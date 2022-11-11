Read full article on original website
Related
Times News
Veterans honored in Carbon parade
A week filled with various activities in Carbon County honoring veterans culminated Sunday with an impressive four-division parade in Palmerton. Virtually every veteran organization in the county was represented. In addition, there were bands, floats, Scout units, first responder apparatus and others paying tribute to those who served. The parade...
Times News
Horsehead Community Development Fund awards grants
After a two-year absence due to the COVID pandemic, Horsehead Community Development Fund Board members invited grant recipients of the fall allocation to a check presentation. Horsehead Community Development Fund Chairman James Wimmer welcomed and introduced the awardees and board members on Wednesday at the Palmerton Area Library. Before he...
Times News
Pantry run by volunteers opens in Monroe
Community Hygiene Pantry, based in Bradford County, opened a new pantry Sunday in Brodheadsville. “With soaring inflation, the cost of basic staples from gas to groceries has increased for everyone,” said Liz Terwilliger of Warren Center, one of the organization’s main organizers. “This includes personal care products. A recent survey of area stores taken by our volunteers indicated in the past year the costs of generic toilet paper, infant and adult diapers and feminine products have increased substantially.”
Times News
ON THIS DATE NOVEMBER 15, 1991
Richard Merluzzi was named Citizen of the Year last night during the Lehighton Area Chamber of Commerce’s 21st annual dinner held at Platz’s Restaurant, Franklin Township. Merluzzi has served Lehighton for many years and is active in the Lions Club, American Red Cross, Gnaden Huetten Memorial Hospital, Lehighton Police Commission and many other community services.
Times News
Psychiatrist accused of fraud, has Palmerton office
PHILADELPHIA - Muhamad Aly Rifai, 49, of Easton, has been charged with four counts of health care fraud in a scheme to improperly and fraudulently bill Medicare, according to U.S. Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero. According to the indictment, Rifai was a licensed psychiatrist who was the sole owner of Blue...
Times News
Nesquehoning Borough Council
Nesquehoning Borough Council acted on the following items during its recent meeting:. • Appointed Paul Kattner, Susan Highland and June Lawton to the housing review board. • Accepted the resignation of John McArdle from the civil service commission and reported that letters of interest are now being accepted to fill the vacancies.
Times News
Opinion: Local take-aways from Election ’22
Aside from the shocking statewide Democratic gains from last week’s General Election, there were some interesting results in our five-county Times News area that deserve some closer attention. The rematch between incumbent Democrat Susan Wild and Republican challenger Lisa Scheller was just as tight as the pollsters predicted, with...
Times News
Weatherly news
The Shepherd House Food Pantry in Weatherly will distribute food between 10 a.m. and noon on Nov. 19. The Food Pantry is located at Zion’s Lutheran Church, 335 Third St. in Weatherly. Food distribution will be from the side door of the church on Fell Street. If you have...
Times News
Lehighton Borough Council
Lehighton Borough Council recently took the following action:. • Adopted a new Subdivision and Land Development Ordinance. • Hired Remmington & Vernik as borough engineering firm. • Approved cost of living increase for eligible retired police officers. • Approved a request from the Lehighton Ambulance Association for a yearly donation...
Times News
Lehighton elementary students’ speeches honor vets
The sacrifices made by the men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces is not lost on the students of Lehighton Area Elementary Center. During an assembly Friday to honor veterans, fifth grader Maddie Lusch told her classmates that while these heroes were stationed all around the world trying to defend our freedoms, there are many places they couldn’t be.
Times News
Event feeds families this holiday
The concept is as simple as a Drop N’ Go. But the overriding goal of the third annual Operation Give a Gobbler Turkeys For Our Veterans serves a much greater purpose. Presented by Valor, Colossal Radio, and the Pennsylvania State Police, the event will be staged from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Colossal Radio in Palmerton.
Times News
Lehighton will not advertise ordinance
Lehighton will not advertise its zoning ordinance and map. On a 4-2 margin, borough council last week opted against the measure. Councilmen Donnie Rehrig and Darryl Arner were in favor. Councilman Joe Flickinger was absent. Council’s action came after it again heard from Robert March, president of Standard Metal Industries,...
Times News
Threats to LCTI investigated
State police at Bethlehem are investigating two bomb threats made to the Lehigh County Technical Institute in North Whitehall Township, Lehigh County. Troopers said the threats were made over this past several days. The first was on Friday at 7:45 a.m. via Safe2Say reporting system. The second was on Monday at 9:33 a.m. through the same system.
Times News
Tamaqua Arts Center adds new mural; sign spells out the town
The Tamaqua Arts Center’s latest mural project was designed to give people a sense of community. Designed like a vintage postcard, “Greetings From Tamaqua,” the mural decorates the side of St. Luke’s Tamaqua Medical Plaza, which is next to St. John’s United Church of Christ, on the 100 block of Pine Street.
Times News
State police at Lehighton - crashes
State police at Lehighton reported details on recent crashes:. • A two-vehicle crash occurred at 6:48 a.m. on Oct. 31 along Little Gap Road in Lower Towamensing Township, Carbon County. Troopers said Caleb T. Schaffer, 19, of Palmerton, driving a 2013 Toyota Rav4, and Melissa M. Reitz, 50, of Palmerton,...
Times News
Monroe County teen assaults nurse in Lehighton
On Saturday at 6:09 p.m. state police at Lehighton responded to St. Luke’s Hospital, Carbon Campus, Franklin Township, for a report of a nurse being assaulted. On scene troopers learned that a 15-year-old female from Effort had assaulted a nurse at the hospital. The nurse sustained a broken wrist...
Times News
Palmerton house fire victim remembered by community
“She always told me, when you get to be my age, you’re gonna understand this and that. And she’s absolutely right. At 20, we know everything, right? But when I turned 40, I’m like, yeah, you were right about a lot of things. I wish I would have really believed you back then. But, she was always there for me, no matter what.”
Times News
Bowmanstown Borough Council
Bowmanstown Borough Council took the following action on Tuesday:. • Authorized Benesch to field inspect and issue a letter identifying a list of maintenance/repair items by priority code for the borough-owned bridges on Hamilton Street and Ore Street over Fireline Creek. • Granted Benesch permission to use a drone to...
Times News
Lehighton tracking teacher absences
A new report is included with Lehighton Area School District workshop meeting agendas detailing the total amount of teacher absences for the prior month,. Superintendent Dr. Christina Fish said the district is using the data to spark conversations with school administrators, especially as Lehighton enters budget considerations for the next fiscal year.
Times News
Lansford frustrated with dilapidated sites
A question was raised about several dilapidated garages and buildings, as well as junked cars and debris on several properties in the Borough of Lansford during the borough council meeting. The properties in question are all owned by BEC Lehigh Real Estate LLC, whose address shows as 200 Dryden Road,...
Comments / 0