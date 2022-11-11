ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
newschannel20.com

Illinois veterans assistance organization sues VA

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A state-wide veterans assistance organization has filed a lawsuit against the United States Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). The Illinois Association of County Veterans Assistance Commissions (IACVAC) filed a complaint in federal court on November 10 claiming the VA has a hidden procedure judge claims for veterans known as 'Blue Water Veterans' who served in the Vietnam War.
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Illinois Coffee House Just Named One of the Best in the World

If coffee is a priority in your life, you don't need to travel far to experience a coffee house in Illinois that was just named one of the best in the world. There's an international competition for what is known as "Café Culture". TripSavvy just announced the winners of this year's ranking and among the top coffee houses in the world is Dark Matter Coffee which you can find in several Illinois locations along the Lake Michigan area in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

What's Open and Closed on Veterans Day?

Veterans Day, which honors American veterans of all wars, this year falls on Friday, Nov. 11. The federal holiday, which that celebrates the country’s living sons and daughters who swore an oath to defend the Constitution, is observed nationally, with many banks and offices closed. However, many Illinois businesses...
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Are Schools Closed for Veterans Day in Illinois?

This year, Veterans Day falls on Friday, Nov. 11. The federal holiday, that celebrates the country’s living sons and daughters who swore an oath to defend the Constitution, is observed nationally, with many banks, businesses and offices closed. But what about schools -- is Veterans Day considered a school...
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Be Merry With Cocktails And Cookies At An Illinois Adult Fun Night

The Christmas holiday shopping season can be quite overwhelming and stressful, to say the least. As the calendar dates get closer to the grand day anxiety can build like a snowball rolling down a hill. There are many ways to distract yourself from the hustle and bustle of the season if only for a moment. How about even joying a cocktail and some delicious sweet treats?
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Someone Found the Best Burger in Illinois You Have To Try

It's hard to find that one restaurant that has the perfect menu item, but someone out there thinks they found the best place to get a burger but they need to come to Quincy. As much as I travel it's hard to narrow down which place has the best of the best. For example the best pizza, the best sandwich, the best burger whatever it may be. In my opinion, it's all the best and hard to put a blur ribbon on which restaurant tops the other. So when a website named the Best Burger in Illinois, I just find it hard to believe because it's obvious they have never eaten a burger at Scoreboard.
QUINCY, IL
97ZOK

5 of The Best Places To Go Snow Tubing in Illinois

The white stuff will be here before you know it and if you like a little adventure then you might want to check out snow tubing this winter. Ok, so it's not snowing yet, but you know it's coming. And we may have a few places here in the Tri-States that are great for sledding, but if you're looking for something a little bit more thrilling you might want to try snow tubing. An outdoor spot that takes gravity and water tubes to a whole other level.
ROCKFORD, IL
ourquadcities.com

3 Illinois counties vote to consider seceding

Three downstate counties in Illinois voted to consider seceding from the state on Tuesday. Voters in Brown, Hardin and Madison counties approved a plan to look into separating from Illinois. They would then seek readmission into the union as a different state. The resolutions authorize the county boards to coordinate...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy