago but never built reached the Hernando County Commission on Nov. 8 and was the subject of a long debate. Residents of Glen Lakes, which was developed in the 1980s, came out to oppose the effort to reestablish the master plan the County Commission approved in January 2006 for 842 single-family units on 263 acres at the northern terminus of Outer Banks Drive and west of U.S. 19.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Fleeing driver nabbed at Wawa after leading police on chase at 100 mph

A fleeing driver was nabbed at a Wawa gas station and convenience store after leading police on a chase at 100 miles per hour. Christopher R. Henderson, 35, of Dunnellon, was at the wheel of a 2020 GMC pickup at 3:50 a.m. Saturday when he was caught on radar traveling at 80 mph in a 45 mph zone on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Henderson’s vehicle accelerated to 100 mph when he ran a red light on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Wales Plaza on the Historic Side of The Villages. He eventually pulled over at the Wawa at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and County Road 466.
DUNNELLON, FL
ocala-news.com

Fallen Tree In Oak Run Community After Hurricane Nicole

This redbud tree was uprooted in the Oak Run community in Ocala after Hurricane Nicole passed through the area. Thanks to Peggy Lawton for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Light Up Ocala returns this Saturday, road closures announced

The City of Ocala is preparing to kick off the holidays this weekend with its popular Light Up Ocala event, a longstanding community tradition that attracts thousands of visitors to downtown Ocala. The 38th installment of the festive event will take place on Saturday, November 19, from 4 p.m. to...
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

A Frontier Christmas at the Duval-Metz House

Monetary, material and skill contributions have supported the Duval Preservation Trust, Inc. to the point of near completion for the rehabilitation of the oldest remaining residency in Citrus County, the Historic Duval-Metz House. It is located at 7801 S. Old Floral City Road, in the heart of Floral City and across the street from the Heritage Hall Museum and Museum “Country” Store.
FLORAL CITY, FL

