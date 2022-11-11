Read full article on original website
Police: Knife used in deadly attack targeting Idaho students
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Four University of Idaho students found dead in an off-campus home were targeted, and the killer or killers used a knife or other “edged weapon” in the attack, police said Tuesday. The Moscow Police Department made the announcement in a statement, adding that investigators were working to establish a timeline of the victims’ activities before they were killed. Police said the killings likely occurred early Sunday morning, and that the bodies were found around noon. The students’ violent deaths left the community of Moscow and the University of Idaho campus reeling, and left some worried about safety in the rural north-central town. The students’ deaths were considered to be “an isolated, targeted attack and there is no imminent threat to the community at large,” according to police, who earlier said evidence from the scene led them to believe there was no broader risk. Police provided no information about that evidence or why they believe the victims were targeted.
University of Virginia: Mourning for campus shooting victims
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A University of Virginia student who went on a field trip to see a play with classmates is the one suspected of opening fire inside the bus they were riding in when the group returned to campus, a university spokesperson confirmed Tuesday. Spokesperson Brian Coy said the suspect in the shooting, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, joined what was previously described as a group of about two dozen others who traveled about 120 miles (193 kilometers) from the campus in Charlottesville, Virginia, to Washington for the field trip Sunday. Police said Jones, a former member of the school’s football team, shot and killed three current team members and wounded two other students, one of them also a football player. The shooting set off panic and a 12-hour lockdown of the campus until the suspect was captured Monday just outside Richmond. University President Jim Ryan said at a news conference Monday that authorities did not have a “full understanding” of the motive or circumstances of the shooting. Authorities said it was unclear how Jones was able to flee the shooting scene.
