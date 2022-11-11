Read full article on original website
CNET
Recover Deleted Text Messages on Your iPhone Without Having to Restore
This might surprise you, but if you ever wanted to find and recover a deleted text message on iOS 15, the only way to do it was to first hope that you had a backup with that specific text, and then restore your iPhone. An overly complicated and time-consuming process, for what should be an easy task.
knowtechie.com
How to use AirPods as a spying device
Thanks to some tech trickery Apple added to iOS 12, you can turn the combo of your iPhone and AirPods into a makeshift spy gadget to eavesdrop on conversations. The feature is called Live Listen, and it lets you turn your iPhone into a directional microphone, transforming it into an accessibility hearing aid of sorts.
dexerto.com
“Hidden” optic in MW2 goes viral on TikTok for most basic reason
A TikTok video about a so-called “hidden” optic in Call of Duty: MW2 has gone viral online for the most basic of reasons. As many players have realized, weapon attachments in Modern Warfare 2 occasionally boast negatives that outweigh their positives. For instance, though an attachment may boost...
Apple Insider
How to add relationships to contacts in iOS 16
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — You can add another layer of personalization to your contacts by adding their relationship to you on youriPhone. Here is how to set that up. The Contacts app allows you to keep the phone...
Android Authority
How to tell if you're being tracked by an Apple AirTag
How to tell if someone is tracking you with a hidden AirTag. The AirTag is one of Apple’s greatest accessories and can be used to keep track of everything from your keys to your wallet. In fact, the AirTag is so small that it can keep track of everything – and therein lies the problem. As with all nice things in life, the AirTag is being exploited by not-so-nice people to stalk and track unsuspecting people. AirTags are slipped into pockets or attached to the undersides of cars. The cheapness of the AirTags makes them disposable and easy to obtain. So how can you tell if you’re being tracked by an Apple AirTag? Here’s how to preempt someone turning up at your doorstep uninvited and unannounced.
Android Authority
Can you FaceTime on an Apple Watch? Yes, here's how.
Make audio calls from your Apple Watch, without cellular data. Apple’s wearables put more tools than ever on users’ wrists, streamlining fitness, health, and communication. With FaceTime Audio, even if you don’t have a cellular plan, you can still reach out to contacts from your wrist. Find out how to make FaceTime Audio calls on the Apple Watch.
Warning for millions of iPhone owners as most models are now worth less – check full list here
What is Trade-in? 'Trade-in' is an Apple program that lets people hand in their current devices to receive credit or cash that they can use towards buying a newer iPhone model. The amount a user can get back during trade-in depends on their current phone's model and condition. However, now...
rsvplive.ie
TikTok user goes viral for anti-ageing method using no skincare or makeup that 'really works'
Ageing skin can be a concern for many people, and usually happens due to collagen and hyaluronic acid depleting in our skin as we get older. While there are so many skincare products on the market that claim to minimise the signs of ageing, some of us don't want to be spending a massive amount of money on a complex routine.
Android Authority
How to tell if your phone has been cloned
With our ever-increasing reliance on smartphones, a lot of personal and private information is stored on them. From pictures and messages you don’t want others to see to important banking and other financial info, there isn’t much we don’t store on our phones. Keeping our devices safe and secure is essential, and while device makers have made it harder for malicious actors, vulnerabilities pop up surprisingly often. Here’s how to tell if your phone has been cloned.
TechRadar
Modern Warfare 2 already has a generous discount at Amazon
Been looking to buy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 but have been put off by the launch price of £69.99? You might be in luck with this solid, early Amazon discount. Just ahead of Black Friday 2022, Amazon UK is hosting a pretty good Modern Warfare 2 deal not long after the game's release. The deal is available for both PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, and drops the price down to £58. That's a significant saving of £11.99. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).
Mic
These 50 gifts are selling out on Amazon because they're so damn clever
Sometimes, shopping is easy. The perfect item seems to show up and tell you who wants it. Other times, it’s a mystery so unsolvable that Sherlock Holmes wouldn’t know what to get. When you are faced with a mysterious, inscrutable, inexplicable, and baffling shopping challenge, you need help from the experts. But who are the shopping experts, you ask? That’s easy. They are the people who are buying up all the cleverest items on Amazon. This is the clue you needed to solve the puzzle: These 50 gifts are selling out on Amazon because they're so damn clever.
