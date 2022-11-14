Family IDs teenage girl killed in shooting on DeKalb street

A 17-year-old girl was killed and a 23-year-old man was seriously injured when someone opened fire on their car in a DeKalb County neighborhood, police said.

Officers were called to the 4500 block of Glenwood Road just after 11 p.m. Thursday regarding a person shot, DeKalb police told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. At the scene, they found the teenager already dead and the man in critical condition. He was taken to the hospital.

The teen’s mother identified her as Jaynee Chavez, a junior at Towers High School, Channel 2 Action News reported. The injured man, who the girl’s mother described as a friend, was identified as Brandon Wilson by Channel 2.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

According to the initial investigation, police believe they were in a car on Burgess Drive, less than a mile from the call location, at the time of the shooting. Police are not sure how many people opened fire, but multiple shots were fired and the victims fled to a parking lot on the busy Glenwood Road, where the 911 call was placed.

Channel 2 obtained security camera footage from homeowners on Burgess Drive in which a series of more than 20 shots can be heard firing in quick succession.

Homicide detectives were sent to the scene and the investigation remains active, police said.

