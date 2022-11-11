Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NYC Subway rider robbed and slashed in broad daylight.Newsing the StatesNew York City, NY
Kids Mugging Kids in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
‘Crazy Eyes’ Beat Female Worker with Metal Pipe for No ReasonBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Citing millions of rides and strong safety record, East Bronx shared e-scooter program to become permanentWelcome2TheBronxNew York City, NY
E-bikes, lithium-ion batteries, and fires cause concern in New York CityB.R. ShenoyNew York City, NY
Popular French bakery and café opens another New Jersey location
Maman, the popular New York City based bakery and café chain is opening its second New Jersey location; this one is in Princeton, while the first Garden State store opened in Jersey City in February of this year. According to their Facebook page:. maman is a café, bakery and...
Swanky! New Jersey’s Most Luxe Hotel is One of the Best in America
If you are looking for "luxurious" accommodations right here in New Jersey, then this hotel might be the one for you. Love Exploring put together its list of "Most Luxe Hotel" in each state and best around America. According to Google, some additional words for "luxe" include deluxe, elegant, lavish,...
Monmouth County, New Jersey Restaurant Named State’s Best Dessert Menu
No one is ever going to doubt our love for food here in New Jersey, and no one is going to question our jumbo-sized sweet tooth either. So, which restaurant has the absolute best dessert menu in the whole state?. After we consume an amazing New Jersey restaurant meal, you...
Ready for riders: protected bike lane from Jersey City to Hoboken
A bike path connecting Jersey City and Hoboken is now fully protected as part of the cities' goal to eliminate traffic deaths and injuries, according to officials. The bikeway that connects 18th Street in Jersey City to Observer Highway in Hoboken comes with a traffic separator curb and flexible posts. The green pathway's "Endurablend" surface is meant to provide high visibility and traction.
‘Upskirting’ photos taken by Red Bank, NJ man at local ShopRite, cops say
A Red Bank man has been charged after taking inappropriate photos of at least two women in a local supermarket, and then fleeing from police when they tried to arrest him, the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office announced on Tuesday. On Oct. 20, according to officials, a man later identified as...
On the Border’s opening date for their new Toms River restaurant
On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina, the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand, is opening a new restaurant on Monday, November 14 in Toms River, N.J. This will be its first Jersey Shore restaurant, located outside the Ocean County Mall at 1201 Hooper Avenue, near the Hooper Avenue mall entrance.
NJ man goes missing after hike in Bergen County park
MAHWAH — A search continued Tuesday for a man who did not return home from hiking trip on Sunday. Héctor Zamorano, 41, went hiking in the Ramapo Valley reservation Sunday morning and did not return home, according to a missing poster. Mayor Jim Wysocki told the Daily Voice that search teams used an ATV, drone and K9 units on Monday in their search of the 4,000-acre county park.
I Need To See More Action Like The One Taken At ShopRite In Toms River, NJ
I went to the ShopRite on Fischer Boulevard in Toms River after work yesterday and man, are people in a bad mood with the colder temperatures and earlier bed times. But I witnessed something that plucked at my heartstrings while at the checkout counter. Take notes, people. Everyone was waiting...
NJ bear hunt – how to comment before the vote
If you want to comment on a proposed black bear hunt in New Jersey, you will have to do it in person. The New Jersey Fish and Game Council will meet Tuesday, Nov. 14, to approve an emergency hunt. They are expecting a large turnout from the public. Typically, the...
8 NJ restaurants that will cater your Thanksgiving dinner
Thanksgiving is already here and if you’re not prepared or just don’t want to slave in the kitchen all day, catering your turkey dinner is not a bad option. Think about how exhausted you are after making a whole Thanksgiving meal for 10+ people. And then there’s the clean-up while everyone else is passed out on the couch watching football.
Fulfill Foodbank To Hand Out One Thousand Free Turkey Dinners In Toms River, NJ
Thanksgiving is nine days away, and it really is a time to be thankful. Being thankful may mean different things to different people; for some, it may mean being with family while for others it may mean taking time to reflect. Personally, this last year was incredibly taxing but has...
NJ teen found dead: Climbed into dumpster, compressed into garbage truck
A 19-year-old drummer from Ocean County who was reported missing early Saturday in Pennsylvania was found dead several hours later at a recycling facility after he got into a garbage container. Kellen J. Bischoff, 19, left a house party attended by Kutztown University students early Saturday but never returned and...
Mangia! You Pick the Best Margherita Pizza in Ocean County (POLL)
There are many different kinds of pizza pies. Sicilian, Brooklyn, Grand Ma's, Deep Dish, Margherita, White, etc. One of my favorite pies is the "Margherita" we love this pie at home and often will order it. According to google "Pizza Margherita (pronounced mahr-geh-ree-tah) is basically a Neapolitan pizza, typically made...
Toms River, NJ Is Amazing But Would Be Even Better If One Of These Opened Up
If you're looking to start a new business in Toms River, I think I may have an idea for you. I've been searching high and low for months for one of these and as far as I can tell, through my hours of research, it looks like there aren't any of these in Toms River.
Win Your Way Into Lou and Shannon’s Skating Party
LOU AND SHANNON FROM 94-3 THE POINT HAVE YOUR CHANCE TO WIN ALL WEEK. ALL THIS WEEK, LISTEN FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN FREE PASSES TO OUR SKATING PARTY, HAPPENING BLACK FRIDAY WITH A FLIGHT ON ICE AT PIER VILLAGE!. THIS IS THE JERSEY SHORE’S PREMIER WINTER ATTRACTION, AND YOU...
Quick! Ocean County, NJ, Police Looking For 2 Shoplifters
If so, officials in Ocean County would like to hear from you. The Manchester Township Police Department says, "these suspects shoplifted numerous items from the Quick Check" in their jurisdiction. Surveillance footage showed the suspects in a white Toyota Tundra pickup truck. Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact...
Here’s what’s making Newark Airport’s makeover all fancy
Just about everywhere I’ve traveled over the past couple of years I have noticed at airports are getting cooler and fancier with amenities that are usually reserved for some luxury resorts. There are high-end boutiques, massage places, day spas, and in some places you can even get in a...
New Holiday Shopping Choices at Jersey Shore Premium Outlets in Tinton Falls, New Jersey
Tis' the season to be jolly and it's the season to find great deals for the holidays. I think people are looking for fresh ideas for gifts and bargains that fit their budget. Jersey Shore Premium Outlets in Tinton Falls has several brand-new shops where people can find brand-new ideas for the holidays. Maybe something on your list for you or maybe something you didn't even think of, that you want to add to your holiday shopping list.
On-duty Bayonne, NJ police captain dies ‘unexpectedly’
BAYONNE — A Bayonne police captain has died while on duty after serving the department for 37 years. Paul Jamolawicz, 61, passed away on Friday night, according to Bayonne Police Chief Robert Geisler. "It is with a heavy heart that I must announce the death of Bayonne Police Department...
Conversation at Walmart leads to Brick, NJ drug arrests
BRICK — A conversation overheard by four police officers conducting surveillance led to the arrests of four men on drug charges Thursday evening. After hearing their conversation about their involvement in drug activity, the Brick police officers and their police dog Rebel approached the group. Rebel picked up the scent of drugs outside their vehicle, which led to a search and the discovery of crack and drug paraphernalia, police said.
